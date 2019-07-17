Sensex Today: Sensex ends 50 points higher, Nifty at 11,687; PSU Bank stocks rally

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags Mega project in Saudi Arabia
Apollo Hospitals' family mulls stake, asset sales to cut debt
NMDC's June Iron Ore Production & Sales for the month of June 2019
Greaves Cotton seeks certain relaxations from SEBI and Fin Min w.r.t. buyback
LEtT Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a subsidiary of Larsen Et Toubro based in Mumbai, India, has been awarded another Mega project of over Rs 7,000 cr in the Marjan Field by Saudi Aramco for oil facilities for Marjan Oil increment Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) project.
"The Saudi company's trust on LTHE's commitment to consistent project performance and ability to put the best team of young professionals to deliver value, time and again has resulted in the award of this mega contract for oil facilities for the Marjan Increment Program, " company said the regulatory filing.
Oil prices steadied on Thursday after falling in the previous session when official data showed U.S. stockpiles of products like gasoline rose sharply last week, suggesting weak demand during the peak driving season.
Crude production was disrupted last week by Storm Barry, which came ashore on Saturday in central Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane, the first major storm to hit the U.S. Gulf of Mexico this season.
More than half of daily crude production in the Gulf of Mexico remained offline by Tuesday, as most oil companies were re-staffing facilities to resume production.
On the oil supply front, data on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude stockpiles last week, but traders focused on large builds in refined product inventories dragging prices down.
(Reuters)
The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling of Rs 17 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 208 crore Thursday.
Asian equities at low point of the day in early trade amid renewed trade tensions between US and China, with Japanes indx Nikkei also sliping more than 1%.
On the Wall Street, US market ended yesterday's session on the low, with Dow Jones dropping for the second session amid earnings season.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed higher led by gains in PSU Bank and FMCG stocks. BSE S&P Sensex ended at 39,215, with 84 points of advance, and NSE Nifty50 closed 24 points up at 11,687.
Reddy family that controls Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and owns about 34 per cent of Apolloâs stock, is looking to sell assets or bring an outside investor into their holding company to pay down debt, reported Bloomberg.
âThe aim is to reduce the Apollo shares pledged by the family as collateral to lenders, to 20 per cent of their total holding in the company from about 78 per cent now,â said Suneeta Reddy, Apollos managing director and one of the four daughters of founder Prathap Reddy.
âThe idea is to do something thatâs good for all shareholders of Apollo. If it means reducing our pledge, we are committed to doing that,â she said in an interview with Bloomberg. âWe will see what the family can do.â
TV18 Broadcast has informed the exchanges that the board has approved appointment of Ms. Renuka Ramnath, as an Additional Director on July 16, 2019, designated as an Independent Director, for the term period of 5 years.
As per the filing, Renuka Ramnath, aged 58 years, is the Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, a private equity manager and advisor to funds of - USD 1 bn. She has over 30 years of experience in the Indian financial sector across private equity, investment banking and structured finance.
In monthly figures, NMDC's June iron ore sales up 18.2% at 2.66 mt in July 2019 from 2.5 mt YoY, inclusive of both Karnataka and Chattisgarh plant, while on cumulative basis, the sales figures are standing at 8.73 mt this month compared to 6.78 recorded in the corresponding month last year.
Meanwhile, the total iron ore production in June month went up 2.9% at 2.52 mt against 2.45 mt YoY, inclusive of both Karnataka and Chattisgarh plant. on Cumulative basis, sales figure went up from 6.97 mt to 8.46 YoY.
DCB Bank Ltd dropped over 16% after the lenderâs asset quality deteriorated during the June quarter.
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) stock jumped nearly 7% to hit 52-week high of Rs 2,127.85 on Wednesday, after it reported a 42.15 % rise in net profit YoY rise to Rs 291.79 crore for the quarter ended June 30 yesterday, compared to Rs 205.26 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.
