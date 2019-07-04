Economic Survey 2019 Live Updates: The document outlines vision to achieve $5-trillion economy: PM Modi

Economic Survey 2019 lists out expectations from Budget 2019.
Effective minimum wage policy can push up demand; strengthen the middle class
MGNREGS success shows govt schemes can make a substantial difference on the ground
The Economic Survey 2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy: PM Modi
Need more focus on firms to reap economies of scale: CEA KV Subramanian
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao led to improvement in sex ratio at birth: CEA
Swachh Bharat Mission a great example of behavioural change: CEA KV Subramanian
India will reap demographic change benefits in next 20 years to sustain 8% growth rate, says CEA
Economic Survey 2019 makes two key departures from traditional economic thinking, says CEA
CEA Subramanian lists out structural achievements in last five year
CEA KV Subramanian speaks at press conference on the 2019 Economic Survey
96.5% of those with access to toilets are using them in rural India.
Swachh Bharat Mission covered 99.2% of rural India during last 5 years
Will give first-time woman MPs of Lok Sabha chance to speak: Om Birla
Economic Survey 2019 theme is to accelerate and sustain real GDP growth of 8%, says CEA
Indian economy outlook appears bright with prospects of pickup in growth in 2019-20
NPAs have reduced to 10.1 % at the end of December 2018 from 11.5 % at the end of March 2018
Economic Survey 2019: Fiscal deficit of Central Government stood at 3.4% of GDP in 2018-19
Growth in investment, which has slowed down for many years, has bottomed out and has started to recover since 2017-18.
This moderation in growth momentum is mainly on account of lower growth in agriculture and allied.
Growth of GDP moderated to 6.8% in 2018-19 from 7.2 percent in 2017-18
The economic survey has predicted 7% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in FY20 on stable macro economic conditions.
General fiscal deficit seen at 5.8% in FY19 against 6.4% in FY18.
Economic Survey says slow growth, GST, farm schemes to pose challenges on fiscal front
Economic Survey says 2019-20 GDP growth seen picking up on higher private investment and robust consumption
Economic Survey says lower global growth, increased uncertainty over trade tension may hit exports
Economic Survey 2019 says lower global oil prices to boost consumption
Economic survey sees investment rate picking up in FY2020 on higher credit growth and improved demand
Economic Survey says lower global oil prices to boost consumption
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2019 in the Rajya Sabha.
CEA KV Subramanian puts out an emotional tweet ahead of his maiden Economic Survey 2019 in parliament today
Economic Survey 2019 to be tabled in Parliament at 12 pm today, says PIB
Stocks are being traded cautiously ahead of the Economic Survey 2019
Economic Survey 2019 to focus on economic pain points of agriculture, jobs, investments
Economic Survey to touch upon agriculture issues, ease of doing business, investment boost
Statement of P. Chidambaram pic.twitter.com/eGeYYEAuTSâ P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 4, 2019
Statement of P. Chidambaram pic.twitter.com/eGeYYEAuTSâ P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 4, 2019
1. Total Central Government expenditure fell by 0.3 pc in 2018-19 over 2017-18.
2. Growth of GDP moderated to 6.8 per cent in 2018-19 from 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.
3. Gross Value Added (GVA) in agriculture decelerated from 6.3 pc in 16-17 to 2.9 per cent in 2018-19.
4. Services sector (54.3 per cent of GVA) growth declined to 7.5 per cent in 2018-19 from 8.1 per cent in 2017-18; Accelerated sub-sectors: Financial services, real estate and professional services; Decelerated sub-sectors: Hotels, transport, communication and broadcasting services.
5. Credit growth rate y-o-y of the NBFCs declined from 30 per cent in March 2018 to 9 per cent in March 2019.
6. Investment rate bottomed out; seen higher in 19-20 due to better credit growth.
7. Capital mobilised through public equity issuance declined by 81 per cent in 2018-19.
8. Financial flows remained constrained because of decline in the equity finance raised from capital markets and stress in the NBFC sector.
9. Dwarfs (firms with less than 100 workers) despite being more than 10 years old, account for more than 50% of all organized firms in manufacturing by number; Large firms are 75% of employment and 90% of productivity.
