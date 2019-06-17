Market Update: Sensex closes 491 points down, Nifty at 11,763 level; Jet Airways top loser after 16% fall

15:52 IST Closing Bell Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, fell over 1.25 % each to close into bearish territory Monday. Sensex ended down by 491 points at 38,960, while Nifty fell down by 151 points to close at 11,672.

15:52 IST: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, fell over 1.25 % each to close into bearish territory Monday. Sensex ended down by 491 points at 38,960, while Nifty fell down by 151 points to close at 11,672.

15:33 IST Indices at the Closing Hour All the major indices were trading bearish today, with most fall seen in Nifty metal, down almost 3% and Energy falling over 2%, followed by 1.7% fall in each Media and Auto indices. least falling indices in today trade were FMCG, It and Pvt bank stocks , each declining below 1%.

15:33 IST: All the major indices were trading bearish today, with most fall seen in Nifty metal, down almost 3% and Energy falling over 2%, followed by 1.7% fall in each Media and Auto indices. least falling indices in today trade were FMCG, It and Pvt bank stocks , each declining below 1%.

15:29 IST Sharp fall in crude





Brent crude the global Oil benchmark, was trading at 61.6 per barrel, down by 0.66%.

15:29 IST:





Brent crude the global Oil benchmark, was trading at 61.6 per barrel, down by 0.66%.

15:26 IST Markets slip further before closing Equity indices Sensex and Nifty dipped almost 1.34% in the last few minutes of trade, with Sensex slipping below 39,000 mark and Nifty trading below, 11,700 level.





Sensex, Nifty falter as tariffs on U.S. goods stoke trade war fears https://t.co/i1jsXYQqAG — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 17, 2019





15:26 IST: Equity indices Sensex and Nifty dipped almost 1.34% in the last few minutes of trade, with Sensex slipping below 39,000 mark and Nifty trading below, 11,700 level.





Sensex, Nifty falter as tariffs on U.S. goods stoke trade war fears https://t.co/i1jsXYQqAG — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) June 17, 2019





15:19 IST Market Update Equity markets have fallen further on Monday's trading session as tariffs on U.S. goods stoke trade war fears. Sensex has fallen 370 points or 0.94 % to 39,081 level and Nifty50 is trading at 11,711, down by 111 points or 0.98 %.

15:19 IST: Equity markets have fallen further on Monday's trading session as tariffs on U.S. goods stoke trade war fears. Sensex has fallen 370 points or 0.94 % to 39,081 level and Nifty50 is trading at 11,711, down by 111 points or 0.98 %.

15:00 IST Standard Chartered PLC 1.44 lakh shares on LSE

In reference to the procedures that have been agreed on the release of stock exchange announcements in the UK, Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announced to the bourses that it has purchased the 1,440,000 of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch international, at an Weighted average price per day per trading venue of 676.3698.





Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,271,322,639 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 817,830,659.

15:00 IST:

In reference to the procedures that have been agreed on the release of stock exchange announcements in the UK, Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announced to the bourses that it has purchased the 1,440,000 of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch international, at an Weighted average price per day per trading venue of 676.3698.





Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,271,322,639 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 817,830,659.

14:37 IST Sebi bars NDTV promoters from securities market and managerial posts, NDTV shares falls 7.7%





The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Dr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy, promoters of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), from holding or occupying any position as Director or key Managerial Personnel in the company for two years and one year for holding any Managerial Personnel in any other listed company.





The stock of NDTV fell 7.7% to the day's low of Rs 32.10, against the last closing of Rs 34.80 on BSE, which is a mere 1.05 points away from the stock's 52-week low of Rs 31.05.





On NSE, the stock of the listed media entity opened at the day's low of Rs 33.25 against the previous close of Rs 34.80 and is trading mere 2.85 points awasy from 52-week low of Rs 30.40, last recorded on October 8, 2018.





Not only that, the share price is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving average.



14:37 IST:





The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Dr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy, promoters of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), from holding or occupying any position as Director or key Managerial Personnel in the company for two years and one year for holding any Managerial Personnel in any other listed company.





The stock of NDTV fell 7.7% to the day's low of Rs 32.10, against the last closing of Rs 34.80 on BSE, which is a mere 1.05 points away from the stock's 52-week low of Rs 31.05.





On NSE, the stock of the listed media entity opened at the day's low of Rs 33.25 against the previous close of Rs 34.80 and is trading mere 2.85 points awasy from 52-week low of Rs 30.40, last recorded on October 8, 2018.





Not only that, the share price is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving average.



14:23 IST Dilip Buildcon Limited NHDP project completed



Dilip Buildcon informed the bourses that the project four laning of NH-9 from Vijayawada-Macllilipatnam section from km 0.000 to km 63.800 in the state of Andhra Pradesh under National Highways Development Project (NHDP Phase -111 to I), executed under EPC mode has been provisionally completed.

The firm added in the filing that," The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority for the length completed of 63.861 km of the project highway and has been declared the project fil for entry into operation as on June 12, 2019."

14:23 IST:



Dilip Buildcon informed the bourses that the project four laning of NH-9 from Vijayawada-Macllilipatnam section from km 0.000 to km 63.800 in the state of Andhra Pradesh under National Highways Development Project (NHDP Phase -111 to I), executed under EPC mode has been provisionally completed.

The firm added in the filing that," The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority for the length completed of 63.861 km of the project highway and has been declared the project fil for entry into operation as on June 12, 2019."

14:07 IST Indiaâs fuel demand in May unchanged since a year

Indiaâs fuel demand in May was unchanged from a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Saturday,

indicating a continued slowdown in various sectors including industrial output.



Several indicators â automobile sales, rail freight and domestic air traffic - indicate a slowdown in

domestic consumption. India has not yet released industrial output data for May.

India's flat May fuel demand points to sluggish economy https://t.co/zLXTSkr4OCpic.twitter.com/K4vWK4X7al — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 15, 2019







14:07 IST:

Indiaâs fuel demand in May was unchanged from a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Saturday,

indicating a continued slowdown in various sectors including industrial output.



Several indicators â automobile sales, rail freight and domestic air traffic - indicate a slowdown in

domestic consumption. India has not yet released industrial output data for May.

India's flat May fuel demand points to sluggish economy https://t.co/zLXTSkr4OCpic.twitter.com/K4vWK4X7al — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 15, 2019







13:43 IST Varun Beverages BoD recommended Bonus Issue





BoD of Varun Beverages have recommended Bonus Issue of equity shares in the

proportion of 1 equity share of Rs. 10 each for every 2 equity shares of Rs 10, each held by the shareholders of the company.



The Bonus shares will be issued of securities premium account of the company, which stands at abalance of Rs 1840. 08 crores, of which Rs 91.32 crores is required for implementing the bonus issue.

13:43 IST:





BoD of Varun Beverages have recommended Bonus Issue of equity shares in the

proportion of 1 equity share of Rs. 10 each for every 2 equity shares of Rs 10, each held by the shareholders of the company.



The Bonus shares will be issued of securities premium account of the company, which stands at abalance of Rs 1840. 08 crores, of which Rs 91.32 crores is required for implementing the bonus issue.