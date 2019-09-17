Sensex Today: Sensex ends 642 points lower, Nifty at 10,817 mark; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors worst performers

Sensex Today: Sensex and Nifty ended majorly lower on Tueday after declining 1.70% each by the closing bell. With bears taking complete control over the Indian stock market, Sensex ended 623 points lower at 36,499 mark while the Nifty closed 165 points lower at 10,838 level.

Sensex Today: Sensex and Nifty have fallen further to 1.71% each on Tuesday, backed by major fall registered in auto and realty indices. Sensex currently trades 668 points lower at 36,455 and Nifty trades 188 points lower at 10,815. Investor sentiment remained weak amid geopolitical uncertainties over the Saudi oil turmoil, US-China trade war and looming global economic slowdown, experts said. Market is now awaiting cues from the upcoming trade talks between China and the US as well as a much-anticipated policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, scheduled to begin later in the day.

Sensex Today: Sensex and Nifty have fallen further to 1.50% each by the Tuesday's trading session, backed by major fall registered in auto and realty indices. Sensex currently trades 550 points lower at 36,570 and Nifty trades 161 points lower at 10,841.

Sensex Today: Sectorally, all the indices are trading in the red with worst decline registered in realty, auto and PSU bank indices that were trading lower by 2% each, followed by banking, media and financial indices that were trading down by over 1.50% each.

BEML announced to the domestic bourses today that the state-run miniratna and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering have signed an MoU to work together in the areas ofn Aerospace, Industrial Automation, SD Printing, Artificial Intelligence & Hydraulic System Engineering. Signing the MoU, DK Hota, CMD of BEML, said: “This partnership will help both companies make a significant contribution to indigenisation and the ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the government.” “BEML has a strong lineage of being a heavy engineering company. Given our focus on emerging technologies like 3-D printing and industrial automation...we see invaluable synergies in partnering with BEML,” said Pratik Kumar, CEO of WIN.

Sensex Today: Sensex and Nifty have fallen further to 1.30% each by the Tuesday's trading session, backed by major fall registered in financial and IT indices. Sensex currently trades 492 points lower at 36,630 and Nifty trades 144 points lower at 10,589.

General Motors (GM) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have entered into a new partnership under which the IT major would support the leading automaker in future vehicle engineering across global markets. "Over 1,300 employees of GMTC-I will transfer to TCS, including teams focused on propulsion systems, vehicle engineering, controls development, testing, creative design and special projects," TCS said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange. General Motors teams up TCS for future vehicle engineering

New Delhi Television Ltd announced to the domestic bourses that Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Mumbai has granted interim relief by extending stay order to NDTV’s Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy and RRPR Holding Private Limited. "In appeals instituted by each RRPR Holding Private Limited, Dr. Prarmoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy, assailing the June 14, 2019 order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Securities Appellate Tribunal at Mumbai, at a hearing on September 16, 2019, extended the stay order in relation to the effect and operation of the 'impugned order' granted vide order dated June 18, 2019, till the next date of hearing," the filing stated. It further added that the appeals are therefore adjourned, for final hearing set down to be held on October 21, 2019.

Tata Power informed the exchnages today that Tata sons has bought 2.24% stake in the company. Overall, Tata Sons have bought 606.08 lakh shares amounting to 2.24% of stake in Tata Power. Post the acquisition, the TATA SONS have a total stake of 32.36% stake in the equity shares, totalling to 8,825.08 lakh shares of the company.

Khopoli Investments Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Tata Power, today announced the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement with Exxaro Resources Ltd. for the divestment of the company's entire 50% stake in Cennergi, a South African JV, for an amount of ZAR 1,550 million (USD 106 million}, subject to normal working capital and other adjustments. As per the filing, Exxaro will acquire the entire 50% shareholding of Khopoli Investments Ltd as per the agreement. The Agreement is likely to be completed by Q3FY20. Post this transaction, Exxaro will have 100% ownership of Cennergi.

