Sensex Today LIVE: Share market turns green, Sensex rises 150 points; Nifty above 11,850

Share Market Today: After a volatile start, benchmark indices recovered from early losses, with Sensex and Nifty rising 0.20% each. While Sensex has risen 115 points to 40,218, Nifty50 rose 18 points to 11,859 level. On the sectoral front, strength in media, financials , IT and banks supported the index while declines in FMCG, metal and pharma pushed indices further down. On Wednesday, equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell further by the last hour of trade to close 0.60% lower each, backed by heavy selling pressure in media, banking and realty stocks. Globally shares traded mixed amid worries of economic depression as US-China trade war weighed on investors' sentiment.
Shares of Cofee Day Enterprises rose 3% higher to the intraday high of Rs 43.55 on the BSE today. The CCD stock has gained 11% value in a week and 14% in a month, however, declined 84% on a year-to-date basis.
Coffee Day on Wednesday, released highlights of its earnings for the June quarter. The coffee chain operator's net profit jumped a whopping 8776% from a year ago period to Rs 1,509 crore in April-June quarter this year, which included Rs 1740 crore as one-time gain as sale proceeds from equity stake held in Mindtree.
According to the exchange filing, company's revenue declined 2% on a year-to-year basis in Q1FY20 to Rs 942 crore, while its EBITDA increased to Rs 1,879 crores in the quarter ended 30 June, rising almost 817% against the same quarter last year.
On the other hand, company's subsidiary Coffee Day Global Limited-Coffee Business reported net loss for the Q1FY20 at Rs 61 crores, with retail net revenue declining 1% yearly to Rs. 361 crores this quarter.
The U.S. and China have yet to announce a new location or time to seal the agreement after an international gathering in Chile was canceled, and it's unclear whether Trump's renewed threats will move things forward.
Over the past week, global stocks have surged as optimism that by December 15 tariffs on Chinese goods would be delayed.
On the sectoral front, except IT, media and auto stocks that traded bullish and financial services index that traded flat, all the other indices traded in the red, with 1.5% fall registered in pharma and PSU banking scrips.
Retail inflation, calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index (CPI), skyrocketed and touched a 16-month high of 4.62 per cent in October, on the back of high vegetable prices, showed data released by National Statistics Office. In the meanwhile, inflation in food basked rose to 7.89 per cent in October.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it requires further time to announce its audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 and half year ended September 30 of fiscal 2019-20.
“Due to the ongoing probe in the books of accounts of the company and its subsidiaries there will be delay in submission of unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 2nd quarter, half year ended September 30, 2019 within the prescribed statutory timelines," the statement read in company's filing, submitted on the bourses post market hours yesterday.
The company’s board of directors said it had appointed Ashok Kumar Malhotra to investigate into the letters which former chairman late V.G. Siddhartha had written prior to his demise The process was still under way and would be completed in a few weeks, company said.
IRCTC announced its first earnings after its listing on Indian bourses on October 14, 2019. Helped by sharp rise in revenue from e-ticketing segment, IRCTC reported a 14% yearly advance in its consolidated net profit to Rs 172.16 crore for the half-year period ended September 30, 2019,
IRCTC's revenue from catering business increased 12.06% yearly to Rs 538.66 crore versus Rs 480.65 crore in the same period last year, while its earnings from internet ticketing services rose 80.8% yearly to Rs 199.3 crore from Rs 110.23 crore.
The rupee on Wednesday fell 62 paise to hit over a two-month low of 72.09 against the US dollar amid US-China trade dela uncertainity and poor macro data amid lingering indications of economic depression.
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained positive with net buying logged at Rs 584.92 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bearish with net selling logged at Rs 890.03 crore on Wednesday.
Trump threatens for more tariffs on China before Christmas
U.S. President Donald Trump has again threatened to jack up U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods if the world’s two largest economies fail to reach a trade deal. Additionally, the previously announced 15% tariffs on about $156 billion worth of Chinese-made consumer goods will be scheduled to take effect on December 15
Stocks fell on Wednesday in Asia and Europe and initially in the United States as investors turned cautious as Trump on Tuesday said a trade deal with China was “close,” but offered no details and warned that he would raise tariffs “substantially” on Chinese goods without a deal.