Oil steadied after falling more than 3 per cent overnight, with US crude trailing Brent after US inventory data fell short of expectations, amid conflicting signals from the US and Iran over the disputes that have roiled prices recently.
Brent crude futures were up 16 cents at $64.51, or 0.3 per cent by 0027 GMT. They ended 3.2 per cent down the previous session, after falling to the lowest since July 5.
(Reuters)
Financial services group Edelweiss might sell a 20% stake in its wealth management unit to an US-based investment firm Kora Management, a media report said, so as to meet its debt obligations during the quarter.
âEdelweiss will raise Rs 2,000 crore by selling this stake and it will help in meeting debt obligations during this quarter,â confirmed a source to ET Times.
âEdelweiss is in touch with prominent global institutional investors, who want to invest in high quality companies and are keen to partner in the India growth story,â source said as per media report.
Greaves Cotton has received interim observations from SEBI and is in the process of addressing them.
In light of the proposal to introduce a tax on distributed income by listed companies undertaking buyback of shares, it is hereby submitted that the Company has filed:
(a) a representation before the Ministry of Finance seeking clarifications on the applicability of the proposal, and
(b) an application with SEBI informing them about the representation filed before the Ministry of Finance and seeking certain relaxations from them with respect to the Buyback.
"Further disclosures in this regard will be made as and when it is required under the applicable regulations" the company said in a regulatory filing.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lymbyc Solutions Private Limited, headquartered in Bangalore along with additional offices in Chennai and Texas, US, for an enterprise value of Rs 38 cr in an all-cash, debt-free basis, which will be paid as a combination of upfront and three year earn-out payments. Consideration value is subject to working capital adjustments. After the acquisition, LTI will acquire 100% of Equity shares of Lymbyc
Incorporated in 2012 in Chennai,Lymbyc Solutions Private Limited ('Lymbyc'), is a specialist Al, machine learning, and advanced analytics company with their proprietary product 'Leni'.
The platform has a combination of natural language processing, data visualization and predictive analytics capabilities. The company has 53 employees, which includes data scientists, computational linguistics, and technology experts. Revenue for FY19 stood at INR 71 million.
The Water a Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction and Tecton Engineering a Construction LLC, UAE JV have secured a prestigious contract in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 cr for a 100 MLD Desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, Gujarat, India. LaT Construction will be the lead in this project.
MCX Q1 earnings report: Consolidated net profit jumps to Rs 43.7 crore versus Rs 7.3 crore (There was an exceptional loss of Rs 23.8 crore in Q1FY19), revenue rises 9.1 percent to Rs 79.4 crore versus Rs 72.8 crore YoY.
The stock of MCX exchange has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. MCX stock has risen 8.35% to touch an intraday high of Rs 881.45.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are trading higher led by gains in Bank and Media stocks. BSE S&P Sensex currently trades at 39,235, with 110 points of advance, and NSE Nifty50 trades 30 points up at 11,693.
YES Bank stock has opened with gap up of 4% and rose 4.3 % to day's high of Rs 108.40 against the previous close of Rs 103.90.
Sensex Today: Currently 14 out of 20 stocks on S&P Sensex and 22 out of 50 scripts on Nifty50 are trading in the bulish territory
YES Bank, Wipro, Tata Elexsi, Mindtree, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Birla Money, Menon Bearings, Duncan Engineering, DFM Foods and Gaurav Mercantiles are among the listed companies subjected to post their quarterly earnings today, as per data available with the exchanges.
Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 4% to $64/bbl on reduced geo-political tensions between US-Iran.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets like Hong Kong, Nikkei declined over 0.50% each. On the Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty fell 11 points or 0.09%.
On the Wall-Street, US markets fell 0.50% on concerns of US-China trade war.
Rupee opens unchanged vs yesterday's close of 68.71 against the dollar.
The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with selling Rs 444.99 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 637.71 crore Monday.
Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex started at 39,171.10 by the Opening session on Wednesday, against the last close of 39,131.04. Similarly the broader Nifty50 traded at 11,670.75 against yesterday's close of 11,659.