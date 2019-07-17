Sensex Today: Sensex ends 50 points higher, Nifty at 11,687; PSU Bank stocks rally

11:11 IST L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags Mega project in Saudi Arabia



LEtT Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a subsidiary of Larsen Et Toubro based in Mumbai, India, has been awarded another Mega project of over Rs 7,000 cr in the Marjan Field by Saudi Aramco for oil facilities for Marjan Oil increment Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) project.



"The Saudi company's trust on LTHE's commitment to consistent project performance and ability to put the best team of young professionals to deliver value, time and again has resulted in the award of this mega contract for oil facilities for the Marjan Increment Program, " company said the regulatory filing.



11:11 IST:



LEtT Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a subsidiary of Larsen Et Toubro based in Mumbai, India, has been awarded another Mega project of over Rs 7,000 cr in the Marjan Field by Saudi Aramco for oil facilities for Marjan Oil increment Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) project.



"The Saudi company's trust on LTHE's commitment to consistent project performance and ability to put the best team of young professionals to deliver value, time and again has resulted in the award of this mega contract for oil facilities for the Marjan Increment Program, " company said the regulatory filing.



11:02 IST Fall in oil price steadies



Oil prices steadied on Thursday after falling in the previous session when official data showed U.S. stockpiles of products like gasoline rose sharply last week, suggesting weak demand during the peak driving season.



Crude production was disrupted last week by Storm Barry, which came ashore on Saturday in central Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane, the first major storm to hit the U.S. Gulf of Mexico this season.



More than half of daily crude production in the Gulf of Mexico remained offline by Tuesday, as most oil companies were re-staffing facilities to resume production.



On the oil supply front, data on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude stockpiles last week, but traders focused on large builds in refined product inventories dragging prices down.



(Reuters)

11:02 IST:



Oil prices steadied on Thursday after falling in the previous session when official data showed U.S. stockpiles of products like gasoline rose sharply last week, suggesting weak demand during the peak driving season.



Crude production was disrupted last week by Storm Barry, which came ashore on Saturday in central Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane, the first major storm to hit the U.S. Gulf of Mexico this season.



More than half of daily crude production in the Gulf of Mexico remained offline by Tuesday, as most oil companies were re-staffing facilities to resume production.



On the oil supply front, data on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude stockpiles last week, but traders focused on large builds in refined product inventories dragging prices down.



(Reuters)

10:59 IST FII and DII The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling of Rs 17 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 208 crore Thursday.





10:59 IST: The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling of Rs 17 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 208 crore Thursday.





10:18 IST Global Market Update

Asian equities at low point of the day in early trade amid renewed trade tensions between US and China, with Japanes indx Nikkei also sliping more than 1%.

On the Wall Street, US market ended yesterday's session on the low, with Dow Jones dropping for the second session amid earnings season.

10:18 IST:

Asian equities at low point of the day in early trade amid renewed trade tensions between US and China, with Japanes indx Nikkei also sliping more than 1%.

On the Wall Street, US market ended yesterday's session on the low, with Dow Jones dropping for the second session amid earnings season.

16:04 IST Closing Bell Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed higher led by gains in PSU Bank and FMCG stocks. BSE S&P Sensex ended at 39,215, with 84 points of advance, and NSE Nifty50 closed 24 points up at 11,687.

16:04 IST: Sensex Today: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed higher led by gains in PSU Bank and FMCG stocks. BSE S&P Sensex ended at 39,215, with 84 points of advance, and NSE Nifty50 closed 24 points up at 11,687.

15:07 IST Apollo Hospitals' family mulls stake, asset sales to cut debt





Reddy family that controls Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and owns about 34 per cent of Apolloâs stock, is looking to sell assets or bring an outside investor into their holding company to pay down debt, reported Bloomberg.



âThe aim is to reduce the Apollo shares pledged by the family as collateral to lenders, to 20 per cent of their total holding in the company from about 78 per cent now,â said Suneeta Reddy, Apollos managing director and one of the four daughters of founder Prathap Reddy.



âThe idea is to do something thatâs good for all shareholders of Apollo. If it means reducing our pledge, we are committed to doing that,â she said in an interview with Bloomberg. âWe will see what the family can do.â





15:07 IST:





Reddy family that controls Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and owns about 34 per cent of Apolloâs stock, is looking to sell assets or bring an outside investor into their holding company to pay down debt, reported Bloomberg.



