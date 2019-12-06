Sensex Today LIVE: Market opens in green, Sensex climbs 120 points; Nifty nears 12,050

Share Market Today: Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty started Friday's trade on a strong note, in line with Asian equities. BSE Sensex opened strong at a gain of 125 points to 40,884 and NSE Nifty traded 26 points higher to trade at 12,044 level by the opening bell on Friday. Except PSU Bank, media and IT stocks, all the other sector-based indices traded in green, with nearly 1% rise in metal and pharma scrips. Top gainers in Friday trade included Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Grasim and Vedanta. YES Bank, ONGC, UPL, SBI and TCS were among the top losers.
Moody's downgraded YES Bank's long-term ratings due to stressed assets and low loss absorbing buffers which may add pressure to its funding and liquidity. The global rating agency also assigned a negative outlook to the private sector lender.
Reacting to the rating release, YES Bank stock was the top loser in the opening hour of trade today after it started 1.7% lower at Rs 61. Later the shares declined as much as 5.31% to touch an intraday low of Rs 58.60 apiece, against the previous closing value of Rs 62.10.
Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco raised $25.6 billion in its initial stock offering, which has broken the record of Chinese online giant Alibaba's $25 billion-debut on the Wall Street in 2014. This makes it the largest-ever IPO of the world.
Share Market Today: Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty started Friday's trade on a strong note, in line with Asian equities. BSE Sensex opened strong at a gain of 125 points to 40,884 and NSE Nifty traded 26 points higher to trade at 12,044 level by the opening bell on Friday.
Asian shares traded higher as investors' held optimistic hopes on the interim trade deal between US-China, ahead of the new round of tariffs scheduled to kick in on Dec. 15.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.28% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19%. Highest gains were seen in Hang Seng, followed by marginal gains in Nikkei, KOSPI and Taiwan Index, while Straits Times, Shanghai Composite indices traded flat with a negative bias.
In the meanwhile, on Wall Street, indices erased gains on the uncertainty of the trade deal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1, the S&P 500 gained 0.15% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.05%.
09:12 IST: Yesterday, market failed to hold recovery and closed bearish, after RBI announced it kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15% and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.
BSE Sensex closed 70 points lower at 40,779 and NSE Nifty declined 24 points to 12,018 by the closing bell.