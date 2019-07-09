Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty end volatile session mixed, Bajaj Finance lead gains

Sectorally, Pharma, PSU Bank ,Realty, Commodity, Energy and Infra showed buying interest, FMCG, IT and Consumption indices including other sectors, registered displayed selling interest while Auto sector remain unchanged.
HDFC Bank discloses to price sensitive information to bourses
Key equity indices pared earlier gains to end flat after volatile session. While nifty was able to hold 11,550 level, Sensex gained 10 points to close in the green.
Global stocks extend declines, pulling stocks in Asia to a two-week low, as investors trim bets on a big Fed rate cut and continue to question the near-term strength of the world economy.
US Future declined 106 points or 0.4%— Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 9, 2019
Brent Crude is flat at $64/bbl
USDINR declined 3 paisa at 68.62
10-Year G-Sec Yield gained 4bps at 6.60%
Bajaj Fin reports a growth of more than 41% in AUM (YoY) and a growth of 11.3% (QoQ). Highlights of the Q1 are:
Customer franchise as of June 30, 2019 stood at approximately 36.9 MM as compared to 28.3 MM as of June 30, 2018. During the quarter, the company acquired 2.5 MM new customers.
New loans booked during Q1 FY20 was 7.3 MM as compared to 5.6 MM in Q1 FY19.
ABB India's board approves sale of solar inverter business to Italian company FIMER. The ABB stock trades at a hike of 3.28% to Rs 1,533.60 on BSE currently. the Stock has risen 4.91%to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,557.70 and gained after 2 days of consecutive fall.
Indian rupee, the domestic currency is trading at its day's high, at 68.63, at a rise of 0.04% against the dollar.
The rupee opened weak at 68.65 (rpt) 68.65 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market. It fell further to quote at 68.84, registering a decline of 18 paise from the previous close.
The domestic currency on Monday fell 24 paise to close at 68.66 against the US dollar.
The Sun Pharma stock has risen 7.5% intraday to Rs 394.90 against the previous close of Rs 367.10. Sun Pharma has set for the biggest 1-day gain in a year. Sun Pharma's trading volumes in today's session is highest in a month period.
Celebrating 144 years of Wealth Creation for the Nation. #BSE144@ashishchauhanpic.twitter.com/lWmZopU27X— BSE India (@BSEIndia) July 9, 2019
Sectorally, pharma sector registered today most gains compared to other sectors in today's bearish market, with shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries up 2.32%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals up 1.95%, Piramal Enterprises up 1.33% and Cipla up 1.23% ranking as the top performers in the index.
Â "Fiscal prudence (in the Budget) was contrary to the market's expectation which was hoping for a stimulus in the slowing economy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. Focus has shifted to the upcoming quarter result where expectation remain muted, volatility is likely to prevail, he added.
TCS was among the top losers in the Sensex pack, falling up to 1.79 per cent, ahead of its quarterly results, scheduled to ba announced later in the day.
HDFC twins, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank too fell up to 2.19 per cent.
On the other hand, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, NTPC, L&T, RIL and Vedanta were among the gainers, rising up to 2.90 per cent. (PTI)
Asian markets are currently trading mixed. Nikkei gained marginally while Hong Kong, Taiwan and China Index are trading flat. In Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty trades down 19 pts at 11,549.50.
On Wall- Street, US Dow Jones declined half a percent as investors took a cautious approach to a week full of central bank activity. It is expected that the US Fed may delay hike in interest rate on strong Job data.
10-Year Government Securities yield fell to a 2-year low at 6.56% after the government announced $10bn global debt sale.
Oil marketing companies trade with a gain of 2-4% as Brent is back below $64/bbl. Listed oil marketing companies that trade higher today are namely IOC, gaining the most amongst others at 2%, followed by Power Grid at 0.97% growth, BPCL up 0.85%, Hind Petroleum up 0.79%,Reliance up 0.48%, NTPC 0.35% & GAIL up 0.20%, respectively.
Titan Company Limited was the top loser on BSE as the company has announced quarterly update for Q1 of FY 2019-20 yesterday. The company posted poor growth forecast on account of slowdown in economy, due to the factors namely, lower consumption demand, hike in gold prices.
For the Jewellery segment, the statement read, "growth particularly in the Jewellery segment was lower than planned even though the gains in market share were sustained. Revenue grew by a muted at 13% in Q1'19 as sharp increase in gold prices dented consumer demand significantly in the month of June."
Sensex opened at 38,754.47 , 33.9 points higher against last close of 38,720.57, while Nifty opened 26.4lower at 11,531.60 against the last close of 11,558.
Oil fell on Tuesday amid worries over the outlook for demand after the latest signs that international trade disputes have been dragging on the global economy, although tensions in the Middle East offered some support to prices. - (Reuters)
Rupee opened unchanged compared to yesterday's close, at 68.65 against the dollar.
Sensex pre-opens on Tuesday at 38,827 compared to last close at 38,726 level, Nifty at 11532 compared to Monday's close of 11,558.
On the Singapore exchange , SGX Nifty traded flat at around 11,570 vs Nifty July Futures last close of 11,566 indicating a flat opening on Dalal-Street.
Asian stocks rose early in trade but later turned lackluster and muted after as faded expectations of Federal Reserve delivering an interest rate cut by the end of July turned investors to sidelines.
On Wall Street, Us equities fell for the second day. Dow jones fell more than a 100 points to 26,806 as technology companies like Apple, NetApp & Juniper fell as much as 2-3%. Similarly, NASDAQ was at 0.78 % fall and S&P 500 was trading down by almost 0.50%