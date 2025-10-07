Business Today
'Finfluencers say you lose crores in MF fees': Advisor drops truth bomb on SIP myths

Vaid cautioned investors against what he called “overhyped simplifications” and urged a shift toward direct plans, tax-optimized strategies, and disciplined investing.

Business Today Desk
  Updated Oct 7, 2025 8:22 AM IST
That viral promise—“Invest ₹10,000 a month for 30 years and get ₹3 crores!”—might sound like a ticket to easy retirement, but investment advisor Varun Vaid is urging investors to look beyond the headline numbers and understand what really eats into wealth: not commissions, but inflation, taxes, and hype.

In a post on X, Vaid, a mutual fund advisor, dismantled the myth that commissions are the biggest threat to long-term returns. “Many finfluencers claim you lose crores in commissions by simply deducting a flat 1% commission from your final corpus. This is wrong math,” he wrote.

According to Vaid, commissions are deducted annually, and they decline over time—starting around 1% in the early years and tapering down to 0.25% or lower as assets mature. “Real distributors do NOT earn 1.5% commissions on your entire portfolio every year for 30 years,” he clarified. The actual total commission paid? Typically in lakhs—not crores.

Instead, Vaid pointed to inflation and long-term capital gains tax as the real culprits behind diminished purchasing power. Even if a fund delivers 12% annual returns, 6% inflation and taxation can erode the real value significantly. “So, ₹3 crores gross looks more like ₹40–45 lakhs in today’s money,” he noted.

He also emphasized that mutual fund returns are already net of expenses, including commissions. What’s quoted as a 12% return is before costs—most investors ultimately see 11–11.5% after fees, making exaggerated fear-based claims about "crores lost" to commissions not just misleading, but mathematically flawed.

Vaid cautioned investors against what he called “overhyped simplifications” and urged a shift toward direct plans, tax-optimized strategies, and disciplined investing. “Simplistic, fear-mongering numbers… mislead investors and push them to wrong decisions,” he warned.

The bottom line? Real wealth creation isn’t about obsessing over commissions—it’s about cutting costs where possible, understanding post-inflation returns, and planning around tax realities.

Mutual fund distributors (MFDs), he added, play a vital role in this process—helping investors choose the right products, optimize tax impact, and manage risks. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 7, 2025 8:22 AM IST
