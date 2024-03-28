Zomato Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.06% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

28 Mar 2024, 3:42:46 PM IST
Zomato Ltd shares close at ₹182.10, up 1.00%
28 Mar 2024, 3:32:38 PM IST
Zomato Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Zomato Ltd closed at ₹182.15, up 1.28%. The day's high was ₹184.70 and low was ₹176.00, and the total traded volume stood at 42,501,913.
28 Mar 2024, 3:18:27 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 3:10:21 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,786.48, Nifty at 22,472.40 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 790.17 points to 73,786.48 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 348.75 to 22,472.40 points as of 15:05 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 3:04:17 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 2:48:04 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 2:17:37 PM IST
Zomato Ltd: 52-week high & low
Zomato Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹189.00 and 52-week low of ₹49.00. At last count, the stock was up 2.48% at ₹183.85.
28 Mar 2024, 1:47:16 PM IST
22,815,061 Zomato Ltd shares change hands
The E-Commerce/App based Aggregator company saw 22,815,061 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 1:16:50 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 1:02:42 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 12:48:28 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 12:32:16 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Zomato Ltd with peer listed stocks
28 Mar 2024, 11:47:32 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 11:31:19 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 11:17:11 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,800.40, Nifty at 22,346.45 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 804.09 points to 73,800.40 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 222.80 to 22,346.45 points as of 11:15 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 11:00:59 AM IST
Zomato Ltd versus peer group stocks
28 Mar 2024, 10:46:50 AM IST
Zomato Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Zomato Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 12,366,481.
28 Mar 2024, 10:18:32 AM IST
Zomato Ltd stock up 2.82% in 5 days
While the Zomato Ltd share gained 2.33% today, the scip is up 18.25% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 68.89% and one-year return of 207.41%.
28 Mar 2024, 10:02:21 AM IST
Zomato Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Zomato Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.08% intraday against a 0.08% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
28 Mar 2024, 9:46:07 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 9:33:57 AM IST
Want to know how Zomato Ltd's cash flows look like? See below