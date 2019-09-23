Sensex Today: Sensex ends 1075 points higher, Nifty at 11,603 mark; banking, FMCG lead gains

16:37 IST Market Wrap: Expert opinion Market Analysis by Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking Ltd:





The Indian benchmark indices started the expiry week on a strong note buoyed by improved domestic sentiments post a slew of measures by the government last week. The markets registered second straight session of healthy gains, despite unsupportive global cues. The Nifty opened on a strong note and traded with a positive bias throughout the session before ending with gains of 2.9% at 11,603. Amongst the broader market indices, ‘BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap’ ended higher and almost in-line with the benchmark. The sectoral indices exhibited mixed trend, wherein Capital Goods, Banks and FMCG were the top gainers in the range of 4.3-6.6%. IT was the worst performer and lost over 3.3%, followed by Healthcare and Power.





The Indian markets are trading near peak valuations so we would remain cautious on the markets and expect it to consolidate in the near term. However, the recent announcements made by the FM are definitely positive for the Indian economy from a long-term perspective. Hence, investors should focus on accumulating fundamentally sound stocks.





16:36 IST Technical market outlook: Expert Opinion Technical market outlook from Amit Shah, Technical Research Analyst with Indiabulls Ventures Ltd:



Nifty yet again rallied sharply and opened with a big gap up. Buoyancy was seen on front line names as well as the broader markets. Our contra call on the Nifty materialized and it achieved our tgt zone of 11,500. The undertone continues to remain bullish however, nifty may consolidate near 11,700-11,800 mark for few sessions going ahead. Mid and small caps are likely to catch in a big way going ahead. 11,400 zone is the near term support and traders should look to position on the long side.



Support: 11,400-11,200 & Resistance: 11,700-11,800



Banknifty had a stellar move yet again and significantly outperformed Nifty however index has risen very sharply and can consolidate for few sessions going ahead. Undertone continues to remain bullish and dips on the lower side would be shallow in nature. Banknifty is likely to test its all time highs of 31,750 zone on the upside. Immediate support is placed near 29,700 zone. Traders should utilize dips to build long positions.



Support: 30,300-29,700 & Resistance: 30,800-31,000



16:35 IST Market Wrap: Expert opinion Market viewpoint by Shrikant S. Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities







" Dalal street gained for the second straight session on Monday as investors’ optimism grew further after FM’s stimulus package. Trading in the initial hours was choppy, but markets managed to stabilize around 11600 levels. All three major indices ended in the green. The Nifty-50 surged 2.89% or 326 points at 11600, while the Sensex-30 soared 1075 points and closed at 39090 levels. The Bank Nifty closed at 30550, gaining 5.41%. Advances outnumbered declines on the Nifty by 2 :1 ratio. On intraday basis, Nifty has reached extreme resistance level which was at 11700. We need to be cautious while adding long positions at current levels."





16:33 IST Sensex pack gainers/losers Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, L&T, Asian Paints, ITC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins, Maruti and SBI, rallying up to 8.70%. On the other hand, Infosys, RIL, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, TCS and HCL Tech tanked up to 4.97%.

16:10 IST Closing Bell Equity indices continued its bullish rally for the second consecutive session on Monday, with Sensex closing 1,075 points higher at 39,090 and Nifty trading 329 points higher at 11,603 level.



Sensex made an intraday high of 39,441.12 and Nifty has reached 11,694.85 level in today's trade. Overall 16 out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 32 out of 50 stocks on Nifty50, ended the day's trade on the green.



Sectorally, all indices except pharma and IT traded on the green, with over 5% advance registered in financial services, banking and private banking stocks, followed by 4% hike in consumer durables and over 2% rise recorded in auto, PSU banking and realty stocks.









16:00 IST ICICI Bank to set up 450 new branches this FY ICICI Bank on Monday said it will expand its retail network by adding 450 new branches this financial year. Of these, the bank has made 320 branches operational for customers and in the process, it has crossed the milestone of having 5,000 branches, ICICI Bank Bank said in a statement. Another set of 130 branches will also be customer-ready by the end of the current financial year, it said.

15:54 IST Traders face glitches on NSE As per recent media reports, National Stock Exchange (NSE) terminals are facing issues, as many rates on the exchange plafrom are not getting refreashed, as per the live market movements. Many traders have faced big glitches on NSE trades and complained that stock prices as well as index levels are not updating on the website. Investors have also compalined about many trades still being stuck at "order stage".





15:04 IST Reliance Capital tumbles 11% to a fresh 52-week low The share price of Reliance Capital tumbled 11.32% to a new 52-week low of Rs 27.8 on BSE, after credit rating agency CARE downgraded the rating of the company to "CARE D" for the company’s long-term debt program, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt of the company.





The agency attributed its action on back of the alleged “delay” in payment of interest by one day by the company. “This constitutes an event of default as per CARE’s default recognition policy," the rating agency said in a release.



The filing submitted by Reliance Capital, quoting 'Unjustified Credit Rating action by CARE Ratings (CARE)' stated that, "The company made a stock exchange filing on September 11 stating that the interest payment for NCDs which was due on September 9 was duly activated on the due date, but the same could not go through owing to a technical glitch in bank servers on that date and the payment went through on the very next bank working day on September 11".





14:39 IST YES Bank stock recovers from new 52-week low

YES Bank shares fell 4.5% intarday to its new 52 week low of Rs 52.95 on BSE, after the news reports sugested that fund houses declined to bail out the bank that approached them for raising funds, on back of the lender's bulging contingent liabilities and declining CASA ratio, the ratio of deposits in current and savings accounts to total deposits.



Later the stock recovered from the day's losses and traded near the opening level as well as the intraday high of Rs 57.80 on BSE. Yes Bank is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages



The recovery of teh stock value from the day's low was based on the clarification submitted by the lender by mid-day, stating that the actual facts regarding the bank's recent capital raising exercise carried out by Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), in which the lender raised capital to the tune of Rs. 1930 cr.



The bank also stated that Contingent liabilities to Total Assets ratio of 172% for YES Bank is comparable with top six private sector Banks. The filing stated, " If we compare the ratio of Contingent liabilities to Total Assets as a trend, it clearly indicates that the proportion has been reducing over time."



Later the bank also claimed that the CASA ratio of YES Bank at 30.2%," is NOT THE LOWEST in the industry" as claimed in the article.



In other news, Promoter group companies of YES Bank along with co-founder Rana Kapoor have sold a combined 2.75% stake in the lender through the open market. As per the company filing, the respective stake-sale was effected purely to deleverage the debt of this entity.



The regulatory filing also stated that the lender's financial position is sound and stable, adding that its operating performance continues to be robust and its growth plans stay firmly on track.





14:07 IST Axis Bank shares nearly 7% higher Axis Bank shares rose in Monday's trade as the lender reportedly raised Rs 12,500 crore in qualified institutional placement from foreign and local investors in the institutional share sale launched on September 19. The floor price for the QIP was decided at Rs 661.50 per share, as per company filing.



The share price of Axis Bank started at Rs 703 on BSE, after rising 3.2% against the last closing of Rs 680.70. Later the stock rose 6.82% to touch the day's high recorded at Rs 727.15 on BSE.



Stock has been gained 12.32% returns in the last 2 days. Overall 9 lakh shares and 270 lakh shares are currently changing hands on BSE and NSE, both above the 5, 10, and 30-day average volume traded.



