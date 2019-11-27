Business Today
Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty above 12,090, RIL nears Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation

27 November 2019

Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have opened majorly bullish on Wednesday, on back of strong global equities. Global markets ticked higher as progress in Sino-US trade talks helped offset concerns about a slowing US economy. BSE Sensex started the day's trade 200 points higher at 41,050 and Nifty opened at 12,068.50, rising 31 points higher to its previous close.

 

Check Latest Updates

KEY UPDATES

  • 09:21 IST

    Global Market Update



    Global markets ticked higher as progress in Sino-US trade talks helped offset concerns about a slowing US economy.

    On Wall Street, indices closed at fresh record highs on Tuesday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.2%, S&P 500 gaining 0.22%,and the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.18%.

    Nikkei 225 and Taiwan Index traded higher, followed by marginal gains in Hang Seng, KOSPI, Shanghai Comp while Straits Times traded in the red.  MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.14%.

    On the Singaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty traded marginally higher at 12,098, indicating a positive start for the broader domestic markets.

  • 09:16 IST

    Stocks in the news today

    YES Bank, Sical Logistics, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, HDFC AMC, Fortis Healthcare, L&T Finance Holdings, Reliance Capital, Sterling and Wilson Solar and Coromandel International are among the stocks that are likely to be in limelight in today's trading session, due to recent announcements made by the above listed entities.

  • 09:12 IST

    Last Close

    On Tuesday's trade, benchmark indices hit fresh lifetime highs in the morning session, although erased gains and closed negative. Sensex ended 67 points lower at 40,821 and Nifty traded 24 points lower at 12,049 by the closing bell.

