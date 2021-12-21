Share Market Updates: Sensex zooms over 500 points, Nifty above 16,700; MapmyIndia in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 551.6 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 56,373.69, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 134.8 points or 0.81 per cent to 16,749.00.

Wipro, Tata Steel were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Titan, IndusInd Bank and L&T.

Benchmark indices tumbled in the first trading session of this week as rising Omicron cases posed a threat to the global economic recovery.

Sensex slumped 1189 points to end at 55,822 and Nifty fell 371 points to 16,613. Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC Bank and NTPC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.21 per cent.

Sensex crashed over 1,600 points to hit an intraday low of 55,333.71 on Monday. Similarly, the Nifty tanked over 500 points to 16,470.10.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,565.36 crore on December 20, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,764.02 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.