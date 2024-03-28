scorecardresearch
Zomato Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.06% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Mar 28, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Zomato Ltd Stock Price Live: The Zomato Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Zomato Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹182.60, up 4.82%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹183.65 and ₹49.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Zomato Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.58 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Zomato Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

28 Mar 2024, 3:42:46 PM IST

Zomato Ltd shares close at ₹182.10, up 1.00%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
28 Mar 2024, 3:32:38 PM IST

Zomato Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Zomato Ltd closed at ₹182.15, up 1.28%. The day's high was ₹184.70 and low was ₹176.00, and the total traded volume stood at 42,501,913.
28 Mar 2024, 3:18:27 PM IST

28 Mar 2024, 3:10:21 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,786.48, Nifty at 22,472.40 at 15:05 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 790.17 points to 73,786.48 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 348.75 to 22,472.40 points as of 15:05 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 3:04:17 PM IST

Zomato Ltd SWOT Analysis

28 Mar 2024, 2:48:04 PM IST

28 Mar 2024, 2:17:37 PM IST

Zomato Ltd: 52-week high & low

Zomato Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹189.00 and 52-week low of ₹49.00. At last count, the stock was up 2.48% at ₹183.85.
28 Mar 2024, 1:47:16 PM IST

22,815,061 Zomato Ltd shares change hands

The E-Commerce/App based Aggregator company saw 22,815,061 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 1:16:50 PM IST

28 Mar 2024, 1:02:42 PM IST

Zomato Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹189.00 and 52-week low of ₹49.00. At last count, the stock was down 0.53% at ₹178.60.
28 Mar 2024, 12:48:28 PM IST

28 Mar 2024, 12:32:16 PM IST

28 Mar 2024, 11:47:32 AM IST

28 Mar 2024, 11:31:19 AM IST

15,341,048 Zomato Ltd shares change hands

The E-Commerce/App based Aggregator company saw 15,341,048 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 11:17:11 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,800.40, Nifty at 22,346.45 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 804.09 points to 73,800.40 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 222.80 to 22,346.45 points as of 11:15 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 11:00:59 AM IST

28 Mar 2024, 10:46:50 AM IST

Zomato Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Zomato Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 12,366,481.
28 Mar 2024, 10:18:32 AM IST

Zomato Ltd stock up 2.82% in 5 days

While the Zomato Ltd share gained 2.33% today, the scip is up 18.25% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 68.89% and one-year return of 207.41%.
28 Mar 2024, 10:02:21 AM IST

Zomato Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

Zomato Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.08% intraday against a 0.08% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
28 Mar 2024, 9:46:07 AM IST

28 Mar 2024, 9:33:57 AM IST

