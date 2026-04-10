'If they’re gonna try and play us...': JD Vance warns Iran ahead of Islamabad negotiations 

US-Iran peace talks: Tensions between the United States and Iran remain high as JD Vance issued a sharp warning to Tehran ahead of crucial negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

The US Vice President departed on April 10 for Islamabad, where he is set to lead mediated talks with Iranian representatives. The negotiations, being hosted in Pakistan, come at a critical moment amid escalating hostilities and fragile diplomatic efforts in the region.

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Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force Two, Vance struck a cautiously optimistic tone but underscored Washington’s firm stance. “We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s gonna be positive. We’ll of course see,” he said, signaling openness to dialogue while keeping expectations measured.

Referencing US President Donald Trump, Vance added that the administration remains willing to engage—provided Iran negotiates sincerely. “If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand,” he noted.

However, the vice president delivered a pointed warning: “If they’re gonna try and play us, then they’re gonna find that the negotiating team is not that receptive.” The remark reflects growing frustration in Washington over what it sees as Tehran’s inconsistent posture in past engagements.

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Vance also revealed that Trump had provided “clear guidelines” for the negotiations, though he declined to elaborate further and did not take questions from the press.

Iran sets preconditions

Even before talks begin, Iran has raised the stakes. Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, insisted that key preconditions must be met before any negotiations can proceed.

In a post on X, Qalibaf said that two previously agreed measures — a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked financial assets — must be implemented first. He warned that starting talks without fulfilling these commitments would undermine trust between the parties.

His remarks highlight deep divisions over the framework of negotiations, particularly as clashes and instability continue in Lebanon, a key flashpoint linked to the broader regional conflict.