Business Today
Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.46% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Mar 26, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Live: The Yes Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Yes Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹23.90, up 2.14%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹32.85 and ₹14.70 in the last one year. At last count, the Yes Bank Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹68.75 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Yes Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

26 Mar 2024, 3:43:18 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹23.45, down 1.46%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
26 Mar 2024, 3:31:13 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹23.45, down 1.26%. The day's high was ₹24.15 and low was ₹23.45, and the total traded volume stood at 214,691,940.
26 Mar 2024, 3:17:08 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd share price chart today

26 Mar 2024, 3:13:06 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,436.24, Nifty at 22,004.05 at 15:09 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 395.70 points to 72,436.24 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 92.70 to 22,004.05 points as of 15:09 IST.
26 Mar 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis

26 Mar 2024, 2:48:56 PM IST

Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today

26 Mar 2024, 2:30:45 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.26%; m-cap at 67.89 Thousand Crore

The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
26 Mar 2024, 2:16:41 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low

Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.70. At last count, the stock was down 1.05% at ₹23.65.
26 Mar 2024, 1:46:30 PM IST

154,502,753 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands

The Banks company saw 154,502,753 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
26 Mar 2024, 1:16:14 PM IST

Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today

26 Mar 2024, 1:02:09 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low

Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.70. At last count, the stock was down 1.05% at ₹23.70.
26 Mar 2024, 12:48:02 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd Stock Summary

26 Mar 2024, 12:31:55 PM IST

Mid Cap comparison of Yes Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks

26 Mar 2024, 12:01:43 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 66.42 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.69 times its price-to-book ratio.
26 Mar 2024, 11:47:39 AM IST

Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today

26 Mar 2024, 11:31:32 AM IST

129,840,268 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands

The Banks company saw 129,840,268 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
26 Mar 2024, 11:15:27 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,559.46, Nifty at 22,029.80 at 11:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 272.48 points to 72,559.46 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 66.95 to 22,029.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
26 Mar 2024, 11:01:21 AM IST

Yes Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks

26 Mar 2024, 10:47:16 AM IST

Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 111,386,093.
26 Mar 2024, 10:19:06 AM IST

Yes Bank Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days

While the Yes Bank Ltd share lost 1.47% today, the scip is down 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
26 Mar 2024, 10:00:54 AM IST

Yes Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex

Yes Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.84% intraday against a 0.84% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
