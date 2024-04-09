Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.01% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 Apr 2024, 3:41:06 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹24.60, down 1.01%
09 Apr 2024, 3:33:00 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹24.60, down 0.81%. The day's high was ₹25.20 and low was ₹24.50, and the total traded volume stood at 154,831,570.
09 Apr 2024, 3:16:48 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd share price chart today
09 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,657.14, Nifty at 22,640.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 85.36 points to 74,657.14 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 26.15 to 22,640.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 3:00:37 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
09 Apr 2024, 2:48:31 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.81%; m-cap at 70.63 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
09 Apr 2024, 2:18:08 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.15. At last count, the stock was down 0.40% at ₹24.55.
09 Apr 2024, 1:47:48 PM IST
118,327,880 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 118,327,880 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 Apr 2024, 1:17:23 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 1:03:15 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.15.
09 Apr 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Summary
09 Apr 2024, 12:30:51 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Yes Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
09 Apr 2024, 12:00:34 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 68.75 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.75 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 11:32:20 AM IST
82,400,183 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 82,400,183 shares changing hands so far today.
09 Apr 2024, 11:16:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.27, Nifty at 22,750.50 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.77 points to 75,079.27 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 84.20 to 22,750.50 points as of 11:14 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
09 Apr 2024, 10:47:46 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 69,867,638.
09 Apr 2024, 10:19:27 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share gained 1.47% today, the scip is up 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
09 Apr 2024, 10:01:12 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.81% intraday against a 0.81% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.