10. Significant decline in elementary school-going children (5-14 age group) over next two decades due to slow population growth.
11. 1 in 3 wage workers in India not protected by the minimum wage law.
12. Delays in contract enforcement and disposal resolution biggest hurdles to ease of doing business.
13. Liquidity conditions remained systematically tight since September 2018 thus impacting the yields on government papers.
India still the fastest growing major economy in 2018-19.
NPAs reduced to 10.1 per cent at end December 2018 from 11.5 per cent at end March 2018
1. Fixed investments up 10 pc in 18-19 from 8.3 per cent in 2016-17.
2. General Government (Centre plus states) on the path of fiscal consolidation and fiscal discipline.
3. Net employment generation in formal sector was higher at 8.15 lakh in March, 2019 as against 4.87 lakh in February, 2018 as per EPFO.
4.Current account deficit manageable at 2.1 percent of GDP.
5. Fiscal deficit down from 3.5 percent in 2017-18 to 3.4 percent in 2018-19.
6. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code led to recovery and resolution of significant amount of distressed assets.
7. Till March 31, 2019, resolution of 94 cases involving claims worth Rs 1, 73,359 crore.
8. Prospects of pickup in growth in 2019-20 due to private investment and higher consumption.
9. 93.1% of the households have access to toilets under Swachh Bharat.
10. Rs 50,000 crore saved and 108.28 million tonnes of CO2 emissions reduced by energy efficiency programmes.
11. Share of renewable in electricity generation up from 6% in 2014-15 to 10% in 2018-19.
12. CPI continuing on its declining trend for fifth straight financial year, remained below 4.0 pc.
13. External debt $ 521.1 billion at end-December 2018, 1.6 per cent lower than March 2018.
14. India's Ease of Doing Business ranking improved by 23 to 77th position in 2018 among 190 countries assessed.
15. Road construction grew @ 30 km per day in 2018-19 compared to 12 km per day in 2014-15.
16. Government expenditure on health increased to 1.5 per cent in 2018-19 from 1.2 per cent in 2014-15.
17. Govt expenditure on education increased from 2.8 per cent to 3 per cent during this period.
18. Oil prices projected to decline in 19-20.
The 2019 Economic Survey has listed out the expectations from Budget 2019 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table in parliament on Friday. Here are the key highlights:
#EcoSurvey2019: An effective minimum wage policy that targets the vulnerable bottom rung of wage earners can help in driving up aggregate demand and building and strengthening the middle class #Economy5trillion@FinMinIndia@PIB_India@nsitharamanoffchttps://t.co/WM40RLAwMG— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 4 July 2019
#EcoSurvey2019: An effective minimum wage policy that targets the vulnerable bottom rung of wage earners can help in driving up aggregate demand and building and strengthening the middle class #Economy5trillion@FinMinIndia@PIB_India@nsitharamanoffchttps://t.co/WM40RLAwMG— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 4 July 2019
#EcoSurvey2019: Success of MGNREGS shows government schemes can make a substantial difference on the ground when skilful use of technology is combined with monitoring of effectiveness #Economy5trillion@FinMinIndia@PIB_India@nsitharamanoffchttps://t.co/gXngUCWZeL— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 4 July 2019
#EcoSurvey2019: Success of MGNREGS shows government schemes can make a substantial difference on the ground when skilful use of technology is combined with monitoring of effectiveness #Economy5trillion@FinMinIndia@PIB_India@nsitharamanoffchttps://t.co/gXngUCWZeL— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 4 July 2019
The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2019
It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security.
Do read!https://t.co/CZHNOcO7GV
The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2019
It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security.
Do read!https://t.co/CZHNOcO7GV
Firms that over time grow large are significant contributors to employment and value; need more focus on firms to reap economies of scale, rather than on firms which remain slow despite their age - CEA— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
LIVE: https://t.co/CgfDEX7rhq#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5Trillionpic.twitter.com/ZUcw8Wly2d
Firms that over time grow large are significant contributors to employment and value; need more focus on firms to reap economies of scale, rather than on firms which remain slow despite their age - CEA— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
LIVE: https://t.co/CgfDEX7rhq#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5Trillionpic.twitter.com/ZUcw8Wly2d
"Swachh Bharat has contributed to improved health outcomes in a very significant way," CEA KV Subramanian said.
