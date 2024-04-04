Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.97% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

04 Apr 2024, 3:41:56 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹24.95, down 1.97%
04 Apr 2024, 3:31:47 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹24.95, down 1.77%. The day's high was ₹25.75 and low was ₹24.70, and the total traded volume stood at 266,677,033.
04 Apr 2024, 3:17:38 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 3:01:19 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 2:47:10 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 2:32:55 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.77%; m-cap at 71.78 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
04 Apr 2024, 2:16:40 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.15. At last count, the stock was down 1.77% at ₹25.00.
04 Apr 2024, 1:48:20 PM IST
194,055,104 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 194,055,104 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
04 Apr 2024, 1:17:51 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 1:03:42 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 12:47:29 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 12:31:17 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Yes Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
04 Apr 2024, 12:00:47 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 70.56 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.79 times its price-to-book ratio.
04 Apr 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
04 Apr 2024, 11:34:31 AM IST
151,592,490 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
04 Apr 2024, 11:16:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,686.58, Nifty at 22,362.95 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 190.24 points to 73,686.58 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 71.70 to 22,362.95 points as of 11:14 IST.
04 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST
04 Apr 2024, 10:45:51 AM IST
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 117,966,539.
04 Apr 2024, 10:17:34 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share lost 1.47% today, the scip is down 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
04 Apr 2024, 10:01:20 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.79% intraday against a 0.79% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
04 Apr 2024, 9:47:12 AM IST
