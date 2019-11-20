Sensex Today LIVE: Share market opens bullish, Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 11,980

10:50 IST Allahabad bank shares rise Allahabad Bank rose 1.93% in Wednesday's early trade after the lender announced the receipt of communication from the government regarding in-principle approval of Alternate Mechanism (AM) to proposed amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.





10:45 IST NBCC shares rise in early trade NBCC shares rose 2.55% intraday to Rs 37.85 on the BSE in Wednesday's early trade after the state-owned company said that it has bagged a Rs 500 cr project from the environment ministry to develop National Museum of Natural History in Delhi.





10:40 IST Vodafone Idea stock rises for fourth consecutive session

Vodafone Idea stock on Wednesday continued its gaining streak in the fourth straight session on hope of receiving a revival package from the government after Q2 loss and announcement of hike in tariff from December 1.



Vodafone Idea share gained 31.72% to hit a high of Rs 7.93 on BSE. Earlier, Vodafone Idea share price opened with a gain of 9.97% at Rs 6.62 today compared to the previous close of Rs 6.02 on BSE.





10:37 IST RIL hits fresh 52-week high

Share price of Reliance Industries rose 4.05% in the early trade on Wednesday and touched a fresh 52-week as well as intraday high of Rs 1,571 apiece, against the last closing value of Rs 1,509.80 on the BSE. Profit booking is seen on the stock today, with 72% sellers offering and 28% bidders buying the stock at current price, market depth data on BSE suggests.



Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator has revealed plans to increase tariffs as TRAI prepares to launch a consultation process to revise telecom rates.



This was on back of announcements from rivals Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, where they said they will hike tariffs from December 1. The tariff hikes are expected to help increase revenues, augment ARPUs and fund investments in 4G and 5G infrastructure.



In a separate development, Reliance Jio continued its dominance over its rivals, adding 69.83 lakh mobile subscribers in September this year to take its subscriber base to 35.52 crore.



10:33 IST Siemens share price falls 2.3% post Q2 result Siemens share price fell 2.3% to the intraday low of Rs 1,543.3 in the early trade today, despite recoding reasonable growth in sales and profits in July-September quarter.



The engineering major registered 21.6% yearly increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs. 1,087 crore and registered 8.4% yearly increase in revenue to Rs 13,323 crore for the September quarter.



"Our digitalization initiatives continue to gain traction across all market verticals and we are experiencing increased interest by customers in our integrated digital solutions," said Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited.



09:58 IST YES Bank shares decline over 3% on reporting NPA divergence



YES Bank shares price fell on Wednesday as the lender reported a lower net profit of Rs 1,084.03 crore for 2018-19 compared to Rs 1,720.28 crore announced earlier due to higher non-performing assets assessed by the Reserve Bank.



The divergence in net NPAs stood at Rs 2,299 crore for 2018-19. This was 51% of the net NPAs reported by the bank. Additionally, the bank also reported divergence in provisioning at Rs 978 crore as on March 2019.



YES Bank shares made a day's low at Rs 62, falling 3.35% against the previous closing value of Rs 64.15.



09:43 IST Market opens majorly bullish Benchmark indices started the day's trade majorly positive on Wednesday, with Sensex rising 200 points at 40,700 and Nifty trading 41 points higher at 11,981 level.

09:15 IST TRAI Data, Jio continues to dominant other telecoms

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data showed that Reliance Jio continued its dominance over its rivals, adding 69.83 lakh mobile subscribers in September this year to take its subscriber base to 35.52 crore.



While Vodafone Idea lost 25.7 lakh subscribers during the month, bringing down its total user base to 37.24 crore.



Bharti Airtel recorded 23.8 lakh customers exiting its network, bringing down its total user base to 32.55 crore, TRAI data showed.



09:12 IST Market at pre-open In the pre-open session of Wednesday, benchmark indices started the day's trade marginally negative, although turned positive in early few minutes of trade. Sensex traded 260 points higher at 40,729 and Nifty traded 64 points higher at 12,004 level.





09:02 IST SGX Nifty trades lower On the Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty, the Nifty Futures, traded 27 points down at 11,954 level, indicating a negative opening in the broader Indian market.

09:00 IST Global equities trade in red

Globally, indices traded lower on Wednesday early morning as investors turned cautious due to lack of optimism on Sino-US trade talks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.25%, similar to KOSPI, Nikkie, Shanghai Index, that traded lower.



On Wall Street,the Dow Jones ended down 0.36% on Tuesday, followed by the S&P 500 losing 0.06%, while the Nasdaq added 0.24%.