#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has led to improvement in sex ratio at birth: CEA @SubramanianKri#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5Trillion— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/CgfDEX7rhqpic.twitter.com/0iZteTAplO
#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has led to improvement in sex ratio at birth: CEA @SubramanianKri#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5Trillion— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/CgfDEX7rhqpic.twitter.com/0iZteTAplO
LIVE: A picture says a thousand words, #SwachhBharat has been a great example of behavioural change - CEA @SubramanianKri, arguing for more such behavioural policy interventions https://t.co/CgfDEX7rhq#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5Trillionpic.twitter.com/pzhln1JGT0— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
LIVE: A picture says a thousand words, #SwachhBharat has been a great example of behavioural change - CEA @SubramanianKri, arguing for more such behavioural policy interventions https://t.co/CgfDEX7rhq#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5Trillionpic.twitter.com/pzhln1JGT0— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
In the next two decades, we will be able to avail the benefits of demographic change, which will enable us to grow in a sustained manner at 8%: CEA KV Subramanian.
In the next two decades, we will be able to avail the benefits of demographic change, which will enable us to grow in a sustained manner at 8%: CEA @SubramanianKrihttps://t.co/CgfDEX7rhq#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5Trillion— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
In the next two decades, we will be able to avail the benefits of demographic change, which will enable us to grow in a sustained manner at 8%: CEA @SubramanianKrihttps://t.co/CgfDEX7rhq#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5Trillion— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
#EcoSurvey2019 makes two key departures from traditional economic thinking - CEA @SubramanianKri #Economy5Trillion— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
Watch: https://t.co/CgfDEX7rhqpic.twitter.com/JQgeTYmXpF
#EcoSurvey2019 makes two key departures from traditional economic thinking - CEA @SubramanianKri #Economy5Trillion— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
Watch: https://t.co/CgfDEX7rhqpic.twitter.com/JQgeTYmXpF
As economy started going better, China started saving and investing more; India needs to learn from this and adopt a virtuous cycle - CEA @SubramanianKrihttps://t.co/vZTzMLazWh#EcoSurvey2019— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
As economy started going better, China started saving and investing more; India needs to learn from this and adopt a virtuous cycle - CEA @SubramanianKrihttps://t.co/vZTzMLazWh#EcoSurvey2019— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
CEA @SubramanianKri lists out structural achievements in last five years; economy is now poised for a takeoff, says CEA— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/vZTzMLazWh#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5Trillionpic.twitter.com/xNDdFMNazV
CEA @SubramanianKri lists out structural achievements in last five years; economy is now poised for a takeoff, says CEA— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/vZTzMLazWh#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5Trillionpic.twitter.com/xNDdFMNazV
ð¡LIVE Now: Press Conference by Chief Economic Advisor @SubramanianKri on #EconomicSurvey 2018-19 https://t.co/qmw5TGGe7T— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
ð¡LIVE Now: Press Conference by Chief Economic Advisor @SubramanianKri on #EconomicSurvey 2018-19 https://t.co/qmw5TGGe7T— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
As per the Economic Survey total cumulative investment by FPIs decreased to Rs 2,48,154 crore as on March 31 2019 as against Rs 2,53,653 crore as on March 31 2018. There was also a net outflow of Rs 5,499 crore by FPIs in 2018-19 compared to an inflow of Rs 22,466 crore in 2017-18.
#EconomicSurvey2019:Swasth Bharat +Ayushman Bharat= Sundar Bharat pic.twitter.com/0LgyoxSqOc— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 4, 2019
#EconomicSurvey2019:Swasth Bharat +Ayushman Bharat= Sundar Bharat pic.twitter.com/0LgyoxSqOc— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 4, 2019
Lok Speaker Om Birla said he wants all first-time woman members of the Lok Sabha to have a chance to speak in the House during the ongoing session.
