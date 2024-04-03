Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.66% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 Apr 2024, 3:42:37 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹25.45, up 3.66%
03 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹25.45, up 3.25%. The day's high was ₹25.50 and low was ₹24.40, and the total traded volume stood at 336,022,136.
03 Apr 2024, 3:16:34 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 3:12:31 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,858.03, Nifty at 22,448.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 45.88 points to 73,858.03 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 4.40 to 22,448.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 2:48:11 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 2:31:52 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.03%; m-cap at 72.21 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
03 Apr 2024, 2:17:44 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.05. At last count, the stock was up 2.24% at ₹25.10.
03 Apr 2024, 1:47:24 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.05. At last count, the stock was up 2.24% at ₹25.05.
03 Apr 2024, 12:48:36 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 12:03:57 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 68.39 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.74 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
03 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
165,415,695 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 165,415,695 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,929.36, Nifty at 22,427.80 at 11:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 25.45 points to 73,929.36 at 11:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 25.50 to 22,427.80 points as of 11:09 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 11:01:10 AM IST
03 Apr 2024, 10:47:01 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 155,770,332.
03 Apr 2024, 10:16:41 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share gained 1.47% today, the scip is up 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
03 Apr 2024, 10:02:32 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.22% intraday against a 1.22% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.