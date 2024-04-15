Yes Bank Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.24% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 Apr 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares close at ₹23.95, down 1.24%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
15 Apr 2024, 3:31:20 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd closed at ₹23.90, down 1.44%. The day's high was ₹24.35 and low was ₹23.65, and the total traded volume stood at 213,938,620.
15 Apr 2024, 3:17:12 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd share price chart today
15 Apr 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,402.75, Nifty at 22,302.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 842.15 points to 73,402.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 217.05 to 22,302.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd SWOT Analysis
15 Apr 2024, 2:46:50 PM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
15 Apr 2024, 2:32:43 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.24%; m-cap at 68.90 Thousand Crore
The Yes Bank Ltd stock has lost 1.47% in 1 day, gained 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 17.93% in 1 month, gained 8.43% 3 months, gained 30.05% in 6 months, gained 55.05% in 1 year, gained 15.0% in 3 years, and lost 37.27% in 5 years.
15 Apr 2024, 2:16:32 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.20. At last count, the stock was down 1.03% at ₹23.95.
15 Apr 2024, 1:48:15 PM IST
169,597,220 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 169,597,220 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 Apr 2024, 1:15:45 PM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
15 Apr 2024, 1:03:38 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low
Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.20. At last count, the stock was down 0.62% at ₹24.00.
15 Apr 2024, 12:47:25 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock Summary
15 Apr 2024, 12:31:14 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Yes Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 Apr 2024, 12:02:57 PM IST
Yes Bank Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 67.36 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.71 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 Apr 2024, 11:48:48 AM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
15 Apr 2024, 11:32:39 AM IST
139,934,148 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands
The Banks company saw 139,934,148 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 Apr 2024, 11:18:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,745.83, Nifty at 22,424.55 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 499.07 points to 73,745.83 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.85 to 22,424.55 points as of 11:14 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 11:00:19 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks
15 Apr 2024, 10:48:13 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 122,430,735.
15 Apr 2024, 10:15:52 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days
While the Yes Bank Ltd share lost 1.47% today, the scip is down 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
15 Apr 2024, 10:01:44 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Yes Bank Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.86% intraday against a 1.86% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
15 Apr 2024, 9:47:37 AM IST
Here's how Yes Bank Ltd price chart looks like today
15 Apr 2024, 9:31:26 AM IST
Want to know how Yes Bank Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
15 Apr 2024, 9:03:12 AM IST
How Yes Bank Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
15 Apr 2024, 8:49:04 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 75,038.15 points higher at 354.45, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 22,753.80.
15 Apr 2024, 8:32:55 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Apr 12, 2024,Yes Bank Ltd`s stock closed 0.82% lower at ₹24.25. The 52-week low stood at ₹15.20, and the 52-week high reached ₹32.85.
15 Apr 2024, 8:00:37 AM IST
Yes Bank Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹24.20 and went up to a high of ₹25.15 during the previous trading session on Apr 12, 2024.
15 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Yes Bank Ltd. The Yes Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Yes Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹24.25, down 0.82%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹32.85 and ₹15.20 in the last one year. At last count, the Yes Bank Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹69.76 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Yes Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.