âThe aim is to reduce the Apollo shares pledged by the family as collateral to lenders, to 20 per cent of their total holding in the company from about 78 per cent now,â said Suneeta Reddy, Apollos managing director and one of the four daughters of founder Prathap Reddy.



âThe idea is to do something thatâs good for all shareholders of Apollo. If it means reducing our pledge, we are committed to doing that,â she said in an interview with Bloomberg. âWe will see what the family can do.â





14:52 IST Renuka Ramnath appointed as an Additional Director of TV18



TV18 Broadcast has informed the exchanges that the board has approved appointment of Ms. Renuka Ramnath, as an Additional Director on July 16, 2019, designated as an Independent Director, for the term period of 5 years.



As per the filing, Renuka Ramnath, aged 58 years, is the Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, a private equity manager and advisor to funds of - USD 1 bn. She has over 30 years of experience in the Indian financial sector across private equity, investment banking and structured finance.

14:52 IST:



TV18 Broadcast has informed the exchanges that the board has approved appointment of Ms. Renuka Ramnath, as an Additional Director on July 16, 2019, designated as an Independent Director, for the term period of 5 years.



As per the filing, Renuka Ramnath, aged 58 years, is the Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, a private equity manager and advisor to funds of - USD 1 bn. She has over 30 years of experience in the Indian financial sector across private equity, investment banking and structured finance.

14:38 IST NMDC's June Iron Ore Production & Sales for the month of June 2019





In monthly figures, NMDC's June iron ore sales up 18.2% at 2.66 mt in July 2019 from 2.5 mt YoY, inclusive of both Karnataka and Chattisgarh plant, while on cumulative basis, the sales figures are standing at 8.73 mt this month compared to 6.78 recorded in the corresponding month last year.







Meanwhile, the total iron ore production in June month went up 2.9% at 2.52 mt against 2.45 mt YoY, inclusive of both Karnataka and Chattisgarh plant. on Cumulative basis, sales figure went up from 6.97 mt to 8.46 YoY.





14:38 IST:





In monthly figures, NMDC's June iron ore sales up 18.2% at 2.66 mt in July 2019 from 2.5 mt YoY, inclusive of both Karnataka and Chattisgarh plant, while on cumulative basis, the sales figures are standing at 8.73 mt this month compared to 6.78 recorded in the corresponding month last year.







Meanwhile, the total iron ore production in June month went up 2.9% at 2.52 mt against 2.45 mt YoY, inclusive of both Karnataka and Chattisgarh plant. on Cumulative basis, sales figure went up from 6.97 mt to 8.46 YoY.





14:31 IST DCB Bank falls 16% post results DCB Bank Ltd dropped over 16% after the lenderâs asset quality deteriorated during the June quarter.







14:31 IST: DCB Bank Ltd dropped over 16% after the lenderâs asset quality deteriorated during the June quarter.







14:15 IST Strides Pharma declines over 8% Shares of drug maker Strides Pharma Science Ltd plunged 8.1% to a near one-year low after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it found adulteration and significant violations of regulations at the companyâs plant in south India. The drugmaker was caught trying to dispose quality-control records, the FDA said in a letter made public on July 16. Shares of drug maker Strides Pharma Science Ltd plunged 8.1% to a near one-year low after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it found adulteration and significant violations of regulations at the companyâs plant in south India. The drugmaker was caught trying to dispose quality-control records, the FDA said in a letter made public on July 16. US FDA finds adulteration and 'significant violations' at India's Strides plant

14:15 IST: Shares of drug maker Strides Pharma Science Ltd plunged 8.1% to a near one-year low after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it found adulteration and significant violations of regulations at the companyâs plant in south India. The drugmaker was caught trying to dispose quality-control records, the FDA said in a letter made public on July 16. Shares of drug maker Strides Pharma Science Ltd plunged 8.1% to a near one-year low after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it found adulteration and significant violations of regulations at the companyâs plant in south India. The drugmaker was caught trying to dispose quality-control records, the FDA said in a letter made public on July 16. US FDA finds adulteration and 'significant violations' at India's Strides plant