Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty end volatile session mixed, Bajaj Finance lead gains

BusinessToday.In | 09 July 2019

Sensex Today: Key equity indices pared earlier losses to end flat after volatile session. While Nifty was able to hold 11,550 level, Sensex gained 10 points to close in the green.

 

 

 

Sectorally, Pharma, PSU Bank ,Realty, Commodity, Energy and Infra showed buying interest, FMCG, IT and Consumption indices including other sectors, registered displayed selling interest while Auto sector remain unchanged.

 

  • 15:47 IST

    Closing Bell

    • 15:47 IST: Key equity indices pared earlier gains to end flat after volatile session. While nifty was able to hold 11,550 level, Sensex gained 10 points to close in the green.


  • 15:24 IST

    Global Market Update

    Global stocks extend declines, pulling stocks in Asia to a two-week low, as investors trim bets on a big Fed rate cut and continue to question the near-term strength of the world economy.

    European stocks open weaker, with chemicals stocks leading to the downside after a major profit warning from Germany's BASF. Germanyâs DAX Index declined 1.3% after profit warning BASF. Both CAC and FTSE Index declined 0.5% and 0.2% respectively.




  • 15:22 IST

    Bajaj Fin reports a growth of 11.3% (QoQ)



    Bajaj Fin reports a growth of more than 41% in AUM (YoY) and a growth of 11.3% (QoQ). Highlights of the Q1 are:

    Customer franchise as of June 30, 2019 stood at approximately 36.9 MM as compared to 28.3 MM as of June 30, 2018. During the quarter, the company acquired 2.5 MM new customers.

    New loans booked during Q1 FY20 was 7.3 MM as compared to 5.6 MM in Q1 FY19.

    Assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 129,000 crore as of June 30,2019 as compared to Rs 91,287 crore as of June 30, 2018 and RS 115,888 crore as of March 31, 2019.

    The stock of Bajaj Finance has risen 6.13 % to Rs 3624.05 against the last closing price of Rs 3414.75. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall and currently trades 4.36% away from 52 week high of Rs 3,761.35



    • 15:22 IST:

  • 15:07 IST

    ABB stock rises after sale of solarinverter business

    ABB India's board approves sale of solar inverter business to Italian company FIMER. The ABB stock trades at a hike of 3.28% to Rs 1,533.60 on BSE currently. the Stock has risen 4.91%to  touch an intraday high of Rs 1,557.70 and gained after 2 days of consecutive fall.

  • 14:59 IST

    Rupee at day's high



    Indian rupee, the domestic currency is trading at its day's high, at 68.63, at a rise of 0.04% against the dollar.

    The rupee opened weak at 68.65 (rpt) 68.65 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market. It fell further to quote at 68.84, registering a decline of 18 paise from the previous close.

    The domestic currency on Monday fell 24 paise to close at 68.66 against the US dollar.

    • 14:59 IST:

  • 14:44 IST

    Sun Pharma among top gainers today

    The Sun Pharma stock has risen 7.5% intraday to Rs 394.90 against the previous close of Rs 367.10. Sun Pharma has set for the biggest 1-day gain in a year. Sun Pharma's trading volumes in today's session is highest in a month period.

  • 13:27 IST

    TCS top loser in BSE

    Share price of IT major Tata Consultancy Services have fallen 2.68% in today's trade, ahead of quarterly earnings to be posted today, as per data available with the exchanges.

    TCS stock has fallen 3.24% to touch an intraday low of Rs 2,105.55, The stock currently trades  at Rs 2115.95, at a loss of 61 points or 2.85% against the last close of Rs 2176.10.

    • 13:27 IST:
  • 13:21 IST

    Happy Birthday BSE

    BSE celebrates 144 years of wealth creation for the nation. Happy Birthday BSE!





    • 13:21 IST:
  • 13:16 IST

    Market Update

    Sensex Today: After a negative opening, key equity indices currently trade flat with negative bias, as selling pressure in IT and Consumption sector was pared by buying interest in Pharma, Realty and energy indices.

    Sensex currently trades 17 points lower at 38,703 while the broader index Nifty 50 is trading 11,540, at a loss of 18 points.

    • 13:16 IST:
  • 13:07 IST

    Pharma stocks rally

    Sectorally, pharma sector registered today most gains compared to other sectors in today's bearish market, with shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries up 2.32%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals up 1.95%, Piramal Enterprises up 1.33% and Cipla up 1.23% ranking as the top performers in the index.

  • 11:57 IST

    Expert's View

    Â "Fiscal prudence (in the Budget) was contrary to the market's expectation which was hoping for a stimulus in the slowing economy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. Focus has shifted to the upcoming quarter result where expectation remain muted, volatility is likely to prevail, he added.

    11:57 IST: Â "Fiscal prudence (in the Budget) was contrary to the market's expectation which was hoping for a stimulus in the slowing economy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. Focus has shifted to the upcoming quarter result where expectation remain muted, volatility is likely to prevail, he added.

