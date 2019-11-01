Share Market Update: Sensex closes above 40,000 for third consecutive session; YES Bank closes 5.46% lower ahead of Q2 earnings

After a muted trading day, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally higher, backed by exceptional gains in media and metal stocks. While Sensex closed 0.09% or 35 points higher at 40,165 level, Nifty50 ended the day's trade at 11,899 mark, rising 0.19% or 22 points. Where Auto and IT index closed marginally lower today, 7% gain was registered in media stocks, followed by 2.3% growth in metal and 1% hike in pharma and banking scrips.

TVS Motor Company recorded 18% year-on-year decline in October sales at 3.23 lakh units, compared to 3.98 lakh units sold in same month in a year ago period. Company's sales increased by 2.4% wuarter-on-quarter compared to September 2019, which was on back of buying in Diwali and Dhanteras festival. Shares of TVS Motor Company declined 4.2% to Rs 463.80 on the BSE.

Cochin Shipyard share price rose in trade today after the firm inked a contract worth Rs 3,000 crore.Cochin Shipyard share price climbed 8.02% to its fresh 52-week high of Rs 420.20 compared to the previous close of Rs 388.95 on BSE. Cochin Shipyard share price is trading higher than its 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The firm has inked the Phase-III contract for construction of the indigenous aircraft carrier on October 31, 2019.

Cochin Shipyard share price rose in trade today after the firm inked a contract worth Rs 3,000 crore.Cochin Shipyard share price climbed 8.02% to its fresh 52-week high of Rs 420.20 compared to the previous close of Rs 388.95 on BSE. Cochin Shipyard share price is trading higher than its 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Eicher Motors' total sales stood at 3,755 units, down 37.2% at 3,755 units against 5,980 units year-on-year while total sales quarter-on-quarter reduced 0.8 percent at 3,755 units against 3,784 units. Shares of Eicher Motors tarded 2.35% lower at Rs 22,015 on the BSE.

Vodafone shares climed 22% intraday to the high of Rs 4.78 on the BSE, after the company clarified that it is not exiting India business. "There has been reportage in some media alleging that Vodafone Idea has approached its lenders for debt recast. We categorically deny and dismiss this as baseless and factually incorrect. We have not made any request for debt recast to any lender or asked for reworking of payment terms. We continue to pay all our debts as and when these fall due" As regards exit of India operations by Vodafone Group is concerned, we wish to inform you that the Company is not aware about anything on the subject as it pertains to Vodafone Group and hence cannot comment on the same.

Sectorally, the indices indicate a bullish trend with only auto and IT stocks declining marginally lower at 0.60% each. While media stocks has gained 6.5%, PSU banking gained 1.75% higher, while bank, pharma and realty stocks were agvancing by 1% each.

Bank Of India posted net profit at Rs 266 .4 cr against the last years' loss of Rs 1,156 cr. Lender's NII rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 3,861 compared to the last year's Rs Rs 2,927 cr. Shares of Bank Of India rose nearly 6% to the intraday high of Rs 75.5 on the BSE.

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 2.3 per cent growth in domestic passenger vehicle sales in October ending a declining trend in monthly sales that started back in March. Maruti dispatched 139,121 units to its dealerships across the country last month against 135,948 units in October last year. In absolute terms, this was Maruti’s highest sales in any month this fiscal. The last time it had posted higher sales than this was in March 2019 when it had sent 145,031 units to its dealers. Shares of Maruti rose nearly 2% intraday to Rs 7,647.85 on the BSE post the sales figures for the month released.

Mahindra & Mahindra's overall automotive sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 51,896 vehicles in October 2019, compared to 58,416 vehicles during October 2018. “The festive month of October 2019 was excellent for Mahindra, with retail volume exceeding wholesale by approximately 40%", said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd Despite this, the share price of Mahindra & Mahindra has fallen 3.28% lower to Rs 586.25 on the BSE.

13:17 IST:

Mahindra & Mahindra's overall automotive sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 51,896 vehicles in October 2019, compared to 58,416 vehicles during October 2018.



“The festive month of October 2019 was excellent for Mahindra, with retail volume exceeding wholesale by approximately 40%", said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd



Despite this, the share price of Mahindra & Mahindra has fallen 3.28% lower to Rs 586.25 on the BSE.





13:10 IST Karur Vyas Bank rises 8% post Q2 results

Karur Vysya Bank reported 24% fall in net profit at Rs 63.3 as compared to Rs 83 cr booked in the corresponding quarter a year ago.



The lender posted Net Interest incoem (NII) at a 3% hike of Rs 596.3 in the September quarter compared to Rs 579.1 during the same quarter in the a year ago period.



Despite this, the shares of the bank traded 8.48% higher at Rs 59.5 on the BSE.

13:10 IST:

Karur Vysya Bank reported 24% fall in net profit at Rs 63.3 as compared to Rs 83 cr booked in the corresponding quarter a year ago.



The lender posted Net Interest incoem (NII) at a 3% hike of Rs 596.3 in the September quarter compared to Rs 579.1 during the same quarter in the a year ago period.



Despite this, the shares of the bank traded 8.48% higher at Rs 59.5 on the BSE.

12:46 IST Dr Reddy Q2 profit surges 1.17 times Shares of Dr Reddy's has fallen 1.6% intraday despite the pharma company reported profit of Rs 1,093 cr, which surged 1.17 times than Rs 503 cr reported in the same quarter a yeag ago.



Company's revenue has increased 26.4% year-on year to Rs 4,801 cr against Rs 3,798 cr reported in the corresponding period a year ago.



Currently Dr. Reddy shares trade 1% lower at Rs 2,756 on the BSE.

12:46 IST: Shares of Dr Reddy's has fallen 1.6% intraday despite the pharma company reported profit of Rs 1,093 cr, which surged 1.17 times than Rs 503 cr reported in the same quarter a yeag ago.



Company's revenue has increased 26.4% year-on year to Rs 4,801 cr against Rs 3,798 cr reported in the corresponding period a year ago.



Currently Dr. Reddy shares trade 1% lower at Rs 2,756 on the BSE.

12:26 IST: IndusInd Bank share rose in early trade today after the private sector lender said it has finalised a potential candidate to replace Romesh Sobti as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank. IndusInd share has been gaining for the last two days and risen 4.36% during the period. The large cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,359.60, gaining 3.25% compared to the previous close of Rs 1,311.50. The stock was top gainer on Sensex. On Nifty, IndusInd share rose 3.03% to Rs 1,353. IndusInd Bank share rises over 3% after lender picks potential candidate to replace CEO Romesh Sobti

12:26 IST Bajaj Auto hits fresh 52-week high after sales-data release Bajaj Auto, which is one of India's largest two-wheeler manufacturers, has seen a 14 per cent decline in its domestic motorcycle sales in October 2019. The company sold 242,516 vehicles in the month as compared to 281,582 vehicles in October 2018. The company's motorcycle exports saw just 3 per cent growth at 156,397 compared to 151,403 units in October 2018. In total, motorcycle sales fell 8 per cent to 398,913 units from 432,985, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing on Friday. Post the announcement, Share price of Bajaj Auto gained 1.3% intraday to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,289.50 on the BSE in the early hours of trade today.



Auto slowdown: Bajaj Auto posts 14% decline in domestic motorcycle sales in October

12:26 IST: Bajaj Auto, which is one of India's largest two-wheeler manufacturers, has seen a 14 per cent decline in its domestic motorcycle sales in October 2019. The company sold 242,516 vehicles in the month as compared to 281,582 vehicles in October 2018. The company's motorcycle exports saw just 3 per cent growth at 156,397 compared to 151,403 units in October 2018. In total, motorcycle sales fell 8 per cent to 398,913 units from 432,985, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing on Friday. Post the announcement, Share price of Bajaj Auto gained 1.3% intraday to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,289.50 on the BSE in the early hours of trade today.



Auto slowdown: Bajaj Auto posts 14% decline in domestic motorcycle sales in October Post the announcement, Share price of Bajaj Auto gained 1.3% intraday to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,289.50 on the BSE in the early hours of trade today.

11:31 IST IndusInd Bank share rises over 3% after lender picks potential candidate to replace CEO Romesh Sobti IndusInd Bank share rose in early trade today after the private sector lender said it has finalised a potential candidate to replace Romesh Sobti as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank. IndusInd share has been gaining for the last two days and risen 4.36% during the period. The large cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,359.60, gaining 3.25% compared to the previous close of Rs 1,311.50. The stock was top gainer on Sensex. On Nifty, IndusInd share rose 3.03% to Rs 1,353.

11:31 IST: IndusInd Bank share rose in early trade today after the private sector lender said it has finalised a potential candidate to replace Romesh Sobti as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank. IndusInd share has been gaining for the last two days and risen 4.36% during the period. The large cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,359.60, gaining 3.25% compared to the previous close of Rs 1,311.50. The stock was top gainer on Sensex. On Nifty, IndusInd share rose 3.03% to Rs 1,353.

11:13 IST: Share price of Yes Bank fell 6.88% intarday to Rs 65.5 on the BSE on Friday ahead of the second quarterly results due to release today. This was backed by Morgan Stanley maintaining its underweight rating on the share with a target of Rs 55 per share over unattractive risk reward.



YES Bank share price falls over 4% ahead of Q2 earnings

11:03 IST Earnings due today YES Bank, GIC Housing Finance, JSW Energy, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Dr. Reddy Labs, Hawkins Cokkers, V-Mart Retail, Divyashakti Granites, JK Lakshmi Cement, IFB Agro Indsutries, Perfectpac Ltd, Hindustan Media Ventures, Visaka Industries, Sunil Healthcare, Bharat Bhushan Share and Commodity Brokers, Cigniti Technologies, Amarjyothi Spinning Mills, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Warren Tea are among the top companies that are due to post their second quarterly results today.

11:03 IST: YES Bank, GIC Housing Finance, JSW Energy, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Dr. Reddy Labs, Hawkins Cokkers, V-Mart Retail, Divyashakti Granites, JK Lakshmi Cement, IFB Agro Indsutries, Perfectpac Ltd, Hindustan Media Ventures, Visaka Industries, Sunil Healthcare, Bharat Bhushan Share and Commodity Brokers, Cigniti Technologies, Amarjyothi Spinning Mills, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Warren Tea are among the top companies that are due to post their second quarterly results today.

10:55 IST Postive foreign fund inflows Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned positive with net buying logged at Rs 1,870.87 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bearish with net selling logged at Rs 650.73 crore on Thursday.





10:55 IST: Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned positive with net buying logged at Rs 1,870.87 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bearish with net selling logged at Rs 650.73 crore on Thursday.





10:49 IST: India's fiscal deficit touched nearly 93 per cent of the budget estimate at Rs 6.52 lakh crore during April-September period of the current financial year, according to latest government data. The deficit stood at 95.3 per cent of the 2018-19 budget estimate (BE) in the same month last year, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Thursday. India's fiscal deficit hits 92.6% of budget estimate at Rs 6.52 lakh crore in April-September



10:41 IST Weak macroeconomic data Despite positive stock-specific rise in index heavyweights, gains on benchmark indices were capped as investor sentiment was hit by weak macroeconomic data. Production in seven out of eight sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, cement, steel and electricity - contracted in September. Only fertilisers reported an increase of 5.4 per cent in production. "The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 120.6 in September, 2019, which declined by 5.2 per cent as compared to the index of September, 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to September, 2019-20 was 1.3 per cent," the government said in a statement on Thursday.



Eight core industries' output declines 5.2% in September



10:41 IST: Despite positive stock-specific rise in index heavyweights, gains on benchmark indices were capped as investor sentiment was hit by weak macroeconomic data. Production in seven out of eight sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, cement, steel and electricity - contracted in September. Only fertilisers reported an increase of 5.4 per cent in production. "The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 120.6 in September, 2019, which declined by 5.2 per cent as compared to the index of September, 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to September, 2019-20 was 1.3 per cent," the government said in a statement on Thursday.



Eight core industries' output declines 5.2% in September

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 120.6 in September, 2019, which declined by 5.2 per cent as compared to the index of September, 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to September, 2019-20 was 1.3 per cent," the government said in a statement on Thursday.

10:30 IST IOC declines over 4% post Q2 results Share price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) traded 3% lower in the morning trade and made an intraday low of Rs 140, declining 4.43% on the BSE, after the state-owned oil marketing company on Thursday reported 82.65 per cent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 563.42 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, on the back of lower refining margins as well as inventory loss. On sequential basis, profit nosedived 84.33 per cent to Rs 3,596.11 crore in June quarter.



Indian Oil Q2 profit nosedives 83% to Rs 563 crore on inventory loss; revenue down 13% "The oil and gas company had posted standalone net profit of Rs 3,246.93 crore in the same quarter last year," IOC said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

10:30 IST: Share price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) traded 3% lower in the morning trade and made an intraday low of Rs 140, declining 4.43% on the BSE, after the state-owned oil marketing company on Thursday reported 82.65 per cent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 563.42 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, on the back of lower refining margins as well as inventory loss. On sequential basis, profit nosedived 84.33 per cent to Rs 3,596.11 crore in June quarter.



Indian Oil Q2 profit nosedives 83% to Rs 563 crore on inventory loss; revenue down 13% "The oil and gas company had posted standalone net profit of Rs 3,246.93 crore in the same quarter last year," IOC said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

10:24 IST Market Update: Indices turn negative Share Market Live: Benchmark indices trade marginally lower after a flat opening on Friday. Sensex and Nifty started on a flat note today amid lower global equities due to amid trade-deal uncertainy. While Sensex opened 30 points higher at 40,159 in early trade, Nifty rose 20 points to 11,898.

