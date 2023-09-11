scorecardresearch
IRCON International, IRFC, RVNL, GTL Infra, SJV shares gain up to 16% amid high volumes

SUMMARY
  • Vodafone Idea gained 4.13 per cent to Rs 10.65, as 6,37,51,719 shares changed hands on the counter.
  • GTL Infra shares advanced 9.52 per cent to Rs 1.15, as 5,54,84,659 shares worth Rs 6 crore changed hands.
  • SJVN surged 8.75 per cent to R 69.60. A total of 3,80,88,279 SJVN shares changed hands worth Rs 261 crore.

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), RVNL, IRCON International, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, SJVN and Infibeam Avenues climbed up to 16 per cent in Monday's trade amid huge volumes on NSE. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, BHEL, HDFC Bank saw high turnovers on the exchange, data showed.

IRFC topped the volume chart on NSE. The stock surged 9.99 per cent to Rs 84.80, as 10,73,23,239 shares worth Rs 991 crore changed hands on the counter by 10 am. RVNL shares climbed 9.52 per cent to Rs 178.35. Railways-linked companies gained after the announcement of infrastructure deal linking India with Middle Eastern countries. The US, Saudi Arabia and other nations are discussing linking India by port. The plan aims to establish a network of railways connecting the West Asia. It will include the connectivity to Indian through shipping lanes.

IRCON International, which has presence in Jordon, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, soared 15.56 per cent to Rs 154.45. A total of 4,31,85,286 IRCON International shares worth Rs 648 crore changed hands so far.

Vodafone Idea gained 4.13 per cent to Rs 10.65, as 6,37,51,719 shares changed hands on the counter.

Watch: Midcap, smallcap indices outperform Nifty, Sensex so far in 2023; rally to continue in midcap, smallcap stocks despite high valuations? See what analysts say. Check top bets

GTL Infra shares advanced 9.52 per cent to Rs 1.15, as 5,54,84,659 shares worth Rs 6 crore changed hands. Shares of JP Power added 2.11 per cent to Rs 9.70. A total of 4,72,83,469 JP Power shares worth Rs 48 crore changed hands so far.

SJVN surged 8.75 per cent to R 69.60. A total of 3,80,88,279 SJVN shares changed hands worth Rs 261 crore. The company through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy inked a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Additionally, India Ratings & Research has affirmed the ratings on unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures issued by the company. The rating has been affirmed as AA plus with stable 'outlook'.

In terms of turnover terms, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders saw a turnover of Rs 628 crore while BHEL saw Rs 544 crore in turnover. HDFC Bank, REC, PFC, Praj Industries, Adani Ports and CDSL were among other stocks seeing high turnovers

Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

Also read: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on September 11, 2023: Adani Ports, Sobha, Birla Corporation and Titan Company

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 11, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
