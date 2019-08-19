Sensex Today: Sensex closes 52 points higher, Nifty at 11,053; Coffee Day Enterprises ends in green after 16 sessions

Sun Pharma share price rises after Halol plant clears USFDA inspection
Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL), owner of cafe chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), rallied as much as 5% more oday after yeaterday 5% hike, after media report suggested that the promoters were likely to resume talks with Coca-Cola for a stake sale in Cafe Coffee Day chain to pare its debt.
"The promoters of the Coffee Day Group plan to restart talks with Coca-Cola for selling a chunk of their stake in the Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) chain in a bid to cut the group's debt further," according to The Economic Times report.
"The company is confident that the ongoing divestments will significantly reduce the debt position of Coffee Day Group. The financial position and asset base of the Coffee Day Group will be comfortable to service the debt obligations of the entire group in full," CDEL said in a filing to the BSE.
The company in the exchange filing presented a breakup of debts held by its subsidiaries which came to a total of Rs 4,970 crore. This includes Rs 4,796 crore in secured loans and Rs 174 crore in unsecured loans.
In global perspective, Asian stocks rose as trade talks, stimulus mulled. At the Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty traded flat with negative bias at 11,050.50 down 6 points.
On Wall Street, US Futures (Dow Jones) up 27 pts or 0.10% at 26145.US stocks rallied on Monday, lifted by encouraging comments from Trump and other officials on trade talks, along with a move by China over the weekend to lower borrowing costs for companies.
European stocks closed higher as policy stimulus hopes grow.
While Sensex closed 52 points higher at 37,402, Nifty gained 6 points to 11,053 .
"There is some buying in the pharmaceutical basket because of a lack of opportunity in the overall arena," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi. "Markets are looking for a solace."
Top gainers on Sensex are Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank.
Sun Pharma share price rose in early trade today after US health regulator referred to company's Halol Plant as 'No Action Indicated'. No Action Indicated means no objectionable conditions or practices were found during the inspection. It also implies that the documented objectionable issues found during inspection do not justify further action.
US Food and Drug Administration conducted the inspection at Halol plant during June 3-11, 2019 and issued four observations. Sun Pharma share price rose 4.69% to Rs 434.20 compared to the previous close of Rs 414 on BSE. Sun Pharma share price has risen after two days of consecutive fall.
Pennar Industries share price rose in trade today after the firm bagged orders worth Rs 538 crore. The share of leading value-added engineering products and solutions company rose up to 10.71% to28.95 level on BSE.
Pennar Industries share price has been gaining for the last five days and risen 20.30% in the period.
Sensex rises 67 points to 37,417, Nifty trading just 6 points higher at 11,054.
Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 were trading in the green. YES Bank, PowerGrid and SBI were top losers on Sensex.
Das said that weaker-than-expected growth with signs of a slowdown was the key risk to global financial stability, though banks were more resilient to shocks
Growth today is a matter of highest priority, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
On BSE, 26 stocks hit their 52-week high today compared to 122 falling to their 52 week low.
Sensex rises 300 points to 37,651, Nifty gains 80 points to 11,127.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.6% in early trading to 20,532.95. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 6,454.40, while South Korea’s Kospi was 0.4% higher at 1,934.78. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.9% to 25,734.22. The Shanghai Composite added 0.3% to 2,823.82.
On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 41.08 points, or 1.4%, to 2,888.68. The Dow, which had an 800-point drop earlier in the week, added 306.62 points, or 1.2%, to 25,886.01. The Nasdaq climbed 129.38 points, or 1.7%, to 7,895.99. Each index still finished with a third-straight weekly decline.
According to traders, besides positive cues from other Asian markets, domestic investor sentiment was upbeat on expectations of measures from the government to boost growth and revive consumer sentiment.
Sensex trading 245 points higher at 37,595, Nifty gains 71.40 points to 11,118.
Ashish Nanda EVP & Business Head - PCG, Commodities and Currency Business at Kotak Securities said, "It may be too early to say but it would be an opportunity to invest in few large companies with a long term view. For the week focus should be on Banks, Auto and Metal companies. Avoid pharmaceuticals and Technology companies for trading. Nifty would remain in the range of 10900 and 11200. Expect technical price break out above 11200. "
Ajit Mishra, Vice President, Research at Religare Broking said, "In absence of any major event, participants are keenly awaiting some action from the government, after the recent meetings of the FM with industry leaders and capital market representatives.
There is a strong buzz that they could announce some stimulus package and tweaking in the tax surcharge on the FPIs as early as next week, to revive the economic growth and boost the market sentiments.
Besides, global cues, progress of monsoon, crude prices and movement in the currency market will also be closely tracked.
The resilience in Nifty in the last two sessions indicates the possibility of rebound ahead. We feel the banking index holds the key for a further up move as other sectors are trading mixed at present. Having said that, upside also seems capped and Nifty would face multiple hurdles on every rise.
Broadly, we expect Nifty to trade within 10,750-11,250 range next week. Traders should continue with the stock-specific trading approach and focus more on private banking and energy counters for long trades while pharma and IT may remain under pressure. "
Petrol prices cut in New Delhi by 7 paise to Rs 71.84 a litre today compared to Rs 71.91 on Sunday. Diesel becomes cheaper by 8 paise to Rs 65.18 a litre in Delhi as compared with Rs 65.26 yesterday's price. On Sunday, petrol became 8-9 paise cheaper while diesel prices went down by 12-13 paise across the country.
Petrol price cut by 7 paise across four metro cities today. Diesel too gets cheaper by 8- 9 paise.
Rupee opens marginally lower at 71.17 per dollar compared to Friday's close of 71.14.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,339.27 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1058.28 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Banking and healthcare stocks led the gains with their indices rising 180 points and 177 points, respectively.
Market breadth was positive with 888 stocks trading higher compared to 504 falling on the BSE.
Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 69.68 points and 65.99 points higher in early trade.
On Friday, the 30-share Sensex closed 38 points higher at 37,350 and Nifty rose 18 points to 11,047.
Top Sensex losers were PowerGrid (1.56%), YES Bank (1.13%) and Tata Motors (0.74%).
Sun Pharma (2.91%), NTPC (1.32%) and IndusInd Bank (1.01%) were the top Sensex gainers.
Sensex rallied 185 points to 37,535 in early trade, Nifty climbed 45 points to 11,092.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Monday amid rising Asian markets on hopes Federal Reserve would continue to cut interest rates to push economic growth.