  • 11:57 IST

    Gainers/ Losers

    TCS was among the top losers in the Sensex pack, falling up to 1.79 per cent, ahead of its quarterly results, scheduled to ba announced later in the day.

    HDFC twins, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank too fell up to 2.19 per cent.

    On the other hand, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, NTPC, L&T, RIL and Vedanta were among the gainers, rising up to 2.90 per cent. (PTI)

  • 10:40 IST

    Global Market Update

    Asian markets are currently trading mixed. Nikkei gained marginally while Hong Kong, Taiwan and China Index are trading flat. In Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty trades down 19 pts at 11,549.50.


    On Wall- Street, US Dow Jones declined half a percent as investors took a cautious approach to a week full of central bank activity. It is expected that the US Fed may delay hike in interest rate on strong Job data.

  • 10:16 IST

    HDFC Bank discloses to price sensitive information to bourses


    HDFC Bank discloses to price sensitive information to bourses:

    The Bankâs advances aggregated to approximately Rs. 8,295 billion as of June 30, 2019 as compared to Rs. 7,086 billion as of June 30, 2018 and Rs. 8,194 billion as of March 31, 2019.

    The Bankâs deposits aggregated to approximately Rs. 9,545 billion as of June 30, 2019 as compared to Rs. 8,058 billion as of June 30, 2018 and Rs.9,231 billion as of March 31, 2019.

    The Bankâs CASA ratio stood at around 40 % as compared to 41.7 % as of June 30, 2018 and 42.4 % as of March 31, 2019.

    During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Bank purchased loans aggregating Rs. 72.30 billion

    • 10:16 IST:
  • 10:11 IST

    G-sec falls to 2-yr low

    10-Year Government Securities yield fell to a 2-year low at 6.56% after the government announced $10bn global debt sale.

  • 10:01 IST

    Oil marketing companies trade higher

    Oil marketing companies trade with a gain of 2-4% as Brent is back below $64/bbl. Listed oil marketing companies that trade higher today are namely IOC, gaining the most amongst others at 2%, followed by Power Grid at 0.97% growth, BPCL up 0.85%, Hind Petroleum up 0.79%,Reliance up 0.48%, NTPC 0.35% & GAIL up 0.20%, respectively.

  • 09:46 IST

    Titan falls on poor growth forecast

    Titan Company Limited was the top loser on BSE as the company has announced quarterly update for Q1 of FY 2019-20 yesterday. The company posted poor growth forecast on account of slowdown in economy, due to the factors namely, lower consumption demand, hike in gold prices.


    For the Jewellery segment, the statement read, "growth particularly in the Jewellery segment was lower than planned even though the gains in market share were sustained. Revenue grew by a muted at 13% in Q1'19 as sharp increase in gold prices dented consumer demand significantly in the month of June."

  • 09:24 IST

    Opening Session

    Sensex opened at 38,754.47 , 33.9 points higher against last close of 38,720.57, while Nifty opened 26.4lower at 11,531.60 against the last close of 11,558.

  • 09:17 IST

    Crude Oil falls further

    Oil fell on Tuesday amid worries over the outlook for demand after the latest signs that international trade disputes have been dragging on the global economy, although tensions in the Middle East offered some support to prices. - (Reuters)

  • 09:14 IST

    Indian Rupee



    Rupee opened unchanged compared to yesterday's close, at 68.65 against the dollar.

    • 09:14 IST:

  • 09:11 IST

    FII/ DII

    The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling Rs 401.99 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 321.13 crore Monday.

    FII's overall this month remain in net sellers category.

    • 09:11 IST:
  • 09:09 IST

    Pre-open session

    Sensex pre-opens on Tuesday at 38,827 compared to last close at 38,726 level, Nifty at 11532 compared to Monday's close of 11,558.

  • 09:07 IST

    SGX Nifty trades lower

    On the Singapore exchange , SGX Nifty traded flat at around 11,570 vs Nifty July Futures last close of 11,566 indicating a flat opening on Dalal-Street.

  • 09:06 IST

    Asian market stays muted

    Asian stocks rose early in trade but later turned lackluster and muted after as faded expectations of Federal Reserve delivering an interest rate cut by the end of July turned investors to sidelines.

  • 09:05 IST

    US equities fell for 2nd Day

    On Wall Street, Us equities fell for the second day. Dow jones fell more than a 100 points to 26,806 as technology companies like Apple, NetApp & Juniper fell as much as 2-3%. Similarly, NASDAQ was at 0.78 % fall and S&P 500 was trading down by almost 0.50%

  • 08:57 IST

    Monday's Market

    It was a mayhem on Monday at the Dalal street, with key equity indices Sensex and Nifty falling over 2% each, just one day post the Budget 2019 announcement amid strong selling in global equities. Sensex on Monday's trade fell a whopping 792 down to close at 38,726 level, while the broader index Nifty50 ended at 11,558, at a loss of 252 points.

    • 08:57 IST:
