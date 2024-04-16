scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
News
MARKETS

Yes Bank Share Price LIVE: Stock falls 0.42% in afternoon trade; what's next?

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 16, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd Stock Price Live: The Yes Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Yes Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹23.95, down 1.24%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹32.85 and ₹15.25 in the last one year. At last count, the Yes Bank Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹68.90 Thousand Crore. Here's a deep dive Yes Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Yes Bank Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 16, 2024 Yes Bank Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 16, 2024
16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST

16 Apr 2024, 1:02:33 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd: 52-week high & low

Yes Bank Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹32.85 and 52-week low of ₹15.25. At last count, the stock was down 0.21% at ₹23.95.
16 Apr 2024, 12:48:19 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd Stock Summary

16 Apr 2024, 12:32:09 PM IST

Mid Cap comparison of Yes Bank Ltd with peer listed stocks

16 Apr 2024, 12:03:45 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹0.36, Yes Bank Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 66.42 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.69 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 Apr 2024, 11:47:31 AM IST

16 Apr 2024, 11:31:17 AM IST

57,288,113 Yes Bank Ltd shares change hands

The Banks company saw 57,288,113 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 11:19:09 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,042.21, Nifty at 22,198.95 at 11:14 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 357.57 points to 73,042.21 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 73.55 to 22,198.95 points as of 11:14 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST

Yes Bank Ltd versus peer group stocks

16 Apr 2024, 10:46:44 AM IST

Yes Bank Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Yes Bank Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 50,745,952.
16 Apr 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST

Yes Bank Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days

While the Yes Bank Ltd share gained 1.47% today, the scip is up 17.93% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 30.05% and one-year return of 55.05%.
16 Apr 2024, 10:08:00 AM IST

Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

Yes Bank Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.63% intraday against a 0.63% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
16 Apr 2024, 9:49:41 AM IST

16 Apr 2024, 9:33:29 AM IST

Want to know how Yes Bank Ltd's cash flows look like? See below

16 Apr 2024, 9:02:26 AM IST

How Yes Bank Ltd performed in last 4 quarters

16 Apr 2024, 8:48:18 AM IST

Yes Bank Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell

In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 74,244.90 points lower at 793.25, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 22,519.40.
16 Apr 2024, 8:32:09 AM IST

16 Apr 2024, 8:01:49 AM IST

Yes Bank Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session

The price of the stock reached a low of ₹23.65 and went up to a high of ₹24.35 during the previous trading session on Apr 15, 2024.
16 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Yes Bank Ltd. The Yes Bank Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Yes Bank Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹23.95, down 1.24%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹32.85 and ₹15.25 in the last one year. At last count, the Yes Bank Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹68.90 Thousand Crore. Here's a deep dive Yes Bank Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
