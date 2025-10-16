Curie and ICICI Prudential AMC tie up to let you pay via UPI straight from a mutual fund

Curie Money and ICICI Prudential AMC have launched a first-of-its-kind feature in India that lets retail investors grow their money in a liquid mutual fund while instantly redeeming it via UPI — seamlessly blending investing and spending.

Announced on October 13, the partnership combines three key elements: liquid funds, instant redemption, and UPI payments. The result is a unified solution that offers low-risk growth and real-time access to cash, without lock-ins or penalties.

Liquid mutual funds, which invest in instruments like government bonds and treasury bills, have grown popular for their stability and insulation from equity market volatility. With this tie-up, investors can park money in ICICI Prudential AMC’s liquid fund and still use it instantly — for everyday transactions.

“This collaboration bridges the gap between savings and spending in real time,” said the companies in a joint release. Currently, investors can redeem up to 90% of their holdings instantly, with a cap of ₹50,000 per day, directly into their bank accounts.

By integrating UPI functionality into the instant redemption process, Curie Money makes it possible for users to tap into their mutual fund holdings for payments — a significant shift in how financial products serve daily needs.

The move signals a larger trend in India’s fintech space: embedding investment-grade financial products directly into digital payment ecosystems.