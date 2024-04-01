Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 6.47% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

01 Apr 2024, 3:42:07 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹24.45, up 5.60%
01 Apr 2024, 3:31:51 PM IST
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹24.45, up 5.39%. The day's high was ₹24.70 and low was ₹23.30, and the total traded volume stood at 244,329,640.
01 Apr 2024, 3:17:43 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 3:13:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,987.60, Nifty at 22,460.25 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.25 points to 73,987.60 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 133.35 to 22,460.25 points as of 15:09 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 3:03:34 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 2:47:22 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 2:33:10 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 4.09%; m-cap at 69.47 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
01 Apr 2024, 2:16:56 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.75. At last count, the stock was up 4.09% at ₹24.20.
01 Apr 2024, 1:48:37 PM IST
151,520,519 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 151,520,519 shares changing hands so far today.
01 Apr 2024, 1:16:10 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 1:01:58 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹14.75. At last count, the stock was up 3.66% at ₹23.90.
01 Apr 2024, 12:45:49 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 12:31:39 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 12:03:14 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 64.44 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.64 times its price-to-book ratio.
01 Apr 2024, 11:49:00 AM IST
01 Apr 2024, 11:32:51 AM IST
73,841,870 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 73,841,870 shares changing hands so far today.
01 Apr 2024, 11:18:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,000.77, Nifty at 22,477.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 349.42 points to 74,000.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.15 to 22,477.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 11:02:32 AM IST
01 Apr 2024, 10:46:20 AM IST
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 63,051,252.
01 Apr 2024, 10:17:59 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share gained 1.47% today, the scip is up 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
01 Apr 2024, 10:01:47 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.94% intraday against a 1.94% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.