Sensex Today: Equity indices Sensex, Nifty fell further down by the afternoon trading session on Tuesday and fell over 0.85 % each. Sensex currently trades 320 points lower at 36,806 and Nifty trades 91 points lower at 10,911.

12:24 IST: Sensex Today: Equity indices Sensex, Nifty fell further down by the afternoon trading session on Tuesday and fell over 0.85 % each. Sensex currently trades 320 points lower at 36,806 and Nifty trades 91 points lower at 10,911.

12:20 IST GVK Power sheds nearly 3%

Share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure declined nearly 3% on Tuesday's trading session after the firm informed the stock exchanges GVK Deoli Kota Expressway Pvt Ltd, a step-down subsidiary has issued notice of termination to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for termination of the concession agreement on account of material breach and defaults on the part of NHAI.



As per the filing, GVK has handed over the toll operations of the expressway to the NHAI. The concession agreement was signed in May 2011.









12:20 IST:

Share price of GVK Power & Infrastructure declined nearly 3% on Tuesday's trading session after the firm informed the stock exchanges GVK Deoli Kota Expressway Pvt Ltd, a step-down subsidiary has issued notice of termination to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for termination of the concession agreement on account of material breach and defaults on the part of NHAI.



As per the filing, GVK has handed over the toll operations of the expressway to the NHAI. The concession agreement was signed in May 2011.









12:16 IST Gold prices pull back from highs Gold prices retreated from highs in futures trade on September 17, down around Rs 100 in morning trade, as investors broadly remained on the sidelines ahead of an expected rate cut from the US Federal Reserve 2-day meeting which started today. Today the yellow metal traded around Rs 38,100.





12:16 IST: Gold prices retreated from highs in futures trade on September 17, down around Rs 100 in morning trade, as investors broadly remained on the sidelines ahead of an expected rate cut from the US Federal Reserve 2-day meeting which started today. Today the yellow metal traded around Rs 38,100.





12:15 IST TRF slips nearly 3% Shares of TRF declined nearly 3% on September 17 after Canyon Point Investment Holdings Pte terminated a share purchase agreement.





As per the recent filing, the TRF plans to sell its entire shareholding in step down subsidiary Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers Limited , including its subsidiary Dutch Lanka Engineering Private Limited and 50% stake in Tata International DLT Private Limited which is a JVbetween DLT and Tata International Limited to Canyon Point Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd.



"CANYON has vide its letter dated September 16, 2019, expressed its inability to complete the transactions as per SPA dated May 17, 2019 citing occurrence of Material Adverse Changes and has terminated the said SPA with immediate effect," filing submitted to the excahnges stated.

12:15 IST: Shares of TRF declined nearly 3% on September 17 after Canyon Point Investment Holdings Pte terminated a share purchase agreement.





As per the recent filing, the TRF plans to sell its entire shareholding in step down subsidiary Dutch Lanka Trailer Manufacturers Limited , including its subsidiary Dutch Lanka Engineering Private Limited and 50% stake in Tata International DLT Private Limited which is a JVbetween DLT and Tata International Limited to Canyon Point Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd.



"CANYON has vide its letter dated September 16, 2019, expressed its inability to complete the transactions as per SPA dated May 17, 2019 citing occurrence of Material Adverse Changes and has terminated the said SPA with immediate effect," filing submitted to the excahnges stated.

12:11 IST Titan rises after Morgan Stanley upgrades stock to 'Overweight'



Titan rose 2.35% to intraday high of Rs 1175.5 as global research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight with a target of Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,110 per share. The research firm has raised FY20, FY21 and FY22 EPS estimates by 3%, 2% and 1% respectively.

12:11 IST:



Titan rose 2.35% to intraday high of Rs 1175.5 as global research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight with a target of Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,110 per share. The research firm has raised FY20, FY21 and FY22 EPS estimates by 3%, 2% and 1% respectively.

