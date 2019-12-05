Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher ahead of RBI MPC meet outcome

09:07 IST CSB Bank share closes 54% higher over issue price on listing day Newly listed CSB Bank climbed up 54% to close at Rs 300 against its IPO price at Rs195 a share.



The stock extended gains to hit an intra day high of Rs 307, rising 57% above its issue price.



Compared to the opening price, the share ended higher by 9.13% or 25.10 points to Rs 300.10. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 5,205 crore on BSE.



09:05 IST IL&FS reports Rs 22,527 crore net loss in FY19



Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 22,527 crore for the fiscal to March 2019, as against Rs 333 crore in the previous fiscal. This is the first earnings announcement after the government sacked its board in October last year.



As of end-March 2019, total assets stood at Rs 4,148 crore, a pale shadow of Rs 23,868 crore year-ago, a company statement said, adding its liabilities rose to Rs 21,083 crore from Rs 18,276 crore in FY18.



09:04 IST Bharti Airtel to raise $3 billion via equity, debt



Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said its board has approved the telecom operator's proposal to raise $3 billion (approximate Rs 21,100 crore) through various modes like equity, debt and equity-based instruments among others.



As per the filing submitted yesterday post market hours, the company will utilise the fund to pay dues emerging from a recent Supreme Court order on the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR).



09:02 IST Ashok Leyland to shut down production for up to 12 days Ashok Leyland announced on Wednesday said it will suspend manufacturing operations at some of its plants for up to 12 days in December. The company said non-working days will be observed in order to align its production with sales.



"We hereby inform that in order to align production in line with the market demand for our products, the company proposes to observe non-working days ranging from 2-12 days in few plants, during the month of December 2019," Ashok Leyland said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.



09:01 IST Reliance Jio announces new plans Reliance Jio announced new tariff plans which will be costlier by up to 39% compared to the existing plans for its customers. The new tariffs range from Rs 99 a month to Rs 2,199 for one year.



With announcing the “NEW ALL-IN-ONE PLANS”, company said plans will provide upto 300% more benefits to the Jio consumers, upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally.



08:58 IST Market Update

Yesterday, market bounced back after a fall of three trading sessions, tracking gains in Asian markets following reports that China and America were moving closer to a trade deal. Nifty advanced nearly half percent to close above 12k level. India Vix cooled down by 8.52% at 13.32.





08:54 IST Stocks in the news Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland, IL&FS, Artson Engineering, Vaibhav Global, TTK Prestige, Canara Bank, Tata Power among other stocks will remain in focus on Thursday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.



08:53 IST Closing on Wednesday On Wednesday, domestic equity indices closed on a bullish note, tracking gains in Asian markets following reports that China and America were moving closer to a trade deal. BSE Sensex closed 174 points higher at 40,850 and NSE Nifty ended at 12,037, rising 43 points against its previous close.



All the sector-based indices except realty turned green by the closing hour, with nearly 2% rise in PSU banks, followed 1.5% advance in IT, metal and banking indices.



Read more