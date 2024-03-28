Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.43% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

28 Mar 2024, 3:42:46 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹23.20, up 0.22%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
28 Mar 2024, 3:32:38 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹23.15, up 0.22%. The day's high was ₹23.60 and low was ₹23.10, and the total traded volume stood at 189,011,818.
28 Mar 2024, 3:18:27 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd share price chart today
28 Mar 2024, 3:10:21 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,786.48, Nifty at 22,472.40 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 790.17 points to 73,786.48 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 348.75 to 22,472.40 points as of 15:04 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 3:04:17 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
28 Mar 2024, 2:48:04 PM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
28 Mar 2024, 2:31:46 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.30%; m-cap at 67.46 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
28 Mar 2024, 2:17:37 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.70. At last count, the stock was up 1.30% at ₹23.45.
28 Mar 2024, 1:47:16 PM IST
120,858,748 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 120,858,748 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 1:16:50 PM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
28 Mar 2024, 1:02:42 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.70. At last count, the stock was up 1.08% at ₹23.35.
28 Mar 2024, 12:48:28 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Summary
28 Mar 2024, 12:32:16 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Yes Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
28 Mar 2024, 12:01:40 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 64.25 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.63 times its price-to-book ratio.
28 Mar 2024, 11:47:32 AM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
28 Mar 2024, 11:31:19 AM IST
65,444,490 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 65,444,490 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 11:17:11 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,800.40, Nifty at 22,346.45 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 804.09 points to 73,800.40 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 222.80 to 22,346.45 points as of 11:14 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 11:00:59 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
28 Mar 2024, 10:46:50 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 56,355,969.
28 Mar 2024, 10:18:32 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share gained 1.47% today, the scip is up 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
28 Mar 2024, 10:02:21 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.86% intraday against a 0.86% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.