Economic Survey 2019 Live Updates: The document outlines vision to achieve $5-trillion economy: PM Modi

16:32 IST After the Economic Survey 2019 was tabled before the Parliament, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said that the survey's projection of 7 percent growth for financial year indicates that growth has bottomed out and recovery is on the cards.

"The Survey's emphasis on fiscal prudence, at a time when there is an all round clamour for fiscal stimulus, is laudable. It is important to appreciate the fact that in FY20 the PSBR (Public Sector Borrowing Requirement) would be close to 9 percent of the GDP and in this context further fiscal stimulus would do more harm than good. If the survey's hope that 'political stability can ignite the animal spirits and usher in a virtuous cycle of growth' is to bear fruit, Nirmala Sitharaman should rise to the occasion and deliver a reform-oriented growth budget."

16:28 IST Commenting on the Economic Survey 2019, Deepthi Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services, said that private investment is the need of the hour.



"The Survey identifies investment, especially private investment as the key driver, for the country to achieve the status of a $5 trillion economy. Private investment is the need of the hour that would lead to increased employment opportunities. The Survey notes that policy uncertainty dampens investment growth in the country. As survey points out there is considerable reduction in the policy uncertainty. However, more work is needed in this field as it is important to provide conducive environment to the private investors," Mathew said.



15:47 IST Govt pessimistic about economy: P Chidambaram After the first Economic Survey of the new government, Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that the outlook for financial year 2018-19 does not show any positive or encouraging signs. In tweet he said: "The Economic Survey 2018-19 is the first of the new government and the first under the new Finance Minister, Ms Nirmala Sitharaman. The first sentence of Volume-I: Chapter 01 is self-congratulatory ("During the last five years, India's economy has performed well."). I looked for the Outlook for 2019-20. It is in Volume-2, Chapter 01: but there is only a bland statement that "growth of the economy expected to be 7 per cent im 2019-20."There are no growth projections sector wise.The closest in terms of describing the outlook for 2019-20 can be found in Volume-2: Chapter 02. The Economic Survey flags (1) slowing growth, (2) shortfall in revenue, (3) finding resources without compromising the fiscal deficit target, (4) impact of oil prices on the current account and (5) recommendations of the Fifteenth FC on central government finances. I am afraid, none of these is positive or encouraging.It appears to me that the government, speaking through the Economic Survey, is pessimistic about the economy." Statement of P. Chidambaram pic.twitter.com/eGeYYEAuTS â P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 4, 2019

15:15 IST Economic Survey 2019 negatives- key takeaways 1. Total Central Government expenditure fell by 0.3 pc in 2018-19 over 2017-18.



2. Growth of GDP moderated to 6.8 per cent in 2018-19 from 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.



3. Gross Value Added (GVA) in agriculture decelerated from 6.3 pc in 16-17 to 2.9 per cent in 2018-19.



4. Services sector (54.3 per cent of GVA) growth declined to 7.5 per cent in 2018-19 from 8.1 per cent in 2017-18; Accelerated sub-sectors: Financial services, real estate and professional services; Decelerated sub-sectors: Hotels, transport, communication and broadcasting services.



5. Credit growth rate y-o-y of the NBFCs declined from 30 per cent in March 2018 to 9 per cent in March 2019.



6. Investment rate bottomed out; seen higher in 19-20 due to better credit growth.



7. Capital mobilised through public equity issuance declined by 81 per cent in 2018-19.



8. Financial flows remained constrained because of decline in the equity finance raised from capital markets and stress in the NBFC sector.



9. Dwarfs (firms with less than 100 workers) despite being more than 10 years old, account for more than 50% of all organized firms in manufacturing by number; Large firms are 75% of employment and 90% of productivity.



10. Significant decline in elementary school-going children (5-14 age group) over next two decades due to slow population growth.



11. 1 in 3 wage workers in India not protected by the minimum wage law.



12. Delays in contract enforcement and disposal resolution biggest hurdles to ease of doing business.



13. Liquidity conditions remained systematically tight since September 2018 thus impacting the yields on government papers.





15:13 IST Economic Survey 2019 positives- key takeaways India still the fastest growing major economy in 2018-19.



NPAs reduced to 10.1 per cent at end December 2018 from 11.5 per cent at end March 2018



1. Fixed investments up 10 pc in 18-19 from 8.3 per cent in 2016-17.



2. General Government (Centre plus states) on the path of fiscal consolidation and fiscal discipline.



3. Net employment generation in formal sector was higher at 8.15 lakh in March, 2019 as against 4.87 lakh in February, 2018 as per EPFO.



4.Current account deficit manageable at 2.1 percent of GDP.



