Stocks in news: Vedanta, Jindal Stainless, HCL Technologies, TCS and more

The domestic equity market ended lower on Thursday. Sensex fell 255.84 points to close at 64,831.41 and Nifty lost 93.65 points or 0.48 per cent to 19,253.80 with 35 of its stocks ending in the red.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vedanta

Vedanta ran a 'covert' lobbying campaign to weaken key environmental regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) said in an article on Thursday.

Sula Vineyards

Global investment firm Verlinvest Asia has sold partial stake in Sula Vineyards through block deals on Thursday. Around 1.1 crore shares that amount to 13.1% stake of the company changed hands at an average price of Rs 490 per share, for a total transaction value of Rs 540 crore.

JSW Steel, JSW Energy

Steel-to-energy JSW Group is in early discussions with Chinese automaker Leapmotor to license technology to build electric vehicles in India, Reuters reported.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences has received final US FDA approval for Isotretinoin Capsules used for treatment of severe acne.The Reference Listed Drug (RLD) for this drug is Accutane Capsules 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Aditya Birla Fashion

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) informed the bourses that it has completed the acquisition of 29% stake in TCNS Clothing.

TCS

Indian IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has furthered its partnership with Athora Netherlands (formerly VIVAT) to help the Dutch life insurance and pension provider with an improved IT operating model to enhance customer experience, operational resilience and business agility, the Indian company announced in an exchange filing.

CONCOR

CONCOR said that Sanjay Swarup would take over as the chairman and managing director of the institution. Sanjay Swarup has served as the director of international marketing and operations at the Container Corporation of India.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in ASAP Group, an automotive engineering services provider headquartered in Germany.

Jindal Stainless

Jindal Stainless has fixed September 15 as the record date to determine the eligibility of members for payment of final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2023.

Also read: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green shares in news on report Pandora probe links Adani to shell firms

Also read: Rs 21 to Rs 131: This railway stock turned into multibagger in three years; fell 10% from record high