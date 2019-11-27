Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty above 12,090, RIL nears Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation

09:21 IST Global Market Update



Global markets ticked higher as progress in Sino-US trade talks helped offset concerns about a slowing US economy.



On Wall Street, indices closed at fresh record highs on Tuesday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.2%, S&P 500 gaining 0.22%,and the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.18%.



Nikkei 225 and Taiwan Index traded higher, followed by marginal gains in Hang Seng, KOSPI, Shanghai Comp while Straits Times traded in the red. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.14%.



On the Singaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty traded marginally higher at 12,098, indicating a positive start for the broader domestic markets.

09:21 IST:



Global markets ticked higher as progress in Sino-US trade talks helped offset concerns about a slowing US economy.



On Wall Street, indices closed at fresh record highs on Tuesday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.2%, S&P 500 gaining 0.22%,and the Nasdaq Composite adding 0.18%.



Nikkei 225 and Taiwan Index traded higher, followed by marginal gains in Hang Seng, KOSPI, Shanghai Comp while Straits Times traded in the red. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.14%.



On the Singaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty traded marginally higher at 12,098, indicating a positive start for the broader domestic markets.

09:16 IST Stocks in the news today YES Bank, Sical Logistics, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, HDFC AMC, Fortis Healthcare, L&T Finance Holdings, Reliance Capital, Sterling and Wilson Solar and Coromandel International are among the stocks that are likely to be in limelight in today's trading session, due to recent announcements made by the above listed entities.



Read more

09:16 IST: YES Bank, Sical Logistics, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, HDFC AMC, Fortis Healthcare, L&T Finance Holdings, Reliance Capital, Sterling and Wilson Solar and Coromandel International are among the stocks that are likely to be in limelight in today's trading session, due to recent announcements made by the above listed entities.



Read more

09:12 IST Last Close On Tuesday's trade, benchmark indices hit fresh lifetime highs in the morning session, although erased gains and closed negative. Sensex ended 67 points lower at 40,821 and Nifty traded 24 points lower at 12,049 by the closing bell.



Read more