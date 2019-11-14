Sensex Today LIVE: Share market turns green, Sensex rises 150 points; Nifty above 11,850

10:13 IST Coffee Day Ent gives Q1 results highlights Shares of Cofee Day Enterprises rose 3% higher to the intraday high of Rs 43.55 on the BSE today. The CCD stock has gained 11% value in a week and 14% in a month, however, declined 84% on a year-to-date basis.



Coffee Day on Wednesday, released highlights of its earnings for the June quarter. The coffee chain operator's net profit jumped a whopping 8776% from a year ago period to Rs 1,509 crore in April-June quarter this year, which included Rs 1740 crore as one-time gain as sale proceeds from equity stake held in Mindtree.



According to the exchange filing, company's revenue declined 2% on a year-to-year basis in Q1FY20 to Rs 942 crore, while its EBITDA increased to Rs 1,879 crores in the quarter ended 30 June, rising almost 817% against the same quarter last year.



On the other hand, company's subsidiary Coffee Day Global Limited-Coffee Business reported net loss for the Q1FY20 at Rs 61 crores, with retail net revenue declining 1% yearly to Rs. 361 crores this quarter.



09:47 IST Market back in red After a volatile start, benchmark indices earsed gains to trade on a bearish note by the first hour of Thursday's trade.



While Sensex declined 80 points to 40,035, Nifty50 declined 30 points 11,808 level, backed by heavy selling pressure in PSU banks, metal and pharma scrips.







09:42 IST Trade deal uncertainity The U.S. and China have yet to announce a new location or time to seal the agreement after an international gathering in Chile was canceled, and it's unclear whether Trump's renewed threats will move things forward.



Over the past week, global stocks have surged as optimism that by December 15 tariffs on Chinese goods would be delayed.

09:29 IST Sectors Today On the sectoral front, except IT, media and auto stocks that traded bullish and financial services index that traded flat, all the other indices traded in the red, with 1.5% fall registered in pharma and PSU banking scrips.

09:21 IST Market opens volatile on Thursday While Sensex on Thursday has opened on positive ground, rising 60 points to 40,175 mark, Nifty has declined 7 points to 11,832 level

09:19 IST Retail inflation rises to 16-month high Retail inflation, calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index (CPI), skyrocketed and touched a 16-month high of 4.62 per cent in October, on the back of high vegetable prices, showed data released by National Statistics Office. In the meanwhile, inflation in food basked rose to 7.89 per cent in October.



09:16 IST Cofee Day announces delay in results Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it requires further time to announce its audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 and half year ended September 30 of fiscal 2019-20.



“Due to the ongoing probe in the books of accounts of the company and its subsidiaries there will be delay in submission of unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 2nd quarter, half year ended September 30, 2019 within the prescribed statutory timelines," the statement read in company's filing, submitted on the bourses post market hours yesterday.



The company’s board of directors said it had appointed Ashok Kumar Malhotra to investigate into the letters which former chairman late V.G. Siddhartha had written prior to his demise The process was still under way and would be completed in a few weeks, company said.





09:09 IST Market pre-opens positive on Thursday At the pre-open session on Thursday, Sensex has risen 66 points from 40,179 and Nifty is rising 22 points at 11,863 level.

09:07 IST IRCTC announces 1st earnings since listing



IRCTC announced its first earnings after its listing on Indian bourses on October 14, 2019. Helped by sharp rise in revenue from e-ticketing segment, IRCTC reported a 14% yearly advance in its consolidated net profit to Rs 172.16 crore for the half-year period ended September 30, 2019,





IRCTC's revenue from catering business increased 12.06% yearly to Rs 538.66 crore versus Rs 480.65 crore in the same period last year, while its earnings from internet ticketing services rose 80.8% yearly to Rs 199.3 crore from Rs 110.23 crore.



09:00 IST Rupee on Wednesday The rupee on Wednesday fell 62 paise to hit over a two-month low of 72.09 against the US dollar amid US-China trade dela uncertainity and poor macro data amid lingering indications of economic depression.

