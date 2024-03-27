Zomato Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.45% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

27 Mar 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Zomato Ltd shares close at ₹179.90, down 1.45%
27 Mar 2024, 3:33:15 PM IST
Zomato Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Zomato Ltd closed at ₹179.90, down 1.97%. The day's high was ₹189.00 and low was ₹177.20, and the total traded volume stood at 50,492,625.
27 Mar 2024, 3:18:57 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 3:12:50 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,925.75, Nifty at 22,155.35 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 455.45 points to 72,925.75 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.65 to 22,155.35 points as of 15:09 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 3:02:39 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 2:48:22 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 2:17:41 PM IST
Zomato Ltd: 52-week high & low
Zomato Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹189.00 and 52-week low of ₹49.00. At last count, the stock was up 1.64% at ₹185.10.
27 Mar 2024, 1:47:05 PM IST
28,903,004 Zomato Ltd shares change hands
The E-Commerce/App based Aggregator company saw 28,903,004 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 1:18:27 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 1:02:05 PM IST
Zomato Ltd: 52-week high & low
Zomato Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹189.00 and 52-week low of ₹49.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.82% at ₹184.10.
27 Mar 2024, 12:47:49 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Zomato Ltd with peer listed stocks
27 Mar 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 11:32:25 AM IST
23,591,513 Zomato Ltd shares change hands
The E-Commerce/App based Aggregator company saw 23,591,513 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 11:22:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,989.80, Nifty at 22,170.10 at 11:19 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 519.50 points to 72,989.80 at 11:19 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 165.40 to 22,170.10 points as of 11:19 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 11:01:48 AM IST
Zomato Ltd versus peer group stocks
27 Mar 2024, 10:47:36 AM IST
Zomato Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Zomato Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 20,849,991.
27 Mar 2024, 10:17:03 AM IST
Zomato Ltd stock up 2.82% in 5 days
While the Zomato Ltd share gained 2.33% today, the scip is up 18.25% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 68.89% and one-year return of 207.41%.
27 Mar 2024, 10:04:46 AM IST
Zomato Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Zomato Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 2.22% intraday against a 2.22% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
27 Mar 2024, 9:48:31 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 9:34:15 AM IST