5. Fiscal deficit down from 3.5 percent in 2017-18 to 3.4 percent in 2018-19.



6. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code led to recovery and resolution of significant amount of distressed assets.



7. Till March 31, 2019, resolution of 94 cases involving claims worth Rs 1, 73,359 crore.



8. Prospects of pickup in growth in 2019-20 due to private investment and higher consumption.



9. 93.1% of the households have access to toilets under Swachh Bharat.



10. Rs 50,000 crore saved and 108.28 million tonnes of CO2 emissions reduced by energy efficiency programmes.



11. Share of renewable in electricity generation up from 6% in 2014-15 to 10% in 2018-19.



12. CPI continuing on its declining trend for fifth straight financial year, remained below 4.0 pc.



13. External debt $ 521.1 billion at end-December 2018, 1.6 per cent lower than March 2018.



14. India's Ease of Doing Business ranking improved by 23 to 77th position in 2018 among 190 countries assessed.



15. Road construction grew @ 30 km per day in 2018-19 compared to 12 km per day in 2014-15.



16. Government expenditure on health increased to 1.5 per cent in 2018-19 from 1.2 per cent in 2014-15.



17. Govt expenditure on education increased from 2.8 per cent to 3 per cent during this period.



18. Oil prices projected to decline in 19-20.





15:08 IST Economic Survey 2019 lists out expectations from Budget 2019. The 2019 Economic Survey has listed out the expectations from Budget 2019 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table in parliament on Friday. Here are the key highlights:



1. Minimum wage rate (Survey proposes a well-designed minimum wage system as a potent tool for protecting workers and alleviating poverty. Minimum wages to all employments/workers proposed by the Survey. 'National level dashboard' under the Ministry of Labour & Employment for regular notifications on minimum wage.

2. Deregulating labor law restrictions to create significantly more jobs.



3. Quality assurance certification of processes in Government departments. To improve inwards investment.

4. Consistency of actual policy with forward guidance. To improve inwards investment.

5. Access to fast battery charging facilities needed to increase the market share of electric vehicles.

6. Survey also focuses on service sectors such as tourism, with high spillover effects on other sectors such as hotel & catering, transport, real estate, entertainment etc., for job creation.

7. Re-calibrating Priority Sector Lending (PSL) guidelines for direct credit flow to young firms in high employment elastic sectors.

8. Merging the distinct datasets held by the Government already would generate multiple benefits.

9. Policy makers need to prepare for ageing by investing in health care and by increasing the retirement age in a phased manner.

10. Environmental and water management issues need to be incorporated in SBM for sustainable improvements in the long-term.

11. For mainstreaming Resource Efficiency approach in the development pathway for achieving SDGs, a national policy on Resource Efficiency should be devised.

12. Thrust should be on micro-irrigation to improve water use efficiency.

Institutional mechanism is needed to deal with time-bound resolution of disputes in infrastructure sector.







14:49 IST Effective minimum wage policy can push up demand; strengthen the middle class "An effective minimum wage policy that targets the vulnerable bottom rung of wage earners can help in driving up aggregate demand and building and strengthening the middle class," CEA KV Subramanian tweeted.

#EcoSurvey2019: An effective minimum wage policy that targets the vulnerable bottom rung of wage earners can help in driving up aggregate demand and building and strengthening the middle class #Economy5trillion@FinMinIndia@PIB_India@nsitharamanoffchttps://t.co/WM40RLAwMG — K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 4 July 2019









14:46 IST MGNREGS success shows govt schemes can make a substantial difference on the ground "Success of MGNREGS shows government schemes can make a substantial difference on the ground when skilful use of technology is combined with monitoring of effectiveness," CEA KV Subramanian tweeted.

#EcoSurvey2019: Success of MGNREGS shows government schemes can make a substantial difference on the ground when skilful use of technology is combined with monitoring of effectiveness #Economy5trillion@FinMinIndia@PIB_India@nsitharamanoffchttps://t.co/gXngUCWZeL — K V Subramanian (@SubramanianKri) 4 July 2019









14:24 IST The Economic Survey 2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that the Economic Survey 2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy. "It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security," he added.

The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy.



It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security.



Do read!https://t.co/CZHNOcO7GV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2019









14:22 IST Need more focus on firms to reap economies of scale: CEA KV Subramanian Firms that over time grow large are significant contributors to employment and value; need more focus on firms to reap economies of scale, rather than on firms which remain slow despite their age , says CEA.

Firms that over time grow large are significant contributors to employment and value; need more focus on firms to reap economies of scale, rather than on firms which remain slow despite their age - CEA



LIVE: https://t.co/CgfDEX7rhq#EcoSurvey2019#Economy5Trillionpic.twitter.com/ZUcw8Wly2d — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 4, 2019





