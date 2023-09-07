YES Bank, IRFC, GTL Infra, RVNL shares rally on huge volumes; Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon see high turnovers

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power), Vodafone Idea Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), RattanIndia Power, Reliance Power Ltd and GTL Infra jumped up to 14 per cent amid high volumes on NSE in Thursday's trading session.

JP Power topped the volume chart on NSE. The stock surged 11.43 per cent to Rs 9.75, as 38,85,15,239 shares worth Rs 368 crore changed hands on the counter by 1 pm. This was the second straight day of rise for the stock. Vodafone Idea shares advanced 0.47 per cent to Rs 10.70 on BSE. A total of 20,05,94,698 Vodafone Idea shares worth Rs 212 crore changed hands so far.

YES Bank shares climbed 3.06 per cent to Rs 18, as 17,65,49,185 YES Bank shares worth Rs 328 crore changed hands. Shares of IRFC gained 5.82 per cent to Rs 72.75. A total of 16,28,24,238 IRFC shares worth Rs 1,184 crore changed hands so far.

RattanIndia Power surged 4.51 per cent to Rs 6.95. A total of 8,60,96,058 company shares changed hands worth Rs 59 crore. GTL Infra soared 13.33 per cent to Rs 0.85 as 7,53,83,470 shares worth Rs 6 crore changed hands. Zomato, Coal India, Suzlon Energy, IRB Infra and RVNL were among other stock that saw high volumes in Thursday's trade.

In terms of turnover terms, Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders led the chart. Cochin Shipyard saw a turnover of Rs 1,643.83 crore while Mazagon Dock witnessed a turnover of Rs 1,593 crore. It was followed Cola India (Rs 1,384 crore), IRFC (Rs 1,342 crore) and Jio Financial Services (Rs 756 crore). Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank were among other stocks seeing high turnover in Thursday's trade.

Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

