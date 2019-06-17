Market Update: Sensex closes 491 points down, Nifty at 11,763 level; Jet Airways top loser after 16% fall

Sebi bars NDTV promoters from securities market and managerial posts, NDTV shares falls 7.7%
A2Z lnfra's subsidiary secures contract from CPWD, New Delhi for Rs 58.53 crores
Piramal Enterprises Limited sells entire stake on Shriram Transport Finance
Mahindra & Mahindra buys stake in Swiss agri-tech firm Gamaya
Reliance Infra Falls over 7% as auditors say unable to give view on annual results
Reliance Capital to receive Rs 6,000 crore as proceeds from RNAM stake sale
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, fell over 1.25 % each to close into bearish territory Monday. Sensex ended down by 491 points at 38,960, while Nifty fell down by 151 points to close at 11,672.
All the major indices were trading bearish today, with most fall seen in Nifty metal, down almost 3% and Energy falling over 2%, followed by 1.7% fall in each Media and Auto indices. least falling indices in today trade were FMCG, It and Pvt bank stocks , each declining below 1%.
Brent crude the global Oil benchmark, was trading at 61.6 per barrel, down by 0.66%.
Sensex, Nifty falter as tariffs on U.S. goods stoke trade war fears https://t.co/i1jsXYQqAG— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 17, 2019
Sensex, Nifty falter as tariffs on U.S. goods stoke trade war fears https://t.co/i1jsXYQqAG— Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 17, 2019
Equity markets have fallen further on Monday's trading session as tariffs on U.S. goods stoke trade war fears. Sensex has fallen 370 points or 0.94 % to 39,081 level and Nifty50 is trading at 11,711, down by 111 points or 0.98 %.
In reference to the procedures that have been agreed on the release of stock exchange announcements in the UK, Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announced to the bourses that it has purchased the 1,440,000 of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch international, at an Weighted average price per day per trading venue of 676.3698.
Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,271,322,639 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 817,830,659.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Dr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy, promoters of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), from holding or occupying any position as Director or key Managerial Personnel in the company for two years and one year for holding any Managerial Personnel in any other listed company.
The stock of NDTV fell 7.7% to the day's low of Rs 32.10, against the last closing of Rs 34.80 on BSE, which is a mere 1.05 points away from the stock's 52-week low of Rs 31.05.
On NSE, the stock of the listed media entity opened at the day's low of Rs 33.25 against the previous close of Rs 34.80 and is trading mere 2.85 points awasy from 52-week low of Rs 30.40, last recorded on October 8, 2018.
Not only that, the share price is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving average.
Indiaâs fuel demand in May was unchanged from a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Saturday,
indicating a continued slowdown in various sectors including industrial output.
Several indicators â automobile sales, rail freight and domestic air traffic - indicate a slowdown in
India's flat May fuel demand points to sluggish economy https://t.co/zLXTSkr4OCpic.twitter.com/K4vWK4X7al— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 15, 2019
India's flat May fuel demand points to sluggish economy https://t.co/zLXTSkr4OCpic.twitter.com/K4vWK4X7al— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 15, 2019
BoD of Varun Beverages have recommended Bonus Issue of equity shares in the
proportion of 1 equity share of Rs. 10 each for every 2 equity shares of Rs 10, each held by the shareholders of the company.
The Bonus shares will be issued of securities premium account of the company, which stands at abalance of Rs 1840. 08 crores, of which Rs 91.32 crores is required for implementing the bonus issue.
"A2Z Infra Engineering's subsidiary-A22 lnfraservices Limited, has been awarded a contract by CPWD, New Delhi, on June, 14 for execution of the Comprehensive maintenance of GPRA complex, during the year 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021â22 for an aggregate of Rs 58.53 crores," company filing on the exchanges said.
Piramal Enterprises has announced to the stock exchanges that the firm has sold its entire direct investment of 9.96% in the fully paid-up share capital of Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited to third party investors. on the floor of the stock exchange.
Mahindra & Mahindra, India's multinational car manufacturer, has signed a share subscription agreement to buy 11.25% stake in Gamaya SA, Switzerland, in the series B funding round for Rs 30 crore ($4.3 million).
The stake in Gamaya, which works in the precision farming industry, is expected to support Mahindra's farm division by developing technology solutions.
Read more: M&M buys 11.25% stake in Swiss agri-tech firm Gamaya for Rs 30 crore
Reliance Infrastructure has reported its biggest ever net loss of Rs 3,301 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, as it booked impairment and write-offs worth Rs 8,500 crore. The co. set-off exceptional losses against Rs 6,616 crore from general reserves to reduce the net impact, without which the losses would have been higher.
Additionally, as per the filing, the auditors of the firm said they were unable to give an audit opinion on the annual results. The auditors have also raised questions about the company's ability to continue in business.
Following the news, the stock of Reliance Infra, a part of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), formed a gap down chart pattern at the opening bell and opened at a loss of 9.95%. As per 11: 00 am, the stock has touched an intraday low of Rs 52.70, by falling 11.13% against the previous close of Rs 59.30
On the currency front, Indian Rupee opened unchanged from Friday's close at 69.80 against the dollar.
Oriental Veneer Products announced to the bourses, that its wholly owned subsidiary--Oriental Foundry Private Limited, has secured orders worth Rs 90.051 crore from 'Container Corporation of India Ltd' for manufacturing and supplying 'Boogies' and 'Coupler'. The stock for Oriental Veneer Products is currently trading at Rs 54.
Asian markets recovered from the intra-day low. Hong Kong Index gained one percent. Nikkei and KOSPI Index bounced back into positive territory. On the Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty is up 11 pts.
On Wall-Street, US Futures is up 74 pts or 0.2%. US stocks fell slightly as Broadcom pressures chipmaker shares.
Brent oil rose above $62/bbl, finding support from top producer Saudi Arabiaâs confidence that OPEC and its allies would agree to extend output cuts into the second half of the year.
Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 238 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 376 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Friday.
Sexsex opened marginally higher by 62 points up at 39,514.36 against yesterday close of 39,452.07 while Nifty started at 11,844 level,with 10 advances.