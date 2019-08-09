Sensex Today: Sensex ends 254 points higher, Nifty at 11,109; Auto stocks rise

16:08 IST Closing Bell Sensex Today: Benchmark Indices closed broadly on a bullish note on back of positive global cues coupled with reports suggesting that Indian govt is likely to exempt foreign portfolio investors from an increase in taxes. Sensex on Friday ended 254 points higher at 37,581 level and Nifty ended at 11,109, registering a rise of 77 points

14:58 IST India Overseas Bank gets negative credit rating on bonds Credit Rating Agency-India Ratings, has assigned its rating of IND AA- Negative for the proposed issue of Rs 800 crore Basel III Tier II Bonds. The rating is driven by the support the Bank receives from Government of India.

14:45 IST FM to meet representatives of FPI today at 4 pm



Finance Minister will be holding consultation with representatives of Foreign Portfolio Investors today from 4 PM to 5 PM, to ascertain views on current issues relating to financial markets.



First on the agenda is to restore normalcy in the markets by restructuring the budget proposal of a super rich tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

14:33 IST SpiceJet rises 5% post result

SpiceJet Ltd on Friday posted its biggest ever quarterly profit, as it flew more passengers and raised fares in the wake of the collapse of Jet Airways.



SpiceJet’s standalone net profit, excluding earnings of non-core units, was 2.62 billion rupees ($37.1 million) in the three months to June, compared with a loss of 380.6 million rupees a year earlier.



SpiceJet’s shares rose as much as 5.5% to 143.45 rupees on Friday after the results.



“The results would have been vastly better but for the painful grounding of the MAX aircraft,” Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said in a statement. SpiceJet added 32 aircraft between April and June.



(Reuters)

13:28 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Benchmark Indices trade broadly on a bullish note on back of positive global cues coupled with reports suggesting that Indian govt is likely to exempt foreign portfolio investors from an increase in taxes. Currently Sensex has risen 462 points to 37,781 level and Nifty trades 144 points up at 11,177.

13:23 IST CCD stocks hits fresh low again

Cafe Coffee Day Enterpises' shares fell 5% at Rs 73.05 on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week low. Ovreall the stock has fallen over 63% in the last 13 days.



Shares have been continously falling to the lower limit and making new lows on the bourses since its founder V.G. Siddhartha went missing and committed suicide. The coffee maker gaint has said on Thursday it was appointing Ernst and Young to look into Siddhartha's letter.

13:17 IST Infosys eyeing 50% revenue from digital business: Salil Parekh India's second-biggest software services firm, Infosys Ltd is trying to push for higher margins as it is targeting to earn half its revenue from the company's digital portfolio which is its fast-growing vertical, as stated by its chief executive Salil Parekh. "Our stated objective is to have a high margin business. There is no question on that," Parekh told the Economic Times in an interview. However, he refused to spill the beans on the timeline of achieving 50% revenue from Infosys' digital technology solutions.

12:53 IST DHFL shares climbed over 4% Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp climbed over 4 per cent in Friday's trade after the company in an update to stock exchanges said it is working towards resolving its liquidity crisis in a comprehensive and timely manner, even as it may fail to meet its immediate payment obligations. The NBFC said it has formulated and submitted a draft resolution plan to the lenders. While most of the lenders have executed the ICA, one of the debenture-trustees, namely, Catalyst Trusteeship Services, is undertaking the process of seeking consent from the debenture holders to be a party to the ICA, the company told BSE.

12:51 IST Adani Ent rises after co. reports 3-fold jump in profit Share price of Adani Ent. opened on Friday with a gain of 2.72% and later touched an intraday high of Rs 135.60, at a rise of 3.75%. The share price has risen 6.80% in the last 2 days.



Adani Enterprises (AEL) on Thursday reported over 3-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 601.20 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019. This includes one-time income of Rs 328 crore recognised in mine developer and operator (MDO) business.



Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 39.74 per cent to Rs 10,561.37 crore in April-June quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 7,557.78 crore in the year-ago period,while the company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) jumped 85 per cent to Rs 896 crore in Q1FY20 versus Rs 484 crore in Q1FY19.

12:06 IST YES Bank QIP scheduled today

YES Bank is going to raise funds through qualified institutional placement (QIP) today.

"Management of the bank has met key domestic investors over the last few days. The issue has witnessed good predemand from domestic investors as well as private equity players," wrote HDFC securities on their daily viewpoint report.



In regards to the QIP placed for today, the private lender had announced the approved the floor price for the issue at Rs 87.9 per equity share, based on the pricing formula as prescribed and the committee may, at its absolute discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.