The theme of #EcoSurvey2019 is to enable âshifting gearsâ to accelerate and sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8% and thereby achieve the vision of #Economy5trillion. 2/3@FinMinIndia@PIB_India@nsitharamanoffchttps://t.co/0FZjMIr8Ty— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 4 July 2019
The theme of #EcoSurvey2019 is to enable âshifting gearsâ to accelerate and sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8% and thereby achieve the vision of #Economy5trillion. 2/3@FinMinIndia@PIB_India@nsitharamanoffchttps://t.co/0FZjMIr8Ty— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 4 July 2019
Outlook of Indian economy appears bright with prospects of pickup in growth in 2019-20 on back of pick up in private investment and robust consumption growth.
Non-Performing Assets as a percentage of Gross Advances have reduced to 10.1 % at the end of December 2018 from 11.5 % at the end of March 2018.
Fiscal deficit of Central Government stood at 3.4% of GDP in 2018-19. Current Account Deficit (CAD) was 2.6% in April-December 2018.
Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.4% of GDP for 2018-19#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5trillion@PMOIndia@FinMinIndia@nsitharamanpic.twitter.com/dJdmBbm8R9— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.4% of GDP for 2018-19#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5trillion@PMOIndia@FinMinIndia@nsitharamanpic.twitter.com/dJdmBbm8R9— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
Growth in investment, which has slowed down for many years, has bottomed out and has started to recover since 2017-18. Growth in fixed investment picked up from 8.3 percent in 2016-17 to 9.3 percent in 2017-18 and further to 10.0 percent in 2018-19, according to 2019 Economic Survey.
This moderation in growth momentum is mainly on account of lower growth in agriculture and allied. Trade, hotel, transport, storage, communication, and services related to broadcastingÂ and public administration and defence sectors, says the Economic Survey 2019.
According the 2019 Economic Survey,growth of GDP moderated to 6.8% in 2018-19 from 7.2 percent in 2017-18.Â However, India was still the fastest growing economy.
Greenshoots in investment seems to be taking hold, says this year's Economic Survey.
NBFC stress reason for FY19 slowdown, says the survey.
Govt stood by the fiscal consolidation path, says the survey.
The Economic Survey of 2019 says that Jan-March economic slowdown due to poll related activity.
General fiscal deficit seen at 5.8% in FY19, says the survey
Farmers may have produced less in FY19 on food price fall, says the Economic Survey 2019
Oil prices seen declining, according to the survey.
Decline in NPAs should push up CAPEX cycle, according to the survey.
Investment rate seems to have bottomed out, says the survey.
The survey says that the investment rate seen higher in FY20 on higher credit growth.
Investment rate seems to have bottomed out, says the 2019 Economic Survey.
Accommodative monetary policy to help cut real lending rates, says this year's survey.
Economic Survey 2019: January-March slowdown partly because of election-related uncertainty.
"General fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 percent in FY19 against 6.4 percent in FY18," the document says.
The Economic Survey 2019 has said that decline in the non-performing assets (NPAs) should help push the capital expenditure cycle.
The economic survey of 2019 has predicted 7% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in FY20 on stable macro economic conditions.
General fiscal deficit seen at 5.8% in FY19 against 6.4% in FY18, according to the Economic Survey of 2019.
Economic Survey says slow growth, GST, farm schemes to pose challenges on fiscal front, Reuters said citing sources.
Economic Survey of 2019 says 2019-20 GDP growth seen picking up on higher private investment and robust consumption, Reuters said sources.
Economic Survey 2019 says lower global growth, increased uncertainty over trade tension may hit exports, Reuters said sources.
