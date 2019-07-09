Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty end volatile session mixed, Bajaj Finance lead gains

15:47 IST Closing Bell Key equity indices pared earlier gains to end flat after volatile session. While nifty was able to hold 11,550 level, Sensex gained 10 points to close in the green.





Sectorally,Pharma, PSU Bank ,Realty, Commodity, Energy and Infra showed buying interest, FMCG, IT and Consumption indices including other sectors, registered displayed selling interest while Auto sector remain unchanged.



15:24 IST Global Market Update Global stocks extend declines, pulling stocks in Asia to a two-week low, as investors trim bets on a big Fed rate cut and continue to question the near-term strength of the world economy.



#MOMarketUpdates — Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (@MotilalOswalLtd) July 9, 2019







15:22 IST Bajaj Fin reports a growth of 11.3% (QoQ)



Bajaj Fin reports a growth of more than 41% in AUM (YoY) and a growth of 11.3% (QoQ). Highlights of the Q1 are:



Customer franchise as of June 30, 2019 stood at approximately 36.9 MM as compared to 28.3 MM as of June 30, 2018. During the quarter, the company acquired 2.5 MM new customers.



New loans booked during Q1 FY20 was 7.3 MM as compared to 5.6 MM in Q1 FY19.



Assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 129,000 crore as of June 30,2019 as compared to Rs 91,287 crore as of June 30, 2018 and RS 115,888 crore as of March 31, 2019.



The stock of Bajaj Finance has risen 6.13 % to Rs 3624.05 against the last closing price of Rs 3414.75. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall and currently trades 4.36% away from 52 week high of Rs 3,761.35









15:07 IST ABB stock rises after sale of solarinverter business ABB India's board approves sale of solar inverter business to Italian company FIMER. The ABB stock trades at a hike of 3.28% to Rs 1,533.60 on BSE currently. the Stock has risen 4.91%to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,557.70 and gained after 2 days of consecutive fall.





14:59 IST Rupee at day's high



Indian rupee, the domestic currency is trading at its day's high, at 68.63, at a rise of 0.04% against the dollar.



The rupee opened weak at 68.65 (rpt) 68.65 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market. It fell further to quote at 68.84, registering a decline of 18 paise from the previous close.



The domestic currency on Monday fell 24 paise to close at 68.66 against the US dollar.

14:44 IST Sun Pharma among top gainers today The Sun Pharma stock has risen 7.5% intraday to Rs 394.90 against the previous close of Rs 367.10. Sun Pharma has set for the biggest 1-day gain in a year. Sun Pharma's trading volumes in today's session is highest in a month period.





13:27 IST TCS top loser in BSE Share price of IT major Tata Consultancy Services have fallen 2.68% in today's trade, ahead of quarterly earnings to be posted today, as per data available with the exchanges.

BSE celebrates 144 years of wealth creation for the nation. Happy Birthday BSE!



13:16 IST Market Update Sensex Today: After a negative opening, key equity indices currently trade flat with negative bias, as selling pressure in IT and Consumption sector was pared by buying interest in Pharma, Realty and energy indices.

13:07 IST Pharma stocks rally Sectorally, pharma sector registered today most gains compared to other sectors in today's bearish market, with shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries up 2.32%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals up 1.95%, Piramal Enterprises up 1.33% and Cipla up 1.23% ranking as the top performers in the index.

