Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.41% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 Apr 2024, 3:40:57 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹24.50, down 0.41%
10 Apr 2024, 3:32:53 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹24.45, down 0.20%. The day's high was ₹24.80 and low was ₹24.30, and the total traded volume stood at 112,460,657.
10 Apr 2024, 3:18:43 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 3:12:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.71, Nifty at 22,746.50 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 396.01 points to 75,079.71 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 103.75 to 22,746.50 points as of 15:09 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 3:02:33 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 2:46:22 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 2:34:10 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.41%; m-cap at 70.34 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
10 Apr 2024, 2:15:54 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.15. At last count, the stock was down 0.41% at ₹24.45.
10 Apr 2024, 1:47:35 PM IST
73,645,694 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 73,645,694 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 1:19:12 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 1:00:59 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 12:48:53 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 12:32:44 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Yes Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 Apr 2024, 12:04:27 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 68.19 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.73 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 Apr 2024, 11:48:17 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 11:17:56 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,916.77, Nifty at 22,702.75 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 233.07 points to 74,916.77 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 60.00 to 22,702.75 points as of 11:14 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 11:03:49 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 10:47:39 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 50,532,035.
10 Apr 2024, 10:17:21 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share gained 1.47% today, the scip is up 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
10 Apr 2024, 10:01:09 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.41% intraday against a 0.41% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.