Groww launches small cap fund: Investment amount, NFO date, exit load & more

Groww Mutual Fund has introduced the Groww Small Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme focused on small-cap stocks.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jan 8, 2026 11:52 AM IST
SUMMARY
  • Groww launches Small Cap Fund focusing on small-cap equities.
  • NFO opens on 8 Jan 2026, closes on 22 Jan 2026.
  • Fund uses QGaRP strategy for stock selection.

Groww Mutual Fund has announced the launch of the Groww Small Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme primarily investing in small-cap companies. The new fund offer (NFO) will open on January 8, 2026 and close on January 22, 2026. The scheme seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation and will use a bottom-up stock selection strategy based on Groww Mutual Fund’s QGaRP framework, focusing on quality and growth at a reasonable price.

The minimum investment amount is ₹500 and investors redeeming within one year will face a 1% exit load, with no exit load after one year. The fund will benchmark its performance against the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index – TRI and will not invest in large-cap stocks.

According to the fund house, structural changes in India’s economy, including rising infrastructure spending, expanded capital markets, improved access to formal credit, and digital platforms, are providing small-cap companies with greater opportunities to scale operations and access new markets.

The scheme will be managed by Anupam Tiwari. It is intended for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation through exposure to small-cap equities and who are prepared to accept higher interim volatility over a multi-year investment horizon.

Analysts have noted that parts of the small-cap segment have seen valuation moderation after periods of underperformance, while company fundamentals continue to improve. The fund’s approach, which emphasises small-cap investment without large-cap exposure, aligns with recent trends in the segment. The minimum investment threshold and exit load terms are set with the aim of attracting investors who have a higher risk appetite and a long-term perspective.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 8, 2026 11:52 AM IST
