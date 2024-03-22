scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Trending Stocks
TCS, Infosys, Wipro shares in focus today, here’s why

Feedback

TCS, Infosys, Wipro shares in focus today, here’s why

Shares of IT firms such as TCS, Infosys Ltd, Wipro and HCL Technologies are expected to be impacted in today’s trade.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Shares of Wipro closed 1.44% higher at Rs 500.70 on BSE. Infosys stock closed 0.04% higher at Rs 1555.20 and TCS shares ended flat at Rs 3974.05 in the previous session. Shares of Wipro closed 1.44% higher at Rs 500.70 on BSE. Infosys stock closed 0.04% higher at Rs 1555.20 and TCS shares ended flat at Rs 3974.05 in the previous session.
SUMMARY
  • Accenture projected full-year revenue growth to be within the range of 1 percent to 3 percent against its earlier forecast of 2 percent to 5 percent.
  • Accenture's business outlook and earnings performance is regarded as a benchmark also for the Indian IT industry, signaling demand and supply for the global players.
  • American Depository Receipts (ADR) shares of Infosys and Wipro fell up to 4% and 2% lower, respectively, on Wall Street on Thursday after Accenture slashed its FY 24 revenue growth guidance.

Shares of IT majors  such as TCS, Infosys  Ltd, Wipro and HCL Tech are in news today after global IT firm Accenture lowered revenue forecast for FY 24 citing economic uncertainty leading clients to reduce spending on consulting services.

Accenture projected full-year revenue growth to be within the range of 1 percent to 3 percent against its earlier forecast of 2 percent to 5 percent.

Accenture’s business outlook and earnings performance is regarded as a benchmark also for the Indian IT industry, signaling demand and supply for the global players.

Shares of IT firms such as TCS, Infosys Ltd, Wipro and HCL Technologies are expected to be impacted in today’s trade. American Depository Receipts (ADR) shares of Infosys and Wipro fell up to 4% and 2% lower, respectively, on Wall Street on Thursday after Accenture slashed its FY 24 revenue growth guidance.

“The company gave weak 3Q revenue growth guidance of (1%)-3% YoY CC and lowered corresponding FY24 guidance to 1.0%-3.0% (vs. 2.0%-5.0% last quarter), both of which missed Bloomberg consensus expectations,” said Motilal Oswal in a report.  

On Thursday, shares of  Wipro closed 1.44% higher at Rs 500.70 on BSE.

Infosys stock closed 0.04% higher at Rs 1555.20 and TCS shares ended flat at Rs 3974.05 in the previous session.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 22, 2024, 9:17 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement