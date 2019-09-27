Sensex Today: Sensex ends 167 points lower, Nifty at 11,512 mark, Indiabulls group stocks under pressure

16:04 IST Market Wrap: Expert opinion Commenting on the equity market trend today, Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities said,"The BSE-30 Index gained 2% in the week as the market sentiment remained positive after the previous week’s government announcement of reducing corporate tax rates to 22% from 30% (excluding surcharges and cess)."



"Global markets remained lackluster though, especially the US markets, which was weak on continued trade tensions with China and initiation of impeachment proceedings against President Trump," he added.



Speaking on the fund inflows, he quoted," FPIs bought equities worth US$219 mn over the past five trading sessions while DIIs bought US$514 mn worth of equities. Going ahead the focus would shift to Trade talks related development between US and China and earnings announcements."





15:57 IST Closing session

Sensex Today: After a volatile trading session, equity benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell 0.45 % each by Friday's closing bell amid heavy selling pressure in metal, pharma and realty stocks.



Tracking weak cues from global market, Sensex ended the day's trade at 38,822, declining 167 point by the closing session, while Nifty50 ended 58 points lower at 11,512.



Yes Bank, Infosys and NTPC were among the top losers in the BSE-30 Index, while IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank were the top gainers.



Sectorally, all the indices ended on a bearish note, with highest declines registered in metal and realty stocks, each declining over 2%, followed by over 1.5% media and auto scrips.

14:33 IST Rupee at day's high The Indian rupee recovered from early losses and traded at day's high of 70.72 against the dollar, amid high volatility in the domestic equity market.

13:45 IST Maruti Suzuki reduces the ex-showroom price of Baleno RS

In a second round of slashing prices post the hefty corporate tax-cut, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced on September 27 a massive price reduction of Rs 1 lakh of its popular Baleno RS model.



"This is to inform that Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced a price reduction of select models by Rs 5,000/- on September 25, 2019. Along with the above reduction, the company has also reduced the Ex-Showroom price of its model i.e. Baleno RS by Rs 100,000/-," the carmaker said in a BSE filing.

13:28 IST NTPC declares commercial operation of unit 1 of Lara Super Thermal Power Station, shres rise 2%

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited rose 2.1% to the intrday high of Rs 119.10, after the PSU informed to the exchanges that the Unit-1 (800MW) of Lara Super Thermal Power Station (2*800MW) will be declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 hours of 30th Sep, 2019.



The filing added," With this, the commercial capacity of Lara Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and N~PC group will become 800 MW, 47325 MW and 55786 MW respectively".

13:22 IST Unitech slips 5% on show-cause notice from Noida authority



Shares of Unitech tanked to a 52-week low of Rs 0.61, hitting 5 % lower circuit on Friday after the real-estate company announced in a clarification notice to the excahnges that it was issued a show-cause notice by the Noida authority.



The share price has tumbled 78% in the last year. As per the filing, the company is in the process of exploring appropriate legal recourses.







12:42 IST FIR against Lakshmi Vilas Bank board members for 'cheating, conspiracy', shares locked at lower circuit The shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank were locked at 5% lower circuit on Friday's trading session after the Economic Offences Wing in New Delhi registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the board members of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB).



The FIR is based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) pertaining to adjustment of their deposits to the dues of RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd and Ranchem Pvt Ltd. The bank is considering appropriate legal measures to counter the same.



12:21 IST Public Debt for the Q1 FY20 As per Quarterly Report on Public Debt Management – Q1 FY20 (April to June 2019), Public debt accounted for 89.4% of total outstanding liabilities at end-June 2019. Nearly 28.9% of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years.



The total liabilities (including liabilities under the ‘Public Account’) of the Government, increased to Rs 88,18,392 crore at end-June 2019 from Rs 84,68,086 crore at end-March 2019.



The gross fiscal deficit (GFD) of the Central Government for 2019-20 has been budgeted, in

the Regular Budget, at Rs 7,03,760 crore or 3.3 per cent of GDP as compared to Rs 6,34,398 crore or 3.4 per cent of GDP in 2018-19 RE.



Gross and net market borrowings of the Central Government for FY20 have been budgeted at

Rs 7,10,000.0 crore and Rs 4,23,122.0 crore.



Q-o-Q Total Central Govt debt has increased 4.1% by Q1FY20.

12:16 IST FDI/FPI The net foreign direct investment to India increased substantially and the net foreign portfolio investment turned positive in Q1 of 2019-20 in comparison to the corresponding period in 2018-19. In Apr-Jun 2019, FDI inflow stood at Rs 14,491 cr against Rs 9,572 cr recorded in Apr-Jun 2018 and Rs 7,144 cr in Apr-Jun 2017 . Similarly, FPI inflows recorded during Apr-Jun 2019 stood at Rs 3,938 cr aginst the negative balance of Rs -8,145 cr in Apr-Jun 2018, although lower than Rs 12,452 cr recorded in Apr-Jun 2017.

12:10 IST Rupee update Between June 28, 2019 and March 29, 2019, there was an appreciation in the value of Rupee against the US dollar by 0.1 per cent.

