Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.82% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

12 Apr 2024, 3:42:33 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹24.30, down 0.82%
12 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹24.30, down 0.61%. The day's high was ₹25.15 and low was ₹24.20, and the total traded volume stood at 170,866,227.
12 Apr 2024, 3:16:19 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 3:12:17 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,275.33, Nifty at 22,522.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 762.82 points to 74,275.33 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 230.90 to 22,522.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
12 Apr 2024, 3:02:12 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 2:46:03 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 2:31:55 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.41%; m-cap at 70.05 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
12 Apr 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.15. At last count, the stock was down 0.41% at ₹24.35.
12 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST
123,958,704 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 123,958,704 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
12 Apr 2024, 1:17:12 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.15. At last count, the stock was up 0.20% at ₹24.50.
12 Apr 2024, 12:46:56 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 12:32:50 PM IST
12 Apr 2024, 12:00:33 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 67.97 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.73 times its price-to-book ratio.
12 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 11:32:21 AM IST
81,246,074 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 81,246,074 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
12 Apr 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,680.88, Nifty at 22,659.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.27 points to 74,680.88 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.40 to 22,659.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
12 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST
12 Apr 2024, 10:47:57 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 75,033,440.
12 Apr 2024, 10:15:40 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share gained 1.47% today, the scip is up 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
12 Apr 2024, 10:03:35 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.43% intraday against a 1.43% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.