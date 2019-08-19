Sensex Today: Sensex closes 52 points higher, Nifty at 11,053; Coffee Day Enterprises ends in green after 16 sessions

09:52 IST Cofee Day shares rises 5% again Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL), owner of cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), rallied as much as 5% more oday after yeaterday 5% hike, after media report suggested that the promoters were likely to resume talks with Coca-Cola for a stake sale in Cafe Coffee Day chain to pare its debt.



09:52 IST: Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL), owner of cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), rallied as much as 5% more oday after yeaterday 5% hike, after media report suggested that the promoters were likely to resume talks with Coca-Cola for a stake sale in Cafe Coffee Day chain to pare its debt.



"The promoters of the Coffee Day Group plan to restart talks with Coca-Cola for selling a chunk of their stake in the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain in a bid to cut the group's debt further," according to The Economic Times report.



"The company is confident that the ongoing divestments will significantly reduce the debt position of Coffee Day Group. The financial position and asset base of the Coffee Day Group will be comfortable to service the debt obligations of the entire group in full," CDEL said in a filing to the BSE.



The company in the exchange filing presented a breakup of debts held by its subsidiaries which came to a total of Rs 4,970 crore. This includes Rs 4,796 crore in secured loans and Rs 174 crore in unsecured loans.



09:32 IST: In global perspective, Asian stocks rose as trade talks, stimulus mulled. At the Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty traded flat with negative bias at 11,050.50 down 6 points.



On Wall Street, US Futures (Dow Jones) up 27 pts or 0.10% at 26145.US stocks rallied on Monday, lifted by encouraging comments from Trump and other officials on trade talks, along with a move by China over the weekend to lower borrowing costs for companies.



European stocks closed higher as policy stimulus hopes grow.

15:51 IST: While Sensex closed 52 points higher at 37,402, Nifty gained 6 points to 11,053 .

15:34 IST: "There is some buying in the pharmaceutical basket because of a lack of opportunity in the overall arena," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi. "Markets are looking for a solace."

15:23 IST: Top gainers on Sensex are Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank.

Sun Pharma share price rose in early trade today after US health regulator referred to company's Halol Plant as 'No Action Indicated'. No Action Indicated means no objectionable conditions or practices were found during the inspection. It also implies that the documented objectionable issues found during inspection do not justify further action.



US Food and Drug Administration conducted the inspection at Halol plant during June 3-11, 2019 and issued four observations. Sun Pharma share price rose 4.69% to Rs 434.20 compared to the previous close of Rs 414 on BSE. Sun Pharma share price has risen after two days of consecutive fall.

15:12 IST: Pennar Industries share price rose in trade today after the firm bagged orders worth Rs 538 crore. The share of leading value-added engineering products and solutions company rose up to 10.71% to28.95 level on BSE.



Pennar Industries share price has been gaining for the last five days and risen 20.30% in the period.

15:10 IST: Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL), owner of cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), rallied as much as 5 per cent in intra-day trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday after media report suggested that the promoters were likely to resume talks with Coca-Cola for a stake sale in Cafe Coffee Day chain to pare its debt. Boosted by the development, share price of Coffee Day Enterprises hit an upper circuit of 4.92 per cent to trade at Rs 66.05 apiece against the previous close of Rs 62.95 on the BSE.

14:41 IST: Sensex rises 67 points to 37,417, Nifty trading just 6 points higher at 11,054.

12:39 IST: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 were trading in the green. YES Bank, PowerGrid and SBI were top losers on Sensex.