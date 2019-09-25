Sensex Today: Sensex tanks 503 points, Nifty ends at 11,440 mark ahead of F&O expiry

16:06 IST Currency market viewpoint : Expert opinion

Commenting on the currency market, Rahul Gupta, Currency Research Head, Emkay Global Financial Services Limited said," Indian rupee is flat as there are no major triggers in the market. The political unrest in the US, middle-east tensions and no update over US China trade deal has been keeping rupee under pressure. We expect USD/INR to move towards 71.50 in the next coming days. The only trigger is RBI policy, so ahead of that we expect USD/INR spot to trade in 70.70-71.50.”







16:05 IST Market viewpoint : Expert opinion



Commenting on the Wednesday's equity market trend, Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd said," Political uproar in U.S to impeach president Trump led to selloff in global market, seems a short-term reaction. While fresh NPA issues, weak Sept auto sales and monthly expiry prompted investors to book profit post the sharp upside since the last Friday. Bond yields are inching higher anticipating fiscal tightness, while government is planning higher divestment to ease the situation."





15:51 IST Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty drop over 1% a day ahead of F&O expiry





Equity indices fell over 1% a day ahead of F&O expiry, dragged by losses in banking and auto stocks amid negative global cues and foreign fund outflow.



While Sensex closed 503 points lower at 38,593, Nifty ended the day's trade at 11,440 mark, declining by 148 points.



On the sectoral front, except energy and IT, all other indices ended lower, with major declines recorded in banks, auto, metal, pharma, infra and FMCG.





14:38 IST Lupin appoints Jon Stelzmiller to head US specialty business





Pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced on September 25, the appointment of Jon Jon Stelzmiller as the President of its US specialty business.



"Jon's extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in women's health segment in the US, will be a great asset for Lupin as we build our specialty business," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.



14:38 IST Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation urgently shutdowns its plants



Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporations Plants informed the exchanges that comapny has shut down its plant due to urgent need to replace a critical equipment (Urea Reactor) and to attend to essential shut down and maintenance jobs. The duration of shutdown is expected to be thirty days.





12:16 IST Kaveri Seeds shares jump over 5% as board approves buyback





The stock price of Kaveri Seeds surged 5.20% on both the exchanges on Wednesday, after the board of directors of the company approved buyback shares. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 September 2019.



"We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., September 24, 2019 have considered and approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each , not exceeding 28,00,000 equity shares, representing 4.44% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 196 cr only," the company said in a regulatory filing.



"The Buyback Offer Size represents 20.01% and 20.74% of the aggtegate of the fully paid-upequity capital and free reserves," the filing added. The buyback price is set at Rs 700 per share. As per the filing, the promoters intend to participate in the proposed share buyback.



Kaveri Seeds shares jump over 5% after board approves buyback plan

11:18 IST Market Update Sensex has sunk over 350 points in early session and Nifty below 11,500 on Wednesday, dragged by losses in banking, financial and auto stocks amid negative global cues and foreign fund outflow.





11:14 IST SBI branches to remain open this week as bank strike deferred

State Bank of India (SBI) has informed stock exchanges that bank unions have decided to postpone the strike.



The union proposed strike from September 26-27 was deferred, following a meeting with finance secretary Rajiv Kumar.



"Furtherto our letter no. CC/S&B/SA/682 dated 16.0g.2019 on the captioned matter, we inform that the proposed strike has been deferred. This is for your information and appropriate dissemination," SBI said in a BSE filing.



SBI stock was top loser on SBE in the early trades. Share price of SBI has fallen 4.53% intraday to the day's low of Rs 288.75, against the last lcosing of Rs 302.45.









11:01 IST Maurti reduces price of select models by Rs 5,000



Maruti Suzuki India Limited has decided to reduce the price of select models by Rs 5,000 (on ex-showroom price).



"Maruti Suzuki India Limited, today announced to proactively and voluntarily share

the benefits of corporate tax reduction with its customers, welcoming the Government’s initiative to revive the demand in automobile industry, company said in a BSE filing.



These popular models include all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross. As per the filing, the new prices will be applicable from 25th September 2019, across the country.



Share price of Maruti declined 3.2% intraday to the dya's low of Rs 6782.70, against the closing price of Rs 7009.65 on BSE.

10:23 IST Sectoral Update On the sectoral front, except IT, all the indices are trading in red, with highest decline registerd in PSU Bank, falling over 2.5%, followed by 1.7 % decline in financial services and banking sector.





