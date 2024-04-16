Yes Bank Share Price LIVE: Stock falls 0.42% in afternoon trade; what’s next?

16 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Yes Bank Ltd. The Yes Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Yes Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹23.95, down 1.24%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹32.85 and ₹15.25 in the last one year. At last count, the Yes Bank Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹68.90 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Yes Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.