News
mutual funds
'99% are gamblers': Fund manager shreds India’s 30% return fantasy in post

It took India 67 years to hit its first ₹1 trillion in GDP. The next ₹4 trillion? Expected in just 7–8 years. That means the wealth created in the last 77 years could repeat in under a decade.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2025 7:20 AM IST
'99% are gamblers': Fund manager shreds India’s 30% return fantasy in postForget jackpot returns. If you want to build wealth in India’s golden decade, aim for a boring 14–16% CAGR—and don’t blow your future chasing coin-flip trades.

A top fund manager just torched the dreams of India’s young investors and his brutal truth bomb is now going viral. For anyone betting on 30% annual returns, Sunil Singhania has a reality check: “If you find someone who can do that, I’ll hire them immediately.”

Finfluencer Sharan Hegde’s recent LinkedIn post spotlights a conversation with Sunil Singhania, the man who ran Reliance Growth Fund with a 23% CAGR across 30 years. Hegde had invested ₹1 crore with Singhania. 

Two years later, it grew to ₹1.4 crore—a solid 18.9% CAGR. But when Hegde asked about getting 30% returns every year, the reply was blunt.

Then came three takeaways that every Indian chasing quick riches needs to hear.

1. The 5% that separates average from wealthy
Singhania’s fund beat the benchmark by just 5%—25% vs 20%. But that small edge? It turns a ₹50,000 monthly SIP into ₹75 lakh extra over 20 years. “That’s the gap between retiring comfortably—and retiring rich,” he said.

2. “99 out of 100 youngsters aren’t investors. They’re gamblers.”
Option trades. Weekly wins. Target-chasing. Singhania sees it for what it is: roulette with a login. “Even flipping a coin gets you 50% right. That’s not skill. That’s luck.” He warns: chasing 25–30% every year is a fantasy, not a strategy.

3. India is about to explode with wealth—but only for the patient
It took India 67 years to hit its first ₹1 trillion in GDP. The next ₹4 trillion? Expected in just 7–8 years. That means the wealth created in the last 77 years could repeat in under a decade. But Singhania warns: “Only boring, long-term investors will catch this wave—not thrill-seeking traders.”

His advice? Stick to the basics. One Canadian firm he visited had a motto he lives by: “Boring makes wealth.”

Hegde’s punchline: “If something looks too interesting, beware.” 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 7:20 AM IST
