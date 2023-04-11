scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Top Story
Sebi asks exchanges to set 'common equilibrium price' for listing day post IPOs

Feedback

Sebi asks exchanges to set 'common equilibrium price' for listing day post IPOs

The common equilibrium price shall be volume weighted average of equilibrium prices on individual exchanges as determined by the call auction

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Currently, the price discovery for shares happens through a call auction process Currently, the price discovery for shares happens through a call auction process

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday asked stock exchanges to set a “common equilibrium price” for stocks on the first day of the listing post the IPO in order to remove any ambiguity over price discovery.

Currently, the price discovery for shares happens through a call auction process.

"Call auction session would continue to be conducted separately on individual exchanges and orders would be matched by respective exchanges after computation of equilibrium price," said Sebi in a statement.

The common equilibrium price shall be volume weighted average of equilibrium prices on individual exchanges as determined by the call auction. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 11, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement