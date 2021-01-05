AMFI rejig: Newbie Gland Pharma grabs the upper berth, rest settle lower

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has released its semi-annual review of market capitalisation classification of stocks which reveals interesting details. All the newly listed companies this year excluding Gland Pharma has debuted under small-cap category. This categorisation of stocks among large-caps, mid-caps and small-caps is based on average market capitalisation of six months between June and December each year.

Last time, recently listed SBI Cards and Payments lone managed a spot in the categorisation (large-cap) ending June 2020 for predictable and understandable reasons. Public listings were cast down in the pandemic hit year before gaining traction - of the total 15 IPOs that hit the market in 2020 only SBI Cards checked in during the first half of the year.

Gland Pharma, the second largest issue of the year with a size of Rs 6,480 crore, was subscribed 2.1 times and the stock was up 56 per cent (as on December 31) over its issue price. In fact, a bulk of IPOs were under the issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and have garnered a good response from investors, further buoyed by impressive listing performance. These issues are trading between a range of 1 and 216 per cent above their issue price.

As per the circular released by SEBI in October 2017, top 100 stocks are tagged as large cap, the next 150 are marked as midcap and the rest are labelled under the small cap category. Mutual funds will have one month to align their portfolios as per the new list.

In this semi-annual review, five stocks saw an upgrade from midcap to large cap which included YES Bank, Adani Enterprises, P I Industries, Jubilant Foodworks and Hindustan Aero. There were six switches from large-caps to mid-caps and 12 from mid-caps to small-caps. "With full market cap, the large cap classification has highest exposure to BFSI (25.3 per cent), consumer (17 per cent), IT (16.6 per cent) and oil & gas (15 per cent) sector," points an Edelweiss note.

