Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.02% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 Apr 2024, 3:43:14 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹24.65, up 1.02%
02 Apr 2024, 3:33:04 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹24.65, up 0.82%. The day's high was ₹24.85 and low was ₹24.25, and the total traded volume stood at 191,903,081.
02 Apr 2024, 3:18:51 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,868.77, Nifty at 22,433.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 145.78 points to 73,868.77 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 28.65 to 22,433.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 3:02:40 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 2:46:29 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.20%; m-cap at 70.48 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
02 Apr 2024, 2:18:04 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.20% at ₹24.50.
02 Apr 2024, 1:47:42 PM IST
144,683,319 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 144,683,319 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 1:17:14 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 1:01:02 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.41% at ₹24.55.
02 Apr 2024, 12:48:55 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 12:30:41 PM IST
02 Apr 2024, 12:04:17 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 67.86 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.73 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 Apr 2024, 11:46:03 AM IST
02 Apr 2024, 11:33:53 AM IST
02 Apr 2024, 11:17:37 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,851.16, Nifty at 22,400.75 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 163.39 points to 73,851.16 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 61.25 to 22,400.75 points as of 11:14 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 11:03:22 AM IST
02 Apr 2024, 10:47:09 AM IST
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 106,144,782.
02 Apr 2024, 10:16:17 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share gained 1.47% today, the scip is up 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
02 Apr 2024, 10:01:46 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.61% intraday against a 0.61% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.