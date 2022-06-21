Amit Shah to address India's best CEOs at Business Today MindRush

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the 10th edition of the Business Today MindRush, the flagship event of India's biggest business magazine, as the Chief Guest on Friday, June 24. At the event, Shah will address some of India's best CEOs.

Besides Shah, some of the top business leaders of the country are scheduled to participate in the event. These include RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India; Uday Kotak, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank; N.R. Narayana Murthy, co-founder, Infosys; Sanjiv Mehta, CEO & MD, HUL; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta; Ritesh Agarwal, founder & Group CEO, OYO and Bipin Preet Singh, MD, co-founder and CEO, MobiKwik, among many others.

During the event, a select CXO level audience will get to hear from some of the world's sharpest management minds as they deliver BT Master Class. In addition to the day-long discussions and master-classes, the highlight of the event is the felicitation ceremony of India's best CEOs as per BT-PwC India's Best CEOs ranking.

This study, which is done jointly by Business Today and PwC India, uses a robust methodology that assesses the top 500 most valuable companies in the country by market capitalisation for growth in revenues, profits, EBITDA and total shareholder returns.

This year's Business Today MindRush has VUCANOMICS - Leadership in an Uncertain World as its signature theme.

India Today Group has explained that the event has been conceptualised to gather the latest and sharpest management insights from "Global Gurus and top luminaries of Indian industry as they debate current burning issues."

"With every Indian CEO grappling with unprecedented Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity (VUCA) over the pandemic years and now with the war in Ukraine, this year's event will witness deliberations on the business and economic challenges and trends that will shape Indian business in the years to come," the group added.

BT MindRush was started in 2013. Since then, the event has established itself as one of the most sought-after events in the Indian corporate calendar.

Also read: How India’s Best CEOs are Leading From the Front