Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.18% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 Apr 2024, 3:40:54 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹24.70, down 2.18%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
08 Apr 2024, 3:32:49 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹24.70, down 1.59%. The day's high was ₹25.35 and low was ₹24.65, and the total traded volume stood at 116,581,898.
08 Apr 2024, 3:18:37 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd share price chart today
08 Apr 2024, 3:12:32 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,735.21, Nifty at 22,669.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 486.99 points to 74,735.21 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 155.70 to 22,669.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
08 Apr 2024, 2:46:13 PM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
08 Apr 2024, 2:34:01 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.98%; m-cap at 71.06 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
08 Apr 2024, 2:15:46 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.15. At last count, the stock was down 1.59% at ₹24.70.
08 Apr 2024, 1:47:26 PM IST
79,533,768 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 79,533,768 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
08 Apr 2024, 1:00:41 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.15. At last count, the stock was down 1.39% at ₹24.80.
08 Apr 2024, 12:48:34 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Summary
08 Apr 2024, 12:32:25 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Yes Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 Apr 2024, 12:03:54 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 70.06 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.78 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
08 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
64,750,221 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 64,750,221 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 Apr 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,609.39, Nifty at 22,629.30 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 361.17 points to 74,609.39 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 115.60 to 22,629.30 points as of 11:14 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 11:01:09 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 Apr 2024, 10:48:59 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 55,785,402.
08 Apr 2024, 10:18:40 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share lost 1.47% today, the scip is down 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
08 Apr 2024, 10:04:30 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.19% intraday against a 1.19% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.