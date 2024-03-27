Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.49% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

27 Mar 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹23.15, down 1.49%
27 Mar 2024, 3:33:15 PM IST
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹23.15, down 1.27%. The day's high was ₹23.75 and low was ₹23.00, and the total traded volume stood at 181,122,528.
27 Mar 2024, 3:18:57 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 3:12:50 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,925.75, Nifty at 22,155.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 455.45 points to 72,925.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.65 to 22,155.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 3:02:39 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 2:48:22 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 2:31:59 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.27%; m-cap at 66.89 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
27 Mar 2024, 2:17:41 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.70. At last count, the stock was down 1.06% at ₹23.20.
27 Mar 2024, 1:47:05 PM IST
The Banks company saw 98,477,856 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 1:18:27 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 1:02:05 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 12:47:49 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Yes Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
27 Mar 2024, 12:00:50 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 65.39 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.66 times its price-to-book ratio.
27 Mar 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 11:32:25 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 11:22:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,989.80, Nifty at 22,170.10 at 11:19 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 519.50 points to 72,989.80 at 11:19 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 165.40 to 22,170.10 points as of 11:19 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 11:01:48 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 10:47:36 AM IST
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 63,368,708.
27 Mar 2024, 10:17:03 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share lost 1.47% today, the scip is down 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
27 Mar 2024, 10:06:49 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