12:06 IST Global Market Update



U.S. and European stock futures dipped and Chinese and Hong Kong equities slid in the wake of the country’s central bank refraining from lowering one of its interest rates Tuesday. Markets are also focused on the Federal Reserve meeting later this week, when policy makers are widely expected to cut interest rates.





12:06 IST:



U.S. and European stock futures dipped and Chinese and Hong Kong equities slid in the wake of the country’s central bank refraining from lowering one of its interest rates Tuesday. Markets are also focused on the Federal Reserve meeting later this week, when policy makers are widely expected to cut interest rates.





12:03 IST Market Update Sensex Today: Equity indices Sensex, Nifty turned majorly bearish on Tuesday's trading session and fell over 0.40 % each. Sensex currently trades 300 points lower at 36,834 and Nifty trades 84 points lower at 10,918.

12:03 IST: Sensex Today: Equity indices Sensex, Nifty turned majorly bearish on Tuesday's trading session and fell over 0.40 % each. Sensex currently trades 300 points lower at 36,834 and Nifty trades 84 points lower at 10,918.

11:30 IST Expert opinion "The recent attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil processing plant has sent oil prices shooting up. If production is not resumed soon, such a rise could hurt the global economy as consumer costs will also go up. This will definitely affect India, where the economy is already stressed," said Pushkar Mukewar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Drip Capital, a US & India based trade finance firm.

11:30 IST: "The recent attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil processing plant has sent oil prices shooting up. If production is not resumed soon, such a rise could hurt the global economy as consumer costs will also go up. This will definitely affect India, where the economy is already stressed," said Pushkar Mukewar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Drip Capital, a US & India based trade finance firm.

11:03 IST S&P revises long term issuer credit rating of Syndicate Bank Syndicate Bank rose 4% in the early trade to the day's high of Rs 32 after the bank has announced to the domestic bourses that S&P Rating Agency has revised its long term issuer credit rating of the bank from stable to positive.





11:03 IST: Syndicate Bank rose 4% in the early trade to the day's high of Rs 32 after the bank has announced to the domestic bourses that S&P Rating Agency has revised its long term issuer credit rating of the bank from stable to positive.





10:54 IST Allahabad Bank board approves merger Allahabad Bank announced to the exchanges today that the company board Board in its meeting held on date September 16 has considered and accorded its in-principle approval for amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.





10:54 IST: Allahabad Bank announced to the exchanges today that the company board Board in its meeting held on date September 16 has considered and accorded its in-principle approval for amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.





10:53 IST Corporation Bank board approves amalgation

Corporation Bank announced to the exchanges today that the company board meeting held on September 16, 2019 has given In-Principle approval for the amalgamation of the Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India.

10:53 IST:

Corporation Bank announced to the exchanges today that the company board meeting held on September 16, 2019 has given In-Principle approval for the amalgamation of the Corporation Bank into Union Bank of India.

10:33 IST Gainers/Losers Of the Sensex pack, worst performers in early trade on included Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, M&M, TCS, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Maruti. On the other hand, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ONGC, SBI and IndusInd Bank, were rising over 2% each.

10:33 IST: Of the Sensex pack, worst performers in early trade on included Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, M&M, TCS, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Maruti. On the other hand, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ONGC, SBI and IndusInd Bank, were rising over 2% each.

10:22 IST Petrol/Deisel likely to rise as per reports Crude oil prices have jumped 20 percent to $ 71 per barrel after a drone attack in oil producing areas in Saudi Arabia. Aramco said in a statement that these attacks have stopped the production of 57 million barrels of crude oil per day. A recent report released by Kotak states that Indian oil marketing companies will increase the retail prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 to 6 per liter within the next 15 days due to the steep rise in international crude prices.



Although Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Saudi Arabia has assured that Saudi Arabia's fuel supply to India will not be cut if Aramco's fuel production declines.

10:22 IST: Crude oil prices have jumped 20 percent to $ 71 per barrel after a drone attack in oil producing areas in Saudi Arabia. Aramco said in a statement that these attacks have stopped the production of 57 million barrels of crude oil per day. A recent report released by Kotak states that Indian oil marketing companies will increase the retail prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 to 6 per liter within the next 15 days due to the steep rise in international crude prices.



Although Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Saudi Arabia has assured that Saudi Arabia's fuel supply to India will not be cut if Aramco's fuel production declines.

10:10 IST Market Update Globally, investors otherwise broadly remained on the sidelines ahead of an expected interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the next round of U.S.-China trade talks on Thursday.

10:10 IST: Globally, investors otherwise broadly remained on the sidelines ahead of an expected interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the next round of U.S.-China trade talks on Thursday.

10:09 IST Asian Paints announces divestment of Berger Paints Singapore Asian Paints announced that Asian Paints International (APIPL), Singapore, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has divested its entire stake in Berger Paints Singapore, wholly owned subsidiary of APIPL to Omega Property Investment, Australia.



Berger Paints Singapore has limited presence in Singapore coatings market and was not material to the overall international opeartions of AP Group," the filing stated and added that none of the diresctors/promoters/key managerial personnel were concerned or interested in the transaction.



The transaction was reportedly concluded for a consideration of SGD 4 million.

10:09 IST: Asian Paints announced that Asian Paints International (APIPL), Singapore, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has divested its entire stake in Berger Paints Singapore, wholly owned subsidiary of APIPL to Omega Property Investment, Australia.



Berger Paints Singapore has limited presence in Singapore coatings market and was not material to the overall international opeartions of AP Group," the filing stated and added that none of the diresctors/promoters/key managerial personnel were concerned or interested in the transaction.



The transaction was reportedly concluded for a consideration of SGD 4 million.

10:03 IST Equity indices slide further down Sensex Today: Equity indices Sensex, Nifty turned majorly bearish by the early hours of Tuesday's trading session and fell over 0.40 % each. Sensex currently trades 175 points lower at 36,948 and Nifty trades 44 points lower at 10,959.

10:03 IST: Sensex Today: Equity indices Sensex, Nifty turned majorly bearish by the early hours of Tuesday's trading session and fell over 0.40 % each. Sensex currently trades 175 points lower at 36,948 and Nifty trades 44 points lower at 10,959.

09:57 IST: Indian Rupee, the domestic benchmark currency, opened lower on Tuesday at 71.82 per dollar as compared to its yesterday's close of 71.59 per US dollar.



Forex traders said the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities have enthused demand for safe heaven assets like the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.01 per cent to 98.61.



The Indian rupee on Monday had closed at 71.60 against the US dollar.



Rupee vs dollar: Rupee declines 28 paise to 71.88 amid rising demand for dollar





09:49 IST Oil prices trim on Tuesday Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.78% to $67.79 per barrel in Asia on Tuesday. On Monday Brent surged by 14.6% for its biggest one-day percentage gain since at least 1988.



09:49 IST: Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.78% to $67.79 per barrel in Asia on Tuesday. On Monday Brent surged by 14.6% for its biggest one-day percentage gain since at least 1988.



09:45 IST DII/FII Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 751.26 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 308.56 crore on Monday.





09:45 IST: Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 751.26 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 308.56 crore on Monday.





09:43 IST Opening Bell Sensex Today: Equity markets started Tuesday's trading session on a negative note. Sensex currently trades 60 points lower at 37,060 and Nifty trades 20 points lower at 10,979. Sectorally, while FMCG, media, metal, realty and pharma indices provided mild support to Nifty, IT, banking, financial services and auto indices drag index further down.

09:43 IST: Sensex Today: Equity markets started Tuesday's trading session on a negative note. Sensex currently trades 60 points lower at 37,060 and Nifty trades 20 points lower at 10,979. Sectorally, while FMCG, media, metal, realty and pharma indices provided mild support to Nifty, IT, banking, financial services and auto indices drag index further down.