Stocks in news: Suzlon Energy, Vedanta, RIL, Infosys, Century Textiles and more

Domestic equity market closed lower in the previous trading session. Sensex fell 78 points to 65,945 and Nifty was down 9.85 points to 19,664 on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Shyam Metalics and Energy

The integrated metal producer has forayed into the energy storage sector to make battery grade aluminium foil for Lithium-ion cell manufacturing. The battery grade aluminium foil is a critical component in Lithium-ion cells.

Container Corporation of India

The state-owned company said its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjay Swarup as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the firm, with effect from October 1, 2023, till July 21, 2026. He is currently the Director (International Marketing & Operations) at CONCOR.

Suzlon Energy

Shares of renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Energy Ltd will be tracked today after the Suzlon Group said CRISIL has upgraded the ratings of Suzlon Energy to 'CRISIL BBB+/A2' from ‘CRISIL BBB-/A3‘. Also, Dilip Shanghvi and Associates has decided to terminate the agreement with Suzlon in accordance with the terms of the agreement. Dilip Shanghvi and Associates is the investor group of the company, that had entered into an amended and restated shareholders’ agreement on February 28, 2020 with the company and promoters.

Reliance Industries

Shares of Reliance Industries are in news today as a media report suggested that existing investor Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), a Gulf sovereign fund, was seeking an additional stake in the retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) of the oil-to-telecom major.

Century Textiles and Industries

The company’s subsidiary Birla Estates has sold out phase 1 of Birla Trimaya within 36 hours of its launch. The booking value is Rs 500 crore for 556 units booked. Birla Trimaya, the 52 acre land parcel in North Bangalore is in joint partnership with M S Ramaiah Realty LLP.

Sai Silks Kalamandir

Shares of Andhra Pradesh-based ethnic apparel and value-fashion products retailer will list in T+3 timeline today . The final issue price of the IPO was Rs 222 per share.

3i Infotech

The IT company has won a contract from Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, for end-user support service (workplace services). The value of the contract is Rs 39.55 crore plus one-time transition charges of Rs 35 lakh. The contract is for five years starting from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2028, with an option to extend the contract with mutual agreement.

Infosys

The country's second-largest IT services provider said it has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft to jointly develop industry leading solutions that leverage Infosys' Topaz, and American tech giant's Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services.

Signature Global India

The shares of Delhi NCR-based affordable housing company will list on the BSE and NSE, in the T+3 timeline today. The issue price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 385 per share.

Vedanta

Shares of Vedanta Ltd are in news as credit rating agency Moody's cut its rating on Vedanta Resources’ (VRL) senior unsecured bonds, citing elevated risk of debt restructuring over the next few months. Moody's said the London-based Vedanta Resources did not make any meaningful progress on refinancing its upcoming debt maturities, in particular the $1 billion bonds maturing each in January 2024 and August 2024.

