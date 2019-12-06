Sensex Today LIVE: Market opens in green, Sensex climbs 120 points; Nifty nears 12,050

10:05 IST Gainers and losers Top gainers on Friday included Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Grasim and Vedanta. YES Bank, ONGC, UPL, SBI and TCS were among the top losers.

10:05 IST: Top gainers on Friday included Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Grasim and Vedanta. YES Bank, ONGC, UPL, SBI and TCS were among the top losers.

10:04 IST YES Bank top loser in morning trade Moody's downgraded YES Bank's long-term ratings due to stressed assets and low loss absorbing buffers which may add pressure to its funding and liquidity. The global rating agency also assigned a negative outlook to the private sector lender.



Reacting to the rating release, YES Bank stock was the top loser in the opening hour of trade today after it started 1.7% lower at Rs 61. Later the shares declined as much as 5.31% to touch an intraday low of Rs 58.60 apiece, against the previous closing value of Rs 62.10.



10:04 IST: Moody's downgraded YES Bank's long-term ratings due to stressed assets and low loss absorbing buffers which may add pressure to its funding and liquidity. The global rating agency also assigned a negative outlook to the private sector lender.



Reacting to the rating release, YES Bank stock was the top loser in the opening hour of trade today after it started 1.7% lower at Rs 61. Later the shares declined as much as 5.31% to touch an intraday low of Rs 58.60 apiece, against the previous closing value of Rs 62.10.



09:41 IST Sectors Today Except PSU Bank, media and IT stocks, all the other sector-based indices traded in green, with nearly 1% rise in metal and pharma scrips.

09:41 IST: Except PSU Bank, media and IT stocks, all the other sector-based indices traded in green, with nearly 1% rise in metal and pharma scrips.

09:37 IST Saudi Aramco IPO breaks record of Alibaba's debut Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco raised $25.6 billion in its initial stock offering, which has broken the record of Chinese online giant Alibaba's $25 billion-debut on the Wall Street in 2014. This makes it the largest-ever IPO of the world.



Read more

09:37 IST: Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco raised $25.6 billion in its initial stock offering, which has broken the record of Chinese online giant Alibaba's $25 billion-debut on the Wall Street in 2014. This makes it the largest-ever IPO of the world.



Read more

09:35 IST Opening Bell Share Market Today: Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty started Friday's trade on a strong note, in line with Asian equities. BSE Sensex opened strong at a gain of 125 points to 40,884 and NSE Nifty traded 26 points higher to trade at 12,044 level by the opening bell on Friday.

09:35 IST: Share Market Today: Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty started Friday's trade on a strong note, in line with Asian equities. BSE Sensex opened strong at a gain of 125 points to 40,884 and NSE Nifty traded 26 points higher to trade at 12,044 level by the opening bell on Friday.

09:21 IST Oil near two-month high after deeper output cut Oil traded near two-month highs after producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on further output cuts.



Oil prices stood little changed near recent peaks. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped 2 cents to $58.41 per barrel, but was not far off Thursday's 2-1/2-month high of $59.12 per barrel.

09:21 IST: Oil traded near two-month highs after producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on further output cuts.



Oil prices stood little changed near recent peaks. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dipped 2 cents to $58.41 per barrel, but was not far off Thursday's 2-1/2-month high of $59.12 per barrel.

09:20 IST Global Market Update Asian shares traded higher as investors' held optimistic hopes on the interim trade deal between US-China, ahead of the new round of tariffs scheduled to kick in on Dec. 15.



Japan's Nikkei rose 0.28% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19%. Highest gains were seen in Hang Seng, followed by marginal gains in Nikkei, KOSPI and Taiwan Index, while Straits Times, Shanghai Composite indices traded flat with a negative bias.



In the meanwhile, on Wall Street, indices erased gains on the uncertainty of the trade deal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1, the S&P 500 gained 0.15% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.05%.

09:20 IST: Asian shares traded higher as investors' held optimistic hopes on the interim trade deal between US-China, ahead of the new round of tariffs scheduled to kick in on Dec. 15.



Japan's Nikkei rose 0.28% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19%. Highest gains were seen in Hang Seng, followed by marginal gains in Nikkei, KOSPI and Taiwan Index, while Straits Times, Shanghai Composite indices traded flat with a negative bias.



In the meanwhile, on Wall Street, indices erased gains on the uncertainty of the trade deal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1, the S&P 500 gained 0.15% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.05%.

09:14 IST Pre-open session Market has pre-opened on a flat note on Friday amid weak domestic cues, with BSE Sensex gaining 10 points and NSE Nifty trading 2 points lower.

09:14 IST: Market has pre-opened on a flat note on Friday amid weak domestic cues, with BSE Sensex gaining 10 points and NSE Nifty trading 2 points lower.

09:12 IST Stocks in the news YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bank of Baroda among others are the top stocks to be in focus on Friday's trading session.



Read more

09:12 IST: YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bank of Baroda among others are the top stocks to be in focus on Friday's trading session.



Read more

09:12 IST Last Close Yesterday, market failed to hold recovery and closed bearish, after RBI announced it kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15% and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.



BSE Sensex closed 70 points lower at 40,779 and NSE Nifty declined 24 points to 12,018 by the closing bell.



Read more