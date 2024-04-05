Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.20% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

05 Apr 2024, 3:44:37 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹25.20, up 1.20%
05 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹25.20, up 1.41%. The day's high was ₹25.35 and low was ₹24.75, and the total traded volume stood at 211,285,777.
05 Apr 2024, 3:16:11 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 3:12:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,243.09, Nifty at 22,496.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 15.46 points to 74,243.09 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 18.10 to 22,496.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 3:01:58 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 2:33:35 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.41%; m-cap at 72.64 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
05 Apr 2024, 2:19:24 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.15. At last count, the stock was up 1.41% at ₹25.25.
05 Apr 2024, 1:49:02 PM IST
134,275,216 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 134,275,216 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 1:18:35 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 1:00:21 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.15. At last count, the stock was up 1.20% at ₹25.20.
05 Apr 2024, 12:48:13 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 12:32:00 PM IST
05 Apr 2024, 12:03:27 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 69.19 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.76 times its price-to-book ratio.
05 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
05 Apr 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
116,270,804 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 116,270,804 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 11:16:50 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,216.32, Nifty at 22,506.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 11.31 points to 74,216.32 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 8.25 to 22,506.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 11:02:42 AM IST
05 Apr 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 98,384,405.
05 Apr 2024, 10:18:06 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share gained 1.47% today, the scip is up 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
05 Apr 2024, 10:01:50 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.40% intraday against a 0.40% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.