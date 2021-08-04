Stock Market Updates: Sensex hits 54k, Nifty above 16,200; HDFC, Tata Steel top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened at fresh record high with Sensex above 54,000 for the first time. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 371 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 54,194.11, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 65.4 points or 0.41 per cent to 16,196.15.

HDFC were the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Infosys, DRL, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

On the other hand, SBI and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

The Nifty Media index climbed 1.31%, while Nifty Metal index rose 1.07%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 2116.6 crore on August 3 and DIIs sold shares worth Rs 298.54 crore, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices closed at their life-time highs, powered by a rally in banking, auto and IT stocks. Sensex logged its biggest gain in two months and ended 872 points higher at 53,823. Nifty climbed 245 points to 16,130.