Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.46% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

26 Mar 2024, 3:43:18 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹23.45, down 1.46%
26 Mar 2024, 3:31:13 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹23.45, down 1.26%. The day's high was ₹24.15 and low was ₹23.45, and the total traded volume stood at 214,691,940.
26 Mar 2024, 3:17:08 PM IST
26 Mar 2024, 3:13:06 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,436.24, Nifty at 22,004.05 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 395.70 points to 72,436.24 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 92.70 to 22,004.05 points as of 15:09 IST.
26 Mar 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
26 Mar 2024, 2:48:56 PM IST
26 Mar 2024, 2:30:45 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.26%; m-cap at 67.89 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
26 Mar 2024, 2:16:41 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.70. At last count, the stock was down 1.05% at ₹23.65.
26 Mar 2024, 1:46:30 PM IST
154,502,753 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 154,502,753 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
26 Mar 2024, 1:16:14 PM IST
26 Mar 2024, 1:02:09 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.70. At last count, the stock was down 1.05% at ₹23.70.
26 Mar 2024, 12:48:02 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Summary
26 Mar 2024, 12:31:55 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Yes Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
26 Mar 2024, 12:01:43 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 66.42 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.69 times its price-to-book ratio.
26 Mar 2024, 11:47:39 AM IST
26 Mar 2024, 11:31:32 AM IST
26 Mar 2024, 11:15:27 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,559.46, Nifty at 22,029.80 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 272.48 points to 72,559.46 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 66.95 to 22,029.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
26 Mar 2024, 11:01:21 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
26 Mar 2024, 10:47:16 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 111,386,093.
26 Mar 2024, 10:19:06 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share lost 1.47% today, the scip is down 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
26 Mar 2024, 10:00:54 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex
