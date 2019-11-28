Sensex Today Live: Share market opens in green, Sensex, Nifty up 0.20%; YES Bank rises 8%

The shrae price of Cipla rose 2% in Thursday's early trade on BSE to Rs 476.35 as the pharma major announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Cipla (EU) Limited, has signed an agreement with CitiHealth Imports Limited to acquire the remaining 40% stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka.
Earllier, Cipla (EU) Limited held 60% stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka (Private) Limited (Cipla Pharma Lanka), Sri Lanka. Post-acquisition, Cipla Pharma Lanka will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla.
Tata Communications share price jumped 8% to Rs 455.8 on BSE today after the company announced that it has signed an agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites Group for providing global internet andstate-of-the-art cyber security services for Kacific’s Ka-band satellite network.
The global digital infrastructure provider company has been chosen by Kacific Broadband Satellites Group(Kacific) to provide terrestrial connectivity services as it readies for the launch of its first satellite, Kacific 1. Tata Communications will provide global internet andstate-of-the-art cyber security services for Kacific’s Ka-band satellite network.
Kacific1 is a High Throughput Satellite (HTS) that will use 56 high-power Ka-band beams to deliver affordable, high-speed broadband to telecommunications companies, internet service providers and governmentsin South East Asia and the Pacific, the filing added.
"Kacific chose to enter into this arrangement with Tata Communications because of the sophistication and scale of the company’sglobal network and its unrivalled security expertise,” quoted Kacific CEO, Christian Patouraux.
Market valuation of index heavyweight Reliance Industries has crossed 10 lakh crore M-cap mark on Thursday making it the highest ever Market-capitalisation recorded by an Indian firm. Share price of Reliance Industries rose 0.7% to the day's high as well as the 52-week high of 1,581.25 on the BSE.
On the sectoral front, gains in PSU banking, realty and metal stocks were capped by losses in FMCG, media and auto indices.
Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, UPL, ICICI Bank, SBI, JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Indices, while Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Vedanta and Britannia were trading as the worst performers in Thursday's early trade.
Rupee opened nearly flat on Thursday, at 71.32 per US dollar. The local currency had closed at 71.35 on Wednesday's trade.
YES Bank share price was the top gainer in Thursday's early trade after the stock gained 3.5% to Rs 70.65 on the BSE. The stock of the private sector lender will be in focus a day ahead of its board meets to consider various options for raising funds. YES Bank share on Wednesday closed 7.65% higher at Rs 68.25 on Sensex and ended 8.31% higher at Rs 68.40 on Nifty. The stock was top gainer on both indices on Wednesday's trade.
SBI Cards, the credit card subsidiary of State Bank of India, has filed draft red herring prospectus for its initial public offer (IPO) with market regulator SEBI. Where SBI holds 76% in SBI Cards and rest of the stake is held by Carlyle Group.
SBI Cards plans to offer up to 13 crore equity shares via offer for sale route, which will include up to 3.7 crore share sale by SBI and up to 9.3 crore shares on offer by Carlyle Group (CA Rover). Additionally, the company plans on issuing fresh equity shares worth Rs 500 crore.
Indices Sensex and Nifty erased early gains to trade with a flat-to-positive bias on Thursday, on back of weak global equities. Sensex trades mere 20 points higher at 41,048 and Nifty at 12,112, rising 11 points.
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were positive with net buying logged at Rs 42.93 crore from Indian equities and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned positive too with net buying logged at Rs 439.51 crore on Wednesday.
Indices have opened positive on Thursday, with Sensex and Nifty rising 0.20% each, on back of strong buying in auto and PSU bank stocks. Sensex has risen 77 points to 41,161.54 and Nifty rose 31 points to 12,132.
Asian markets opened on a weak note, with Nikkei Index trading flat and SGX Nifty declining 30 points or 0.2%. Hong Kong Index declined half percent and US Future to shed 0.3% or 68 points.
On Wall Street, market closed on a record high and Dow gained 0.2% yesterday.
BSE Sensex has risen 113 points in the pre-open session Thursday to trade at 41,134.60 compared to the last closing of 41,020.61. Simillarly NSE Nifty trades at 12,143, rising 42 points as against its previous close of 12,100.
YES Bank, DHFL, Ashok Leyland, Indian Overseas Bank, Ujjivan Financial Service, HT Media among others are the top stocks to be in focus on Thursday's trading session.
On Wednesday, equity indices closed at record-high levels, with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ending 0.50% higher by the closing bell. BSE Sensex closed 199 points higher at 41,020 and NSE Nifty at 12,100, rising 45 points against its previous close.
