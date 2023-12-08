BT MPW 2023 LIVE updates: 'Gender was never a thing for me,' says Madhabi Puri Buch on being first woman chairperson of SEBI

BT MPW 2023 LIVE updates: Business Today is hosting its 20th edition of 'The Most Powerful Women in Business' event and awards to honour the undying spirit of women in business.

Nandini Piramal of Piramal Pharma says after Covid-19, we are optimistic about the future despite the slowdown scares. Piramal is bullish about India’s pharma sector. She said: “I think the pharma sector has proven to be a sector that has good jobs, exports and can compete world class… We have to continue to focus on quality.”

In the second session, Womenomics: Driving The $5 Trillion Dream, panelists spoke about how participation of women workers in Indian economy is still one of the lowest when compared to other developed economies.

In the first session of the evening, women business leaders and entrepreneurs spoke about their experience and challenges in setting up their businesses in a volatile time like this. The panel discussion on ‘A View From The Corner Office’, saw Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, Mobikwik, Prabha Narasimhan, MD, Colgate-Palmolive India, Vinati Saraf Mutreja, MD & CEO, Vinati Organics Ltd, and Devita Saraf, Founder, VU Technologies speaking about their personal journeys.

The annual event, honouring women achievers in India, will see prominent women leaders, start-up founders, professionals, filmmakers and visionaries sharing insights. The event, which is being hosted at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End, Mumbai, would see brainstorming sessions with 56 business leaders on various pressing issues ranging from IT issues, changing business dynamics to challenges and hurdles towards building the $5 trillion economy.

The first session will be a panel discussion on ‘A View From The Corner Office’, which see a brainstorming session by Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, Mobikwik, Prabha Narasimhan, MD, Colgate-Palmolive India, Vinati Saraf Mutreja, MD & CEO, Vinati Organics Ltd, and Devita Saraf, Founder, VU Technologies.

The second session, Womenomics: Driving The $5 Trillion Dream, would see top economists and business leaders, such as Ashima Goyal, Member, RBI Monetary Policy Committee, Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC, Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, National Securities Depository Ltd, and Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance, discuss about India becoming one of the top economies in the next few years.

The session titled ‘IT’ Women’ will see Rekha Menon, Former Chairperson and senior Managing Director, Accenture India, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India, and Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India and Vice Chairperson, NASSCOM, discuss issues related to women in the field of information technology.

Industry veterans Zia Mody, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, AZB & Partners and Kalpana Morparia, Former Chairman, JP Morgan, South and Southeast Asia, will look into the topic ‘Women Mean Business’ and share their views.

On the entertainment side, Zoya Akhtar, whose latest directorial 'The Archies' was released on Netflix on Thursday, will talk about women directors in the movie business in the session titled, 'Creativity Through The Female Lens'.

The end session, ‘Leading From The Front’, will be with the Guest of Honour Securities & Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. discussions about the challenges and opportunities for women in the world of work.

After the brainstorming sessions, 56 women achievers will be felicitated for their contributions and achievements in their respective fields. 'The Most Powerful Women in Business' awards were started in 2003. Business Today was the first magazine to compile an annual list of star women achievers in India. The achievers will be felicitated by the Guest of Honour Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

Check the latest updates 'The Most Powerful Women in Business' event at BusinessToday.In: