Sensex Today: Sensex ends 470 points lower, Nifty at 10,704 mark; YES Bank falls over 15%

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices ended majorly negative on Thursday, with Sensex falling 470 poinst lower to 36,093 mark and Nifty declining 135 points below 10,704 level. Sectorally, all the industry indices ended the day's trade in the red, with major fall registered in Media, that ended 4% lower, followed by 2% decline recorded in metal stocks and over 1.5% decline booked in pharma, realty and PSU and private banking indices.

Shares of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) gained over 4 percent intraday on September 19 after the Navaratna PSU announced it declared its highest ever dividend on the occasion of the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday. The aluminium manufacturer announced a record 115% dividend payout amounting to Rs 1,072.73 crore for 2018-19. NALCO share price rose up to 4.26% to Rs 46.40 compared to the previous close of Rs 44.50 on BSE. NALCO announces record dividend payout for 2018-19, share price rises over 4%

IIFL Wealth Management stock made a strong debut on BSE and NSE today. The stock listed at Rs 1,210 on NSE against previous close of Rs 417.45 derived after demerger. On BSE, IIFL Wealth Management listed at Rs 1,200 and later hit upper circuit of 5 % to hit Rs 1,260. Market capitalisation of the stock stood at Rs 10,725 crore on BSE. IIFL Wealth stock lists at Rs 1,210, locked in 5% upper circuit

Share price of SRF declined 2.25% and touched an intraday low of Rs 2675.6 on BSE, after the wholly owned subsidiary of the company announced that it has decided on closure of operations of the Technical Textiles Business of SRF Industries (Thailand) Ltd. "Board of Directors of SRF Industries (Thailand) Ltd. (a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) had today decided to close the operations of its Technical Textiles Business operating out of Rayong, Thailand as its was becoming economically unviable to continue running the plant, " the filing read. The SRF board has therefore decided to close the operations of Technical Textiles Business — Rayong and dispose off the assets of the business as per Board of Directors's decisions.

Shares of IDBI Bank fell 3 percent intraday on Thurday's trading session after the company approved proposal for preferential issue of capital to Government of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India. "Board of Directors of IDBI Bank, at its meeting held on September 19, 2019, has approved the proposal for Preferential Issue of Capital to Government of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India aggregating upto Rs 4,557 crore and Rs 4743 crore respectively" the filing read. Reacting to the regulatory filing submitted, the share price of IDBI Bank opened at the previous closing value of Rs 28.80 on the BSE and later, declined 3% to touch the intraday low of Rs 26.95

According to mamrket participants, global investor sentiment turned cautious after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, but dimmed hopes for further rate cuts as it took a cautious approach to further reductions in borrowing costs.

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd surged over 16%, as the telecom giant continued its reign as the country's largest telecom operator in July, according to latest Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data. The latest subscriber data, released by TRAI, showed Vodafone Idea leading with 38 crore subscribers, followed by Reliance Jio with 33.98 crore, and Airtel with 32.85 crore users. Reacting to the news, the share price of Vodafone Idea advanced 16.4% to traded at Rs 5.66, against the last closing of Rs 4.86 on BSE.

Lupin Global announced today that the pharma firm has received a warning letter from the U.S. FDA for its Mandideep (Unit-1) facility. " This is subsequent to an earlier intimation received from the U.S. FDA in March 2019 wherein the agency had classified its inspection conducted at the said facility in December 2018 as "Official Action Indicated" (0AI)," the filing read. The company has howver, said the letter won't have any impact on supplies or revenue from Mandideep Unit-I Reacting to the news, the stock price of the pharma giant reduced to Rs 733.85 intraday after registering a fall of 3.38% on BSE.

Sensex Today: Sectorally, all the industry indices currently trade in the red, with major fall registered in Media, declining 4% lower, followed by 2% decline recorded in metal stocks and over 1.5% decline booked in pharma, realty and PSU and private banking indices.

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices are trading majorly negative on Thursday, with Sensex falling to 36,151 mark and Nifty down below 10,710 level. Currently BSE S&P Sensex is trading 400 points lower at 36,165 level, and NSE Nifty50 trades 123 pooints lower at 10,717 mark.

10:52 IST: Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 959.09 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 780.45 crore on Wednesday.

10:46 IST RITES gains 2%



Shares of RITES gained 2% in early trade on September 19 after the company bagged a major export order from Sri Lanka.



RITES announced to the exchanges on Thursday's trading session that the PSU major has now signed the contract for supply of two additional fully air-conditioned Diesel Multiple Unit train sets, for Rs 160 crore with the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Government of Sri Lanka, on 17th September, 2019.



"RITES has just completed supply of six sets of DMU coaches to Sri Lanka with State-of-the-art features and amenities, under a previous contract. The supply under the new contract will be done in FY 2020-21" the filing read.



Reacting to the filing on the order awarded, the share of RITES were trading 2.04% higher at Rs 240 on BSE, agains the last closing of Rs 235.20.

10:29 IST Zee Entertainment declines over 3%



Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) fell the most in Nifty media index, with intraday low recorded at Rs 322, declining 3.7% after media reported said that the Delhi High Court has asked Essel group Chairman Subhas Chandra not to sell its unpledged shares in Zee Entertainment till next month in an ongoing dispute over IndiaBulls Housing Finance over default in repayment of loans worth Rs 200 crore.



“Considering the totality of circumstances at this stage and to balance and protect the rights of the parties, I feel that it would be appropriate to pass an order restraining the respondent (Subhash Chandra) from creating any third party rights, selling, encumbering, alienating, transferring or disposing of in any manner whatsoever any of the assets/properties mentioned by the respondent in the affidavit which has been filed,” the order stated.



10:25 IST Bharti Airtel top gainer on NSE on debt reduction reports Bharti Airtel turned top gainer on NSE in the early trading hours with a trend reversal recorded in the stock from bearish to bullish momentum after the media reports suggested that that Bharti Airtel is likely to reduce its debt by 50% from Rs 1.6 lakh crore to Rs 80,00 0cr in 2020.





10:18 IST Key events Key events outline for today, that investors are likely anticipating on Thurday are:



1. FM To Review PSU Banks’ merger preparedness



2. Tata Motors likely to announced launch Electric Vehicle today,



3. Nifty and Bank Nifty weekly expiry,



4. Bank of Japan and Bank of England interest rate decision today.

10:14 IST Gold price declines Spot gold reversed early gains after the Fed released its statement. Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.6% to $1,492.81 an ounce.

10:13 IST Global Market Update Asian stocks mostly in green. Nikkei Index gained over 1% ahead of Bank of Japan meeting. Hong Kong and South Korea Index are trading flat. Hong Kong shares shed 0.96%, but Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.01%. Although, later Asian shares turned lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but signalled a higher bar to further policy easings. On the Singaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty wa trading in red, down 23 points at 10,833.



US stocks closed mostly higher after Fed cuts rates but casts doubt on future stimulus. On the Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.28 points, or 0.13%, to 27,147.08, the S&P 500 index gained 1.03 points, or 0.03%, to 3,006.73, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.62 points, or 0.11%, to 8,177.39.

10:07 IST Brent Crude edges lower Oil prices edged lower after Saudi Arabia said it would quickly restore full production following last week’s attack on its facilities and as U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly increased. U.S. crude oil futures settled down 2.07% at $58.11 per barrel, while Brent crude oil futures settled at $63.60 per barrel, a 1.47% decline.





09:59 IST Sebi fines IL&FS Rs 10 lakh for disclosure lapses







The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakhs on Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services(IL&FS) for non-disclosure of price sensitive information to stock exchanges.



As per the regulator's filing, IL&FS did not disclose to stock exchange the decision of its board dated July 21,2018 for raising equity capital by way of rights issue and the decision of its board dated August 29,2018 with respect to specific asset disinvestment plan to reduce the overall debt by Rs 30,000 crore.



The filing stated that listed companies are obligated to inform the market regualtor on various segments such as bearing on the performance or operation of the listed entity, price sensitive information or any action that will affect payment of interest or dividend of non convertible preference shares or redemption of non convertible debt securities or redeemable preference shares.

09:47 IST Gainers and Losers on Thursday early trade Top gainers on Thursday's trading session on the BSE include Reliance Infrastructure, Godrej Consumer, VST Industries, DHFL, National Aluminium, while top losers in the early trading session included CG Power, Manpasand Beverages, YES Bank, Coffee Day Enterprises and PC Jeweller.



Top gainers on Thursday's trading session on the NSE include namely Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Grasim Indsutries, HDFC Bank and HDFC, while top losers in the early trading session included YES Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and State Bank of India





09:35 IST Global Markets: Fed Cuts interest rate The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates again on Wednesday to help sustain a record-long economic expansion but signalled a higher bar to further reductions in borrowing costs, eliciting a fast and sharp rebuke from President Donald Trump.



Describing the U.S. economic outlook as “favourable,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the rate cut was designed “to provide insurance against ongoing risks” including weak global growth and resurgent trade tensions.



“If the economy does turn down, then a more extensive sequence of rate cuts could be appropriate,” Powell said in a news conference after the Fed announced it had lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.75% to 2.00%. It was the second Fed rate cut this year.



(Reuters)

09:32 IST Opening Bell Sensex Today: Equity indices on Thursday started on a negative note with Sensex falling to 36,400 mark and Nifty down below 10,00 level. Currently BSE S&P Sensex is trading 180 points lower at 36,405 level, and NSE Nifty50 trades 55 pooints lower at 10,785 mark. On the sectoral front, except FMCG, all the other indices trade on a bearish note, with over 1% fall in media stocks, namely Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited and Eros International Media Limited, each declining over 2%.

09:31 IST Last closing On Wednesday, equity indices closed on a bullish note Wednesday, with BSE Sensex ending the day's trade at 36,563, registering a rise of 82 points against its previous closing and NSE Nifty50 climed 23 points to close at 10,840 mark.



On the sectoral front, FMCG, pharma, media and auto sectors traded with minor declines while realty, PSU bank and metal indices advanced the most.



Commenting on the market trend, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd stated," Market was range bound with a mild positive bias backed stability in oil prices with signs of faster restoration in Saudi production. Further rupee gained and 10yr yield declined which added respite to the sentiment. Auto was range bound as the sector is unlikely to get any interim relief by way of GST cut due to concern of further short fall in tax collection and challenges to meet fiscal target."



Sensex Today: Sensex ends 82 points higher, Nifty at 10,840 mark; ITC rises over 2% as govt bans e-cigarettes