10:24 IST: Share Market Live: Benchmark indices trade marginally lower after a flat opening on Friday. Sensex and Nifty started on a flat note today amid lower global equities due to amid trade-deal uncertainy. While Sensex opened 30 points higher at 40,159 in early trade, Nifty rose 20 points to 11,898.

10:20 IST Sensex pack gainers and losers

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Hero Motocorp Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, ITC and Infosys, rising up to 2.68 per cent.



On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, TCS, RIL and SBI fell up to 1.98 per cent.

10:20 IST:

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Hero Motocorp Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, ITC and Infosys, rising up to 2.68 per cent.



On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, TCS, RIL and SBI fell up to 1.98 per cent.

10:18 IST Rupee declines marginally by 4 paise





The rupee, the domestic unit, depreciated 4 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.96 in early session, as weak macro environment and rising crude prices kept investors edgy.



However, a weak dollar against major currencies overseas, persistent foreign fund inflows and a positive opening in the domestic equity market extended support to the rupee, forex dealers said.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 70.96 and fell further to trade at 70.98, down 6 paise over its previous close.



On Thursday, the rupee had settled with a marginal fall of 2 paise at 70.92.



Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee falls to 70.98 per USD amid weak macro data, rising crude prices

10:18 IST:





The rupee, the domestic unit, depreciated 4 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.96 in early session, as weak macro environment and rising crude prices kept investors edgy.



However, a weak dollar against major currencies overseas, persistent foreign fund inflows and a positive opening in the domestic equity market extended support to the rupee, forex dealers said.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 70.96 and fell further to trade at 70.98, down 6 paise over its previous close.



On Thursday, the rupee had settled with a marginal fall of 2 paise at 70.92.



Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee falls to 70.98 per USD amid weak macro data, rising crude prices

10:05 IST Global Market Update Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading higher on optimism over the US-China trade deal, while those in Tokyo were in the red.



On Wall Street, stock exchanges finished on a mixed note on Thursday after the US House of Representative voted to approve the process to impeach President Donald Trump, the third time in the history of the modern presidency. (PTI)

10:05 IST: Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading higher on optimism over the US-China trade deal, while those in Tokyo were in the red.



On Wall Street, stock exchanges finished on a mixed note on Thursday after the US House of Representative voted to approve the process to impeach President Donald Trump, the third time in the history of the modern presidency. (PTI)

09:43 IST IndusInd Bank share rises 3% IndusInd Bank share rises 3% to Rs 1,350 after the lender said on Thursday it has finalised a potential candidate to replace Romesh Sobti as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank.

09:43 IST: IndusInd Bank share rises 3% to Rs 1,350 after the lender said on Thursday it has finalised a potential candidate to replace Romesh Sobti as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank.

09:37 IST FPIs, FIIs action on Thursday On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,870 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 650.73 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

09:37 IST: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,870 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 650.73 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

09:36 IST Consumer durables and banking stocks lead gains Consumer durables and banking stocks led the gains with their indices rising 92 points and 99 points, respectively.

09:36 IST: Consumer durables and banking stocks led the gains with their indices rising 92 points and 99 points, respectively.

09:36 IST Market breadth Market breadth was positive with 737 stocks trading higher compared to 316 falling on the BSE.





09:36 IST: Market breadth was positive with 737 stocks trading higher compared to 316 falling on the BSE.





09:35 IST Mid cap, small caps in action Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 60.23 points and 58.40 points higher in early trade.

09:35 IST: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 60.23 points and 58.40 points higher in early trade.

09:35 IST Market close on Thursday On Thursday, Sensex settled 77.18 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher at 40,129.05 and Nifty advanced 33.35 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at 11,877.45.







09:35 IST: On Thursday, Sensex settled 77.18 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher at 40,129.05 and Nifty advanced 33.35 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at 11,877.45.







09:34 IST Sensex losers Top Sensex losers were Bharti Airtel (1.76%), Tata Motors (2.42%) and YES Bank (2.56%)







09:34 IST: Top Sensex losers were Bharti Airtel (1.76%), Tata Motors (2.42%) and YES Bank (2.56%)







09:34 IST Sensex gainers IndusInd Bank (1.62%), HDFC (1.16%) and ITC (1.22%) were the top Sensex gainers.







09:34 IST: IndusInd Bank (1.62%), HDFC (1.16%) and ITC (1.22%) were the top Sensex gainers.







09:32 IST Indices gain momentum Later, Sensex gained 121 points to 40,250 and Nifty moved 33 points higher to 11,911.



09:32 IST: Later, Sensex gained 121 points to 40,250 and Nifty moved 33 points higher to 11,911.



09:31 IST Sensex, Nifty open flat Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a flat note today amid higher Asian markets. While Sensex opened 30 points higher at 40,159 in early trade, Nifty rose 20 points to 11,898.