Economic Survey says lower global oil prices to boost consumption, Reuters said citing sources
Economic survey sees investment rate picking up in FY2020 on higher credit growth and improved demand: Reuters said citing sources
Economic Survey 2019: Economic Survey says lower global oil prices to boost consumption - Reuters said citing sources.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables #EconomicSurvey2019 in the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/B8bh6iwuWN— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables #EconomicSurvey2019 in the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/B8bh6iwuWN— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government's first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 2 July 2019
When was the last time you looked at the blue, unfettered sky and wondered about the power of the unfettered "blue sky" thinking? #EcoSurvey2019— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 3 July 2019
Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government's first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 2 July 2019
When was the last time you looked at the blue, unfettered sky and wondered about the power of the unfettered "blue sky" thinking? #EcoSurvey2019— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 3 July 2019
#EcoSurvey2019 to be tabled in Parliament at 12 noon today— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
Stay tuned to @PIB_India, to get a clear and detailed understanding about the Government's view on the outlook and performance of the national economy, and of key government programmes pic.twitter.com/VepIDif9ji
#EcoSurvey2019 to be tabled in Parliament at 12 noon today— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019
Stay tuned to @PIB_India, to get a clear and detailed understanding about the Government's view on the outlook and performance of the national economy, and of key government programmes pic.twitter.com/VepIDif9ji
#WATCH Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) on Economic Survey: Our team has put in a lot of effort with a lot of dedication, I hope results are good and we are able to contribute to the ideas for the economy. I hope the almighty blesses us. pic.twitter.com/On3HsEf0o2— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
#WATCH Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) on Economic Survey: Our team has put in a lot of effort with a lot of dedication, I hope results are good and we are able to contribute to the ideas for the economy. I hope the almighty blesses us. pic.twitter.com/On3HsEf0o2— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
"Our team has put in a lot of effort with a lot of dedication, I hope results are good and we are able to contribute to the ideas for the economy. I hope the almighty blesses us," said CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian.
"...This should allow real GDP growth to reach 6Â¾ percent for the year as a whole, rising to 7-7Â½ percent in 2018-19, thereby re-instating India as the worldâs fastest growing major economy," the Economic Survey preface stated.
While reading about the economy, often we come across the term Fiscal Consolidation. Something similar happened to our Student. Let us see how the professor helps him out in the last class.#EcoSurvey2019@nsitharamanoffc@PIB_India@MIB_India@Anurag_Office@DDNewsLivepic.twitter.com/Y5vVJ8DVjA— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 3, 2019
While reading about the economy, often we come across the term Fiscal Consolidation. Something similar happened to our Student. Let us see how the professor helps him out in the last class.#EcoSurvey2019@nsitharamanoffc@PIB_India@MIB_India@Anurag_Office@DDNewsLivepic.twitter.com/Y5vVJ8DVjA— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 3, 2019
Sensex at 39,954.28, up by 115.03 points; Nifty at 11,952.30, up by 35.55 points. pic.twitter.com/Iz9c0F2xf6— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
Sensex at 39,954.28, up by 115.03 points; Nifty at 11,952.30, up by 35.55 points. pic.twitter.com/Iz9c0F2xf6— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
Delhi: Copies of the Economic Survey brought to Parliament, the survey will be tabled before the Parliament, today. pic.twitter.com/CmHfIEuTvt— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
Delhi: Copies of the Economic Survey brought to Parliament, the survey will be tabled before the Parliament, today. pic.twitter.com/CmHfIEuTvt— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019
Indian equities are expected to trade on a flat note today as investors' anticipation were high ahead of the Budget 2019 outcome tomorrow and the Economic Survey scheduled for today at 11: 00 am.
The market has been quite tepid in the past few weeks with Sensex and Nifty trading sideways on back of lower volumes, suggestive that the stocks were being traded cautiously on concerns of economic slowdown that will be the key focus of the Union Budget & Economic Survey.
The Economic Survey is presented a day before Union Budget, every year. It is an annual document by the Finance Ministry and Government of India which reviews the economy of the country over the past year and current financial year. Read more here.
Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister @nsitharaman will table #EconomicSurvey 2018-19 in Parliament today; Survey will give status of annual economic development of the country pic.twitter.com/9XPesxOOOi— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) July 4, 2019
Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister @nsitharaman will table #EconomicSurvey 2018-19 in Parliament today; Survey will give status of annual economic development of the country pic.twitter.com/9XPesxOOOi— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) July 4, 2019
The Modi government is expected focus on issues plaguing the Indian economy in its first Economic Survey since its return. The areas of concern that are likely to be addressed in the Economic Survey include the longstanding job crisis, worsening employment scenario, agriculture sector, ease of doing business, incentives to boost investments, consumption slump, among others.
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian will table the Economic Survey before the Parliament today. It will be presented a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the first full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government after it came back to power. "Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government's first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019," Subramanian said in a tweet on July 2.
Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government's first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 2 July 2019
Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government's first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019— K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 